Heidi Is Dead Wrong About Bangkok Stalking

In a recent post, Heidi said:

I saw Marie White’s painting of Bangkok in Thousand Oaks, CA. It appeared after I used the restroom at a postal annex near where I was charging my cell after being chased out of my son’s home… My ex-husband, Jeff, is obviously in cahoots with whoever posted Marie White’s artistic rendering of Bangkok twice at our local Post Office. Bangkok is obviously someone close to my ex-husband, if not Jeff Apple himself. Bangkok knows my whereabouts… My ex, Jeff, (and possibly accomplices) took advantage of the NXIVM stigma to try to take control of our son’s trust funds… Jeff may have had a little help from Bangkok and NXIVM. Judging from the “script” the gas-lighters appear to be working from, there is no doubt in my mind that… possibly, the ineffable Bangkok himself is chiefly behind this ongoing harassment.

Bangkok replied.

I don’t even know how to respond to the ‘painting’ comments about Marie White. This is so BONKERS that I’m not sure if Heidi is trying to troll me or if she believes this stuff… She keeps saying I know her whereabouts — but she’s FAILED to provide ANY PROOF of this laughable accusation… Frank, have you ever approved any posts — made by me — where I disclosed Heidi’s secret “whereabouts”? Heidi clearly needs help. Frank, did you read her POST OFFICE comments? Heidi saw a NON-EXISTENT PAINTING of me hanging in her local post office. Only a crazy person would say such a WRONG thing so definitively. She’s going OFF THE RAILS with those comments. I have nothing against her personally. I don’t wish her any ill will. Therefore, I’m gonna stop responding about this topic — and I’m gonna stop making fun of her in the future. As of now, I consider this whole topic dropped. But, if Heidi EVER mentions my name again as part of her INSANE theories, which are clearly part of her MENTAL ILLNESS, then I’m gonna respond by writing several lengthy articles here, which will dissect several wacky posts & accusations she’s made over the years. I can promise they will show that many of her outrageous comments cannot be trusted.

For now, I’m gonna drop the issue and hope she gets better. It’s perfectly fine if she wants to rant about her ex-husband, since I don’t give two shits about him. In other messages to me, Bangkok said: Now Frank, do your job as a journalist and straighten this out or burn in hell. Jesus thinks you’re a butthole anyway! Pretty sure, no matter what you do, Jesus will kick you down below, so you spend eternity with a pitchfork up your ass, you Sicilian wimp. Frank, it’s not just me saying that you’re a senile, old fool. You cocksucker. You company boy. You god damn, ball-sucking liberal fucktard. Your Sicilian ancestors are turning over in their graves —— seeing what a sissy-boy you’ve become. You’re a disgrace to every Sicilian mobster in your family tree. Jesus loves me. He forgives me as long as I ask for forgiveness within 24 hours of committing each sin. It’s a good religion cuz you get automatically forgiven for every sin, except being a non-believer. May Frank rest in HELL, cuz that mother fucker ain’t welcome in heaven until he starts getting back to his roots of taking on any subject matter with facts, no matter how politically incorrect.

By Frank

Yes, Bangkok, you’re 100 percent right. Heidi did not see Marie White’s painting of you in the post office for the simple reason that Marie never painted you.

Heidi probably mistook you for someone on the FBI’s Most Wanted list sometimes on display at the Post Office.

But Bangkok, truly, it is time to let go of Heidi and think about yourself. So I’d start with your appearance.

Yes, you can do something about your sunken, bloodshot eyes, your sallow complexion dotted with pimply blackheads and those persistent bleeding hemorrhoids.

But you must be realistic. You can do nothing about your unevenly spaced eyes, elfin ears, doubly cleft chin, and the fact that you’re duckfooted.

Look, I know you are not stalking Heidi. She imagines it. Compared to all the insults you make about me, you’ve never been interested in Heidi.

But I have to tell you, Bangkok – putting all the nonsense and jokes aside – I want to say to you from the bottom of my heart that Jesus told me he never liked you.

Heidi never saw a painting of Bangkok and likely never saw Bangkok.

So, as Dr. Johnson used to say, “there’s an end on it.”