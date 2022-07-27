Heidi Is Dead Wrong About Bangkok Stalking

In a recent post, Heidi said:
I saw Marie White’s painting of Bangkok in Thousand Oaks, CA. It appeared after I used the restroom at a postal annex near where I was charging my cell after being chased out of my son’s home… My ex-husband, Jeff, is obviously in cahoots with whoever posted Marie White’s artistic rendering of Bangkok twice at our local Post Office.
Bangkok is obviously someone close to my ex-husband, if not Jeff Apple himself.
Bangkok knows my whereabouts… My ex, Jeff, (and possibly accomplices) took advantage of the NXIVM stigma to try to take control of our son’s trust funds…
Jeff may have had a little help from Bangkok and NXIVM. Judging from the “script” the gas-lighters appear to be working from, there is no doubt in my mind that… possibly, the ineffable Bangkok himself is chiefly behind this ongoing harassment.
Bangkok replied.
I don’t even know how to respond to the ‘painting’ comments about Marie White. This is so BONKERS that I’m not sure if Heidi is trying to troll me or if she believes this stuff…
She keeps saying I know her whereabouts — but she’s FAILED to provide ANY PROOF of this laughable accusation…
Frank, have you ever approved any posts — made by me — where I disclosed Heidi’s secret “whereabouts”?
Heidi clearly needs help.
Frank, did you read her POST OFFICE comments? Heidi saw a NON-EXISTENT PAINTING of me hanging in her local post office. Only a crazy person would say such a WRONG thing so definitively.
She’s going OFF THE RAILS with those comments.
I have nothing against her personally. I don’t wish her any ill will.
Therefore, I’m gonna stop responding about this topic — and I’m gonna stop making fun of her in the future. As of now, I consider this whole topic dropped.
But, if Heidi EVER mentions my name again as part of her INSANE theories, which are clearly part of her MENTAL ILLNESS, then I’m gonna respond by writing several lengthy articles here, which will dissect several wacky posts & accusations she’s made over the years.
I can promise they will show that many of her outrageous comments cannot be trusted.
For now, I’m gonna drop the issue and hope she gets better. It’s perfectly fine if she wants to rant about her ex-husband, since I don’t give two shits about him.
In other messages to me, Bangkok said:
Now Frank, do your job as a journalist and straighten this out or burn in hell.
Jesus thinks you’re a butthole anyway! Pretty sure, no matter what you do, Jesus will kick you down below, so you spend eternity with a pitchfork up your ass, you Sicilian wimp.
Frank, it’s not just me saying that you’re a senile, old fool. You cocksucker. You company boy. You god damn, ball-sucking liberal fucktard.
Your Sicilian ancestors are turning over in their graves —— seeing what a sissy-boy you’ve become. You’re a disgrace to every Sicilian mobster in your family tree.
Jesus loves me. He forgives me as long as I ask for forgiveness within 24 hours of committing each sin. It’s a good religion cuz you get automatically forgiven for every sin, except being a non-believer.
May Frank rest in HELL, cuz that mother fucker ain’t welcome in heaven until he starts getting back to his roots of taking on any subject matter with facts, no matter how politically incorrect.
By Frank
Yes, Bangkok, you’re 100 percent right. Heidi did not see Marie White’s painting of you in the post office for the simple reason that Marie never painted you.
Heidi probably mistook you for someone on the FBI’s Most Wanted list sometimes on display at the Post Office.
But Bangkok, truly, it is time to let go of Heidi and think about yourself. So I’d start with your appearance.
Yes, you can do something about your sunken, bloodshot eyes, your sallow complexion dotted with pimply blackheads and those persistent bleeding hemorrhoids.
But you must be realistic. You can do nothing about your unevenly spaced eyes, elfin ears, doubly cleft chin, and the fact that you’re duckfooted.
Look, I know you are not stalking Heidi. She imagines it. Compared to all the insults you make about me, you’ve never been interested in Heidi.
But I have to tell you, Bangkok – putting all the nonsense and jokes aside – I want to say to you from the bottom of my heart that Jesus told me he never liked you.
Heidi never saw a painting of Bangkok and likely never saw Bangkok.
So, as Dr. Johnson used to say, “there’s an end on it.”
So Long Fao Chi!
FBI Scrambles To Protect Biden Crime Family
Deep State shielding puppet president’s crackhead criminal son from justice.
According to the propagandized hype, federal officials claim the investigation into Hunter Biden regarding various tax violations and/or foreign lobbying violations has reached a “critical stage”.
But after the FBI sat on the laptop and have repeatedly meddled in the last three Presidential elections as lapdogs for the Democratic Party and the Clinton Foundation, the “critical stage” will merely take the form of the DOJ and the Fed’s propaganda rollout of the slap on the wrist Hunter Biden is likely to receive.
So Senator Chuck Grassley wrote a damning letter to the FBI and the DOJ calling them out on their growing track record of flagrant abuse of power. It read like a letter to a hostile foreign country rather than to our own national security institution and the highest justice department in the land.
Grassley wrote:
“First, it’s been alleged that the FBI developed information in 2020 about Hunter Biden’s criminal financial and related activity. It is further alleged that in August 2020, FBI Supervisory Intelligence Analyst Brian Auten opened an assessment which was used by a FBI Headquarters (“FBI HQ”) team to improperly discredit negative Hunter Biden information as disinformation and caused investigative activity to cease. Based on allegations, verified and verifiable derogatory information on Hunter Biden was falsely labeled as disinformation…. the allegations provided to my office appear to indicate that there was a scheme in place among certain FBI officials to undermine derogatory information connected to Hunter Biden by falsely suggesting it was disinformation. Importantly, it’s been alleged to my office that Auten’s assessment was opened in August 2020, which is the same month that Senator Johnson and I received an unsolicited and unnecessary briefing from the FBI that purportedly related to our Biden investigation and a briefing for which the contents were later leaked in order paint the investigation in a false light.”
Jonathan Turley further spoke on the escape route already laid out for the Biden crime family.
Everyone knows that Hunter Biden will walk. The system is completely corrupt. In fact, Donald Trump’s Vegas odds of being indicted by Garland’s DOJ compared to Hunter Biden’s are laughable.
https://www.infowars.com/posts/fbi-scrambles-to-protect-biden-crime-family/
The FBI has been weaponized to become an arm of the Communist-run Democrat Party.
“Hunter Biden is as dirty as a one week old jock strap.”
FBI’s United States of Corruption
Sigh. This again?
Falling behind on my DOS handbook lessons.
How will I ever become the virgin successor?
Tinder?!