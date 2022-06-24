Raniere’s Victims to Be Paid $3.4 Million in ‘Coming Weeks’ Starting With $507,000 for Camila

A letter from the AUSA Kevin Trowel offers glad tidings for the 21 restitution victims of Keith Alan Raniere.

They will get their piece of the pie — a slice of the $6 million from Clare Bronfman’s fine in the “coming weeks.” Trowel wrote, “The government has been advised by the Clerk’s Office for the Eastern District of New York that all restitution payments have now been processed, and victims are expected to receive their payments in the coming weeks.”

It was almost a year ago – July 2021 at a restitution hearing. Judge Nicholas Judge Nicholas Garaufis awarded $3.4 million to 21 victims of the notorious Keith Raniere.

When the good judge awarded the money, there was only one problem. A tiny, little problem. The world’s smartest rascal said he had not a dime. FR obtained his financial affidavit to confirm it — yes, the poor man claimed nothing. No income, no savings.

He had half interest in a house at 3 Flintlock Lane.

But that was it – about $60,000 in equity. How would he pay the $3.4 million?

FR wrote in July in Details; Breakdown of Restitution of 21 Victims of Raniere — but Will They Ever Get Paid? “There is, however, $6 million that Clare Bronfman put up in lieu of forfeiting any of her other assets – and that money may be available for restitution. We will follow this matter more fully to see if anyone gets paid and, if they do, how soon that occurs.”

So, it would be expected for Clare Bronfman to pay Raniere’s legal obligations. She had been doing that for years, which is one reason why she currently sits in prison.

The US DOJ for the ED NY negotiated a plea deal with Bronfman. She agreed to pay $6 million as a fine instead of forfeiting other assets. At the time, some thought the $6 million would go to victims’ restitution. The DOJ had other plans.

FR suggested the $6 million the DOJ got from Clare Bronfman. Why not use it for victims?

Lover Boy Raniere with Pamela Cafritz.

What about the estate of Pam Cafritz?, we asked. She died in November 2016, leaving $8 million to Raniere. More than five years later, Cafritz’s estate has not been settled. According to sources familiar with the status, the money may not be available for years to come.

Cafritz did not keep accurate records of the source of her money. Raniere may have secreted some money from Mexico into her bank. If the government can show Cafritz’s money was part of the NXIVM racketeering enterprise, they may seize it.

Raniere Makes Payments

Meanwhile, as FR exclusively reported:

Raniere in a noble gesture started to pay his victims. Though involuntarily. Frank Report learned the Bureau of Prisons was taking money from his commissary account and wages he earns at his prison job at USP Tucson.

Raniere receives $320 per month from friends and earns about $15 per month for wages. Federal inmates earn from 12 cents to 40 cents per hour for jobs in the prison. Raniere, who according to Damon Brink, used to make $100,000 per hour to coach the world’s elite business people, was reportedly working in the prison kitchen for 20 cents an hour.

MK10ART: The inestimable Keith Alan Raniere residing in the place he is likely to spend the rest of his beautiful life.

The BOP started making Raniere pay $260 per month to 19 of his victims – or $13.68 each per month to each one. He was in for 99 more years. It would take 1089 years for all the restitution to be paid.

On December 15, 2021, AUSA Trowel made an even more noble gesture. He submitted a request for “remission or restoration to MLARS” to see if the DOJ could use the Bronfman $6 million for restitution. The decision was up to the Department of Justice’s Money Laundering and Asset Recovery Section [MLARS].

In February, AUSAs Kevin Trowel aand Tanya Hajjar went to MLARS, who asked for a stay in Raniere appeal to overturn the restitution. On March 8, MLARS approved handing some Bronfman cash to some 21 victims.

The victims, as Trowel says, should get their money in the coming weeks.

Plaintiffs’ attorney Neil Glazerr’s prophecy appears true. He wrote me in 2017, “If I can destroy this guy, take his world down, I will gladly do it. If I can redistribute the Bronfman sisters’ fortunes to the victims, I will do that as well.”

With a little help from his friends – and this website – Raniere has been taken down a notch, and now the victims will taste some Bronfman cash.

Of all the victims, Camila got the largest award. And rightfully so.

Camila: $507,997.45

Camila was a victim of Raniere’s racketeering and racketeering conspiracy offenses, because she is the victim of the predicate racketeering acts relating to child pornography.

Judge Nicholas G. Garaufis wrote, “Camila’s sworn affidavit describes how, when she was an underage girl, the Defendant induced her to submit to pornographic photography sessions by initiating and maintaining an extended sexual relationship with her.

“Her account corroborates evidence that was presented at trial, which made clear that Mr. Raniere’s commission of child pornography offenses occurred in the context of a sexual relationship that began when Camila was 15 years old. Her affidavit describes the physical pain, and subsequent bleeding, that she experienced during one of their initial sexual encounters. In light of the fact that she was a minor, the court finds that her experience of physical pain occasioned by unlawful sexual intercourse constitutes a ‘bodily injury’ within the meaning of the MVRA [Mandatory Victim Restitution Act]. Accordingly, Camila is statutorily entitled to recover the cost of past and future mental health care proximately caused by the Defendant’s conduct.…

“Camila’s sworn affidavit powerfully describes how Mr. Raniere’s sexual exploitation of her, from the time she was 15 years old, made her completely dependent on him, submissive to his whims and directions, and unable to form the independent judgment necessary to take ownership over her choices and time. The court therefore finds by a preponderance of the evidence that the offense of conviction was a proximate cause of Camila’s performance of unpaid work as a young adult in a continuing relationship with the predator who had abused her since her childhood.”

Nicole: $412,779.18

Nicole was a victim of a sex trafficking, sex trafficking conspiracy and forced labor conspiracy in connection with her membership in DOS.

Jessica Joan AKA Jay: $116,568

Jay was a victim of a sex trafficking, sex trafficking conspiracy and forced labor conspiracy.

Audrey: $142,017.96

Jane Doe 6 was a victim of forced labor conspiracy in connection with her membership in DOS.

Sylvie: $25,809.78

Sylvie was a victim of covered sex trafficking conspiracy and forced labor conspiracy offenses in connection with her membership in DOS.

India Oxenberg: $298,476.65

India was a victim of sex trafficking conspiracy and forced labor conspiracy and entitled to

Sarah Edmondson: $27,408.35

Sarah was a victim of forced labor conspiracy.

Amanda: $257,617.51

Amanda, [who is an attorney] was a victim of forced labor conspiracy.

Souki: $244,680.03

Souki was a victim of forced labor conspiracy and sex trafficking conspiracy.

Valerie: $241,247.50

Valerie was a victim of forced labor conspiracy.

Pam A.: $172,354.18

Pam was a victim of forced labor conspiracy.

Jane Doe 14: $53,286.69

Jane Doe 14 [a well-known Mexican actress] was a victim of forced labor conspiracy.

Erika $59,720.25

Aa victim of forced labor conspiracy.

Allison W. [Not Allison Mack]: $44,215.20.

Victim of forced labor conspiracy.

Paloma: $71,320.45

Forced labor conspiracy.

Jane Doe 35: $127,504.98

Forced labor conspiracy.

Kristin T. $94,215

[Not Kristin Keeffe or Kristin Kreuk] a victim of forced labor conspiracy.

Rachel: $49,748.10

Rachel was a victim of forced labor conspiracy.

Daniela: $249,200

Daniela is a victim of Raniere’s racketeering and racketeering conspiracy, because she is the victim of the predicate racketeering act relating to document servitude and trafficking for labor and services.

Sutton Family: $250,000

The Sutton Family, are victims of Raniere’s racketeering and racketeering conspiracy offenses, because they are victims of the predicate racketeering act relating to a conspiracy to alter records for use in an official proceeding.

James Loperfido: $5,625

James Loperfido is a victim of Raniere’s racketeering and racketeering conspiracy offenses, because he is the victim of a predicate racketeering act relating to identity theft.

It took years to accomplish, but Raniere is in prison. He filed a pro se motion – at the desperate last moment. I got the pleasure of being part of it, wherein I could write– I believe Raniere raped Camila. Now she and the others will get some recompense.

Viva Executive Success!