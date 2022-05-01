All Artwork by MK10ART, that brilliant painter of the scenes of NXIVM. By Anna B. Mercury Camila’s story is one of incredible strength and resilience. Despite the abuse and trauma she experienced at the hands of Keith Raniere, she has managed to rebuild her life and regain her sense of self .

Cami’s words at the sentencing of Keith Raniere were powerful. Her courage in speaking out was admirable and inspiring, and she deserves credit for helping bring justice to one of the most notorious abusers in recent memory.

Let me state that I have no idea if the evidence against Raniere is tampered with or not. It may well be. I was not there and cannot say for certain. However, even if the evidence was tampered with, it does not change the fact that Raniere is a dangerous predator. He manipulated and controlled Cami for years, using his cult to prey on her vulnerability. He took advantage of her trust, exploited her vulnerabilities, and violated her boundaries to fulfill his own twisted desires.

He started grooming her when she was 13.

The sexual relationship with Camila began when she was 15 years old. There are many photographs of her taken by Raniere when she was 15 years old, which were later used for Raniere’s benefit. There is no dispute about that. That a few of those photographs were used to hang him is poetic justice. When Cami initially got involved with NXIVM, she thought it was meant to be a program for empowerment and personal growth. She did not realize that there was also an element of manipulation and coercion, particularly when it came to sex. She suffered as a 15-year-old child, while her family and friends failed to notice something was wrong. She is still suffering from what he did to her at such a young age. But Cami’s words however stand on their own – powerful and compelling evidence that Raniere is guilty, and worthy of the harsh sentence he received.

What was her message? Here is what I took away on the morning of October 27, 2020, as I listened to her in the courtroom of Judge Nicholas G. Garaufis. “I am a survivor of Keith Raniere.” “I am a human being with feelings, emotions, dreams and aspirations. I was a victim of a man who took advantage of my youth, inexperience and naïveté for his own benefit…. This man is not a guru.” “I’m speaking out now because I want us to break this cycle of abuse. We need to shine a light on these terrible acts, so that no one else has to suffer in silence and fear. No child should ever be subjected to such abuse and trauma.” “I am confident in the woman I have become, and I’m excited for the life ahead of me.” “As we work together to fight this pandemic of abuse, let us also commit to protecting our most vulnerable: our children. They are our future, and they deserve a world where they can grow free from violence and fear.” When Camila finished speaking at the sentencing, it was clear to me and everyone in the courtroom that Raniere had finally been defeated. He had taken advantage of her trust, manipulated her, and controlled her for 12 years, but she was no longer a victim. As Camila finished speaking, I remember, there was a palpable sense of relief and triumph in the courtroom. She was someone who had triumphed over adversity.



Of course, Suneel doesn’t see it that way. He tries to dismiss Cami’s words by saying she wasn’t under oath, as if that somehow negates her entire testimony. This is just another example of Suneel’s confirmation bias at work. He wants to believe Raniere is a victim, not a perpetrator. And he’s willing to twist and distort the facts to support his position. Suneel has been active in trying to clear Keith Raniere’s name, and to help spread the word about what he believes is a terrible injustice . He has also written many articles and essays on Raniere’s behalf, exploring various aspects of the case and providing evidence and arguments in support of his innocence . But Suneel fails to understand that it doesn’t matter whether the evidence against Raniere is tampered with. What matters is that he abused Cami and countless other women, using his cult to control and manipulate them . He is a dangerous predator who deserves to be in prison for the rest of his life.



There are many reasons why the government could have justified planting Camila’s pictures on Raniere’s computer: Because he is a dangerous person They needed evidence of abuse to get search warrants for his homes and electronic devices. They were afraid they would not get enough evidence, and this evil demon would continue to harm women and children. They needed to do more than indict him, they needed to convict, and this was their insurance policy. This could have been helpful in stopping the many future crimes he may have committed, but now won’t get to commit. They realized Cami was the juggernaut that would overwhelm Raniere. If they did it, it worked. The ends justify the means, baby. The question of tampering is irrelevant to me and the sooner it is put to rest the better. This is about something bigger. She spoke not only to warn other young women, but also to give hope that it is possible to get out of something horrendously bad, predatory and abusive, and have a more fulfilling life. Camila’s story is one of incredible strength and resilience, and it serves as a powerful reminder that we can overcome even the most devastating circumstances.