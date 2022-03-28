Fraud and Injustice #3: The Ambrose Children Make Contact as Allegations of Abuse, Pedophilia Are Suppressed By CT Family Court

Without my prompting, just because they had temporary access to the internet and had seen my stories, the children made desperate attempts to reach me to save them – to find out about their mother. Is she well? Is she safe?

Can you help us go home? – Home being wherever their mother is.

This is part #3 of the FR series on the fraud and injustice of the Ambrose case.

Here is part #1.

How the Children Were Stolen From Mother in CT Family Court

The Ambrose Children Are Suffering After Being Sold in CT Family Court

It is heart rendering. They take a chance at being punished severely by their father, but their loneliness is great, their heartsickness so deep and severe that they set aside their fear and call out to strangers.

They talk about their sadness, the abuse their father inflicts on them. They contact others, too, even making posts on social media – about how their father abuses them and how their world of joy and innocence ended on April 24, 2020 – when they lost their mother.

A date seared into their memories.

I know this sounds incredible.

“These kinds of things do not, could not possibly happen,” you say.

I say CT Family Court and its actors have become so bold that they get away with it. They look at each other and wink. They nod, and they know. They do not have to beat each other over the head with obvious statements. A simple word will do.

For instance, the attorney for the father tells the GAL, “the father has the money.” The GAL knows what that means, and she, in turn, tells the custody evaluator – the father has the money.

This is code for “parental alienation.”:

They all assess the case. If there is money, they size up how to stage it and how to take their fat share of the family’s wealth.

‘You pays your money you takes your choice.’ The father has the money. He chose: parental alienation from the mother. He gets custody.

Cut and dried.

Now how to drag it out. Simple divorce and custody – lasting three years? Yes, it happens, but it is not often talked about.

Of course, these bad actors don’t always have a willing, knowing player like Ambrose, who is himself a lawyer.

This cat knows the game as well as they do. He cut his teeth in the deceptive tricks of truth the players in law play.

He wrote on TV shows about the inside game- having written for – get this — CBS’s TV show Family Law, [about manipulative family law attorneys and how they stole custody] and Law and Order – where he was mysteriously replaced after some dark shadow of suspicion fell upon him – and Queen’s Supreme – about the back door world of NY state supreme court judges in Queen’s County New York, and Judging Amy, which was actually about CT Family Court, and other law and crime shows like Harry’s Law, Bones, NCIS New Orleans, and Instinct.

His short stint on Instinct ended his career after he was caught stealing a story from another TV show, right down to the actor’s lines.

The TV industry does not forget when you steal others’ written work. But you can get a job elsewhere in another profession.

When you steal children from their mothers, and you can’t just get another mother elsewhere.

The children don’t forget and don’t forgive, and even Stockholm Syndrome has not worked to change their hearts about their mother.

His attempts to alienate the children from their absent mother have not worked. They remember. This is a lasting scar these children have – their mother was taken from their lives – for money paid by their father, who stole it from their mother.

Oddly, Ambrose went online claiming a different profession than TV writer. He claimed he was a barber – using a fictitious name. And sought males – especially young ones to give haircuts or advice about haircuts.

It was a strange phenomenon since barbers and forced haircuts are codes in some dark circles for pedophilia rings.

To protect her children, Riordan tried to investigate this – especially after her sons and daughter reported to the police and medical authorities that Ambrose had caressed the youngest, touched him inappropriately, and always tried to get in bed with him.

In what could only be called conspiratorial, Ambrose’s attorney, Nancy Aldrich, the GAL, Jocelyn Hurwitz, and the custody evaluator, Jessica Biren Caverly, led by Judge Jane Grossman, rushed to intervene – to prevent the DCF investigation from going forward, and to stop the forensic examination that the medical experts said was essential, and, of course, snatch the children away from the Department of Children and Families’ protective hold.

Judge Grossman issued emergency orders to halt the investigation and return the children to their father — teaching them never to report abuse again. Now, they have learned to try to avoid it. To run to the other room or band together and protect each other.

I have a video made by the children where they are in their room – banded together – but they cannot prevent their father from entering the room to abuse them.

Why? Because he took the doorknobs off.

They have secretly recorded their father doing brazen and wicked things. He mocks them. He tells them cruel things. He told his daughter that she should commit suicide. She began cutting herself.

These recordings were leaked to various people and played to Hurwitz, Aldrich, and Caverly, who suppressed it, lest it should get on the record that he was the abuser and deserves every bit of alienation he worked so hard to achieve before custody was sold to him.

You ask, “but what kind of nasty children are these who secretly record their papa?”

I submit that the fact that they do, or feel they have to record him, speaks volumes.

But the children have an answer: Their father is such a good liar that no one believes them. Hence they made the recordings to prove they were not the liars; he was the liar.

But children are always deemed liars whenever parental alienation is invoked. That is the requirement; otherwise, their abuse claims would be valid, and it isn’t the mother who alienated them.

The Family Court actors suppressed all the evidence, and the father took their cell phones and internet away so they could not continue to reveal his abuse.

The children realize they are captives in the home of a brute, and it is not getting better.

Stay tuned for part #4.