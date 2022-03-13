Unseen Photos of $10K/Week Mexican Villa & Video of Raniere’s Arrest

In a previous post, Unseen Photos of the World – Now Gone – of NXIVM #1, I mentioned that I had pictures that I never got around to publishing for one reason or another. I recently rediscovered a treasure trove of these in a file and on my phone.

The pictures below are of the last home Keith Raniere stayed in before losing his freedom. The house is in Chacala, a small fishing village about an hour and a half from Puerto Vallarta, Mexico.

He and some of his followers stayed in this home or, as described, a villa, which was an Airbnb rental – located in a gated community and, as you can see, on the ocean.

Loreta Garza, Daniela Padilla, Nicki Clyne, and Allison Mack lived with him.

The Fateful Day

On March 25, 2018. Raniere woke up from a nap feeling unwell. He asked Lauren if she would bring him food. She went to the kitchen and brought him food to his suite.

She went back to the kitchen to make herself a smoothie when Loreta came running into the kitchen and said, “the police are at the door. They’re here for Keith.”

Here are some pictures of the seaside villa where Keith Raniere spent his last hours of freedom.

The villa where Keith enjoyed his last day of freedom.

Lauren ran back to Keith’s suite and tried to persuade him to go out the window.

He told her to call Jack, but she didn’t have a phone with her, and she didn’t know how to use Keith’s phone.

Lauren closed the doors and the blinds. She saw outside one of the windows what appeared to be federal police with machine guns and bulletproof vests, some wearing masks, surrounding the property.

Daniella, Allison, and Nicki were sitting across on a patio. The men searched the property until the only place they couldn’t search was the room Keith and Lauren were in.

They came to the door and banged on it. There was a walk-in closet. Keith went into it.

Lauren went to the door and asked the men if they had a warrant.

They said, “open the door, and we’ll show it to you.”

Lauren said, “if you show it to me, I’ll open the door.”

They went back and forth a few times and asked if anyone else was with her and if they had weapons. Then they kicked down the door and held her on the floor with four machine guns pointed at her.

They asked her, “Is there anybody else here with you? Are you alone? Who else is here”?

Lauren did not answer them. They became aggressive. She thought they were going to kick her.

She called out Keith’s name, and at the same time, in the room that he was in the walk-in, there was a door on the other side, and they were kicking down the door on that side.

She called out his name, and he came out of the room. They put him on the floor, handcuffed him, and then they let him stand up, and they showed him a piece of paper.

Keith called out to Lauren what the allegations were, that they were out of the US DOJ, the Eastern District of New York, that he was being accused of sex trafficking.

Then they took him.

Ironies of ironies. He had just moved into a luxurious villa, had been there only a day or less, and once they had him, he never saw freedom again. He was transported to Fort Worth, Texas, where FBI agents awaited him with an arrest warrant within hours. He was arraigned in Texas and transferred to Brooklyn. He was not granted bail and spent more than a year at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn awaiting trial.

On June 19, 2019, he was convicted after a six-week trial and spent more than a year waiting for sentencing. Sentenced to 120 years, he was assigned to the United States Penitentiary in Tucson; it has been four years since that fateful day when Mexican police came to arrest him, and he has been in a prison cell every moment since then.

His followers say he was not legally arrested but was taken in violation of Mexican law, and in effect, he was kidnapped, not arrested. They suspect that the men who showed up were not federal police but bounty hunters retained by the FBI.

Finally, here is a short YouTube video of Raniere’s arrest on that fateful day when the grandmaster of one hundred DOS slaves became a slave to the US government.

Remarks on this video: Chacala, Mexico; March 25, 2018. Keith Raniere is arrested by what appears to be Mexican federal police. The film is from the phone of Nicki Clyne. The woman speaking in Spanish is Loreta Garza. Allison Mack is seen bewildered and frightened as another woman speaks of following the police. Within a month, Mack would be arrested in Brooklyn. Raniere and his female followers had just moved into this oceanfront Airbnb villa in a gated community, reportedly at the cost of $10,000 per week. They got less than a day there — and Raniere his last day of freedom.

Screenshots: