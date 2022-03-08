Unseen Photos of the World – Now Gone – of NXIVM #1

For some time I have been meaning to publish a number of pictures, but for one reason or another I never got around to doing it. In some instances I did not have the right story, in other instances I recently rediscovered the pictures in a file, or on my phone.

I may have published some of these before, but I do not recall when. But for the most part they are new to readers of the Frank Report.

I took a few of these photos, got others from sources, some from the government, and in the world of fair use, I merely copied them from social media or elsewhere.

Keith Raniere’s half bathroom, downstairs, where he hid from Daniela.

Keith Raniere’s couch – at 3 Flintlock – where he reclined and often sat up for blowjobs.

Keith Raniere with the Dalai Lama when he visited him in Dharmsala, India, to persuade him to reconsider speaking at an event for NXIVM. A substantial donation reportedly was made to the Dalai Lama and he consented to make an appearance in Albany in 2009.

The view through the window of NXIVM headquarters where, therein, hung a picture of Sir Keith, painted by Lauren Salzman. It is no longer there.

The sashes were hung by the door of the storage room at 455 New Karner with care, in hopes that Vanguard soon would be there

A NXIVM-inspired artist sketched the executive board of NXIVM, during its heyday. .

Top row: Vanguard and Prefect

Middle Row: Karen Unterreiner, Alejandro Betancourt, Lauren Salzman

Bottom: Omar Boone, Clare Bronfman, Emiliano Salinas.

I believe I did publish this before -but I found it again in another file. It is the DOS-skinny Allison Mack on her birthday, when she was doing 800 calories per day or trying to, and so of course she was not allowed to eat her cake. She is now in Dublin and the food is not so good there. But she is better off there than with the ragged rascal who would happily see his women starve and secretly snicker while extolling her commitment to her dietary discipline.

When they were all friends and admirers of Keith: Emiliano Salinas, Mark Vicente, and Toni Zarattini. Mark left first, in 2017, after discovering the branding of his friend Sarah Edmondson. Toni left soon after and Emiliano went after him, threatening to destroy him. Betancourt also weighed in, trying to get Toni arrested. It was a harrowing time for him in Mexico. With Salinas’ connections you can buy an arrest or worse.

In this picture they were united in the cause of NXIVM and believed they were promoting something ethical, and good, good for themselves and good for the world — they believed in Raniere.

That may be the genius of Raniere. He could unite good and possibly some evil people in a common cause; and then he would blow it all up and have them at war with each other and with him. The latter effect he might have not anticipated or if he anticipated it, he miscalculated his ability to win.

Here is Keith Raniere when he was in his 30s and was the young promising brilliant founder of Consumer’s Buyline a MLM that went bust leaving a lot of people holding the bag and owed money. It was also around the time he was raping little children like Rhiannon.

April 1998 – one of the first, if not the first ESP intensive. Maybe readers will help identify the individual seated between Kristin Keeffe and Raniere.

Kristin Keeffe, ?, Keith Raniere, Nancy Salzman, Toni Natalie.

Here is kind of a nice picture of Barbara Jeske. She was a longtime harem member of Raniere’s and a lot of people might see her as evil. I had the pleasure of meeting her sister and brother-in-law at their home in Florida to talk about the loss they felt. Barbara was a talented and I think a pretty caring woman who gave up her whole life for Raniere, marriage to a decent man, a family, a career. She did everything for Raniere and believed in him or was hypnotized by him. He took all her money and in the end got her to sign her Will leaving everything to him, just days before she died. This is the picture her family chose for her obituary.

Here is the notorious table at 120 Victory Way, where Cami lived and where Nicole was tied down on – this table – already blindfolded and naked. With Raniere discussing various things, Cami came up suddenly and began performing cunnilingus on Nicole – rather a surprise. This was the incident that later became sex trafficking and secured for Raniere 40 years of his 120 year sentence.

When last I went to 455 New Karner – I think it was 2020, but maybe 2019 [I’ll have to check the EXIF data], NXIVM headquarters was in disarray. The Vanguard had been convicted. The government was in the process of seizing the real estate and possibly its contents. This is a photo of one of the rooms. Not important really except to say that 20 years of the history of NXIVM were scattered about the old headquarters and for those into the study or the history of the group/cult, there are/were plenty of archival stuff. I wonder what will/has happened to it all.

Here is one version of the brand

Here is another – with an upside down ‘R’. Perhaps it was the four elements after all.

The Dossier women outside the courthouse, I think on the sad day Raniere was sentenced – Oct, 27, 2020: Nicki Clyne, Michele Hatchette, Linda Chung, Samantha LeBaron and Danielle Roberts speaking to the media. Yet it is interesting and shows the resilience of the human spirit – they could laugh through their tears. All except Nicki.

If I am not mistaken this is a side view of 8 Hale, Raniere’s executive library. His is the first townhome on left. The executive library had a hot tub, a sauna and a loft bed. There were a lot of books and overtime a lot of women. There was also a hard drive that was seized by the FBI and on the hard drive was found some pictures of Cami which were dated to 2015, when she was 15 years old. He took those photos at 8 Hale.

By the way, he also took photos elsewhere. The photos of Daniela found on the hard drive were taken at 3 Flintlock Lane, I believe on the couch we showed you above.

This I believe is a photo of two former friends, Jessica Joan and Michele Hatchette. Joan was a slave of India Oxenberg, and Michele, a slave of Allison Mack. India was also Mack’s slave, which made Mack the grandmaster of Joan. And though it may not seem an honor to Joan, or perhaps all but a few, Raniere was Joan’s great grandmaster in the preposterous scheme Raniere concocted called DOS.

Here is Jessica Joan outside the courthouse after giving an impassioned victim impact statement at the sentencing hearing of Allison Mack. Mack got far less than Joan called for, which I believe was life in prison. Mack got three years.

Here is a photo of young Raniere showing off the prodigious skills that prompted him to claim he was an East Coast Judo Champion.

A photo of the class of the East Coast judo champion Keith Raniere. If you want to get an idea of how this guy exaggerates, on his bio he had it written, “Applying this skill to athletics, Keith Raniere excelled in judo and was an East Coast Judo Champion at age eleven.”

This makes it sound like he was a child prodigy judo talent, a serious, skillful martial artist, who defeated many to gain this top distinction. Actually all he did was participate in a children’s tournament, the East Coast Judo Tournament, which saw various children in various judo schools come for a kind of exhibition and a chance for the teachers of the different schools to make a little extra money for they charged the students to compete.

It was not a distinction, hundreds of little children participated in the NYC and New Jersey area and hundreds did as well as he. He won some little children matches and lost too. But his bio does not say it was a kiddies’ tournament. He made it out like it was some serious accomplishment, it was not. So it was with many of his claims.

Lauren Salzman pulled off one of the great feats for leniency. She was on the NXIVM executive board, was in for 20 years, was the top recruiter for DOS, was a first line master, was involved in confining Daniela, gave non licensed therapy to many women, some of whom were her rivals for Raniere’s romantic affections, but she did not tell them that when giving them therapy.

She got off with probation. Why? You could look at two ways – she cried up a storm and got the judge’s sympathy, or she repented and provided significant assistance to the prosecution who won the case. There was one other thing that touched the judge’s kindly heart– she went into the dog grooming business and began to assist dogs – a tender caring business which the judge noted and, while she may have failed to care for humans, she repented, and cried publicly, and maybe she was trying to help humans but they were too complicated, or Raniere was too complicated, or too devious, and she switched to dogs, to giving a kind of therapy – even explorations of meanings – to dogs and more likely than not she won’t fail at helping dogs for one, because Raniere won’t be guiding her to destroy the happiness of dogs.

So she gets a second chance without having to go to prison, without having to waste years of her life. It is not a pound of flesh we seek, but cognizance of the errors and mistakes, the bad intent.

It was a time for forgiving and Lauren, maybe she played it well and cried up to the judge, or maybe she was sincere, but she is yet a young women – 44, as I recall, with a winning personality and a second chance.

The varmint stole 20 years of her life and she was a true believer. I think the judge did the right thing in giving her leniency which is the government’s way of granting forgiveness. I doubt she is a risk to society and perhaps with her second chance she will make a comeback, but hopefully not in MLM, guru worship or quackery therapy.

I think I will wrap this up for now. I have more photos to share. I hope readers found seeing some of the photos of interest. I will do another post soon with more heretofore unpublished pictures of the world – now gone – of NXIVM.