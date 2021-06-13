Alanzo: Challenging Cults, Anti-Cultists, Prosecutors, Judges and DOS Defenders

Alanzo is a relative newcomer to Frank Report and his comments are appreciated. He has a blog and here are several of his comments on Frank Report combined into a post.

By Alanzo

Anti-Cultism is Toxic

The truth is never tribal.

Every tribe traffics in some true things and in some false things.

After more than a decade of belonging to the anticult tribe, I found that the false things in anticultism became toxic and corrosive to me. It was an incredible relief to allow myself to acknowledge the truth of some true things that were not part of the tribe, and call out the false things that are part of anticultism, such as the superstition of ‘brainwashing’.

But that brought the tribal ninnies in anticultism down on me.

They literally follow me from forum to forum to tell everyone I’m an OSA Agent because I violate their tribal narrative. If I’ve read the science on brainwashing which has clearly debunked brainwashing since the 1940’s, and talk about this, they tell everyone I’ve flipped to the enemy tribe, and now I’m an OSA Agent, paid by David Miscavige – even though I implicate Miscavige in murders and the cover-up of rapes in Scientology, too.

You’ll never look up the science on brainwashing yourself. And if you do, you’ll never speak of it. Because doing so would contradict the narrative you enforce. And you know where that’ll get you.

Your contorted explanation for me working for David Miscavige would be hilarious if it wasn’t so sad. I’ve seen it repeated over and over by the other ninnies in your tribe. Loyalty to the truth, and disloyalty to the tribe, equals OSA AGENT to you.

This is pinheaded anticultism.

Where you see contradiction, you can only see it in terms of contradiction to the tribal narrative. Debunking brainwashing, for instance, might be contradictory to your tribal narrative, but it is not contradictory to the truth.

Thus, the truth is never tribal.

***

Prosecutors Deprogrammed Witnesses

Claviger wrote:

“Things like “My understanding now is that I was being groomed to be part of his harem” – which was Nicole’s answer when, for some unknown reason, Marc Agnifilo asked her why she had so much contact with Keith shortly after she started taken NXIVM/ESP courses (Agnifilo tried to get her response stricken from the record but Judge Garaufis rejected the request).

The prosecution’s use of deprogramming on their witnesses, which was revealed in court documents, is highly problematic and should be examined more closely.

I wrote a post about this which includes a study of 154 ex-members of minority religions & the shifts in attitudes on their experience after anticult ideology deprogramming.

Did the government engage in brainwashing of their witnesses?

***

Judge Was on Revenge Trip

It is my understanding that appeals are mostly about the judge’s conduct, whether he followed the proper protocols of the court.

There are two things I’m aware of about this judge’s conduct that should be appealed: There are also many more.

1. Accepting evidence upon which the chain of custody was broken – as testified by the FBI Property & Evidence Examiner himself.

2. Cutting off Lauren Salzman’s testimony, and then saying – three times – to the defense attorney that if the defense didn’t get the verdict they wanted, they could file an appeal. This is a judge who knew he was doing something wrong – at the time he was doing it.

So yes, everyone can say how much of a scumbag human being Raniere is, and what an angel the judge is, but when it comes to due process none of those things matter. In fact those kind of hatreds and adorations get in the way of due process.

The 120 years: a sentence that was more than even the prosecution was asking for.

This is not justice, Frank, and this judge was on a revenge trip. He did a very bad job.

This needs to be corrected.

***

Throughout AntiCultism there is an ignorance of the line between illegal activity and activity which is merely perceived as immoral, but which is entirely legal. Many AntiCultists are manipulated using this illegal/immoral confusion.

If someone does something that is legal – no matter how morally outrageous you think it is – and you try to stop them, then you are the one who is arrested. People have a right to behave legally.

The presentation of legal behavior as evidence to support violations of criminal statutes is clearly meant to prejudice a jury by blurring the lines between legal behavior and that which they will perceive as immoral. It is an emotional manipulation of the jury by presenting irrelevant evidence, and the judge should have thrown it out.

Apparently, AntiCultists aren’t the only ones confused about this illegal vs immoral line: the federal prosecutors and the federal judge in this case were, too.

Not Pretending to Be a Legal Expert

I’m not in competition with Claviger to provide legal analysis on the Frank Report. I could not hope to do a better job than him.

I just feel that both Claviger and Frank are negatively biased against Raniere, and positively biased in favor of the judge in this case. And so I am making points here that are not part of the regular mix, but which I sincerely believe are important – however untrained they are.

Some people don’t like that. Some people want their comment section to be like a supper club where everyone agrees. And if someone says something that is outside the bounds of the group agreement, their whole dinner is ruined.

I’m not like that. I love lots of different viewpoints, lots of lively and friendly debate.

So I try to make jokes when things get just a little too serious.

That was my point.

Government Put Pressure on Witnesses

I think it’s great you guys allow the Dossier Project videos to be published here, so everyone can be exposed to all the ideas regarding NXIVM and Anti-NXIVM.

Anti-Scientology has become as shut down and controlled as Scientology in recent years, and it’s good to see you guys guard against that.

I think it’s good The Dossier Project are exposing some of the pressure the government placed on witnesses to change their stories in this case, with threats of felony charges, life imprisonment, etc.

Talk about “undue influence.”

Most people don’t get a chance to see how the government works, up close and personal, as these human beings did.

Hard Questions for DOS Defenders

And by the way. I found these questions on the Internet regarding consent and the Dossier Project, and tweeted them to the Dossier Project yesterday. I’ve heard back from Suneel on some of them on Twitter.

But no one from the Dossier Project yet.

Maybe they’ll do a new video on them. I think these questions really do get to the heart of the matter with DOS:

Would all the women of DOS would have said “Yes” if the higher-ups had disclosed the truth about the brand’s meaning? Can’t they see how they didn’t give true consent since there was deception involved? Can there be consent if: they didn’t know that Keith was the puppet Grandmaster and creator of DOS? Or that men were involved in DOS at all? Or that the entire 1st line of masters was sexually involved with Raniere? How could the lower level women of DOS have given true consent when they didn’t know all of this?

