FR Commenter ‘Alanzo,’ His 16 Years in Scientology, and Why He Criticizes Scientologist Leader Turned Whistleblower Mike Rinder

In fact while criticizing DOS and challenging the women of the Dossier Project on questions of consent of the slave women, he commented, “The Dossier Project, and their friends, are made up of intelligent, thinking and feeling human beings. Some of them are way more educated than me, possibly you, and clearly more than most on the Frank Report.”

Alanzo joined the Church after reading Dianetics by L. Ron Hubbard, in 1984, at a time when he was “a lonely, depressed college student fighting a dysfunctional family.”

Taking umbrage with this comment, Alanzo replied:

“I love it when one of these guys packs 36 years of my life into a few paragraphs in order to revise my history for their propaganda purposes. This person does not know me, nor what I’ve done in the 21 years since leaving Scientology. Nor what I did when I was a Scientologist. But here they are, trying to make me look like one of David Miscavige’s minions. Again.”

Alanzo offers a link to his story concerning the time he did surveillance for a weekend at a hotel monitoring attendees of a Cult Awareness Network conference in suburban Chicago which he did for Scientology’s Office of Special Affairs.

He did not seem to have done anything of significant other than report back to Scientology’s OSA who and what he saw there.

Alanzo explains he did “one project… for Mike Rinder’s OSA, and … stay[ed] the hell away from them forever after as a Scientologist, never to do a second project for them. It also let me know what kind of people would do a 2nd job for OSA. And a third. And what type of person would run OSA internationally for David Miscavige for 22 years – complete sociopaths.”

Alanzo does not think too much of Mike Rinder and he concluded his Frank Report comment with: “Mike Rinder is not trying to make peace with the people he harmed when he was CO OSA. If that were the case, he would have helped Gerry Armstrong. He would have aired Victoria Britton’s interview about the murder of her son on Scientology the Aftermath. He’s doing the exact opposite of that. With regard to just these two people who were destroyed by Scientology, Rinder is still doing exactly what he did when he was CO OSA. He is still protecting the church and its leaders from criminal prosecution.”

