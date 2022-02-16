Corrupt CT Family Court: Ambrose Case Again Set for Trial Before Judge Adelman After Roller Coaster Legal Ride

The remarkable, and growingly famous, high-conflict divorce and custody case of former TV writer Chris Ambrose versus his wife, stay at home mother, Karen Riordan, is back before the court of Judge Gerald Adelman on Wednesday at 9:30 in Middletown CT.

The judge has ruled so far that three children may never speak or see their mother.

Back in Nov., Judge Adelman, challenged by Riordan’s attorney for bias, called for a hearing over whether he should be recused and a mistrial declared.

Judge Thomas Moukawsher was called to hear evidence of Adelman’s bias. The judge found none, though Riordan’s attorney, Nickola Cunha presented arguments.

Judge Moukawsher, however, determined that Riordan’s attorney, Cunha lied to the court and he decided to disbar her. She is no longer a licensed lawyer, though Cunha is appealing the decision.

Riordan is without an attorney, as well as 46 other clients of Cunha’s in similar circumstances, many of them in the morass of the notorious family court of CT.

Prior to the disbarment of Cunha, she had pressed for in person court appearances in the trial of Ambrose versus Riordan. Judge Adelman decided to conduct them all remotely, except the first trial date on March 31, 2021.

Tomorrow, however, Judge Adelman is holding the trial in person, requiring Riordan to appear, though she has no attorney, has no funds and has COVID.

She also does not have money for food or travel since Ambrose took control of the marital assets prior to filing for divorce in 2019 and has not paid court ordered monthly spousal payments since Sept. 2021.

The most significant aspect of the case is the unusual cruelty of it. Judge Adelman has continued an order issued by Judge Jane Grossman on April 24, 2020, that required the children’s mother, Riordan, to have no contact with her children.

The children have been isolated from their mother for 663 days.

This is not only cruel to deprive children of their parent but might be illegal since there has never been a finding of wrongdoing or risk by any governmental authority against the mother and she has never been diagnosed as unfit to see her children by any medical professional.

In short, Judge Moukawsher took away her lawyer. Judge Adelman keeps her children away and is commanding her to appear in court in person. He never enforced his own court order that Ambrose pay spousal support.

The justification for depriving children of their mother and placing them with their father exclusively – despite their clear wishes to the contrary – the children are 15, 15, and 11 – and should have a say in where they live – is a custody evaluation report by a psychologist notorious for findings that mirror precisely what the Guardian ad Litem wants.

The Guardian ad litem in this case is the equally notorious Jocelyn Hurwitz, of Cohen and Wolf.

In her custody evaluation, a report so flawed it is tantamount to malpractice and has been condemned by a peer’s review Dr. Caverly made a diagnosis that Karen has an unspecified personality disorder.

This was accepted by the court as dispositive.

However Caverly has no professional qualifications to make a medical diagnosis. She is not a physician but a psychologist. Not only that, Caverly was not treating Karen, but only met with her briefly as part of her custody evaluation.

Yet, based on this, and the controversial practice of isolating children from one parent, based on a quackery known as “parental alienation,” the bizarre theory that if the children prefer one parent over the other – even if their reasons are perfectly rational [like one parent is abusive], it means that the other parent has alienated the children.

The cruel remedy to parental alienation is to take the children away from the parent they want to be with and place them exclusively with the parent they do not like. Nine times out of 10 parental alienation is employed to take children away from mothers and give them to [affluent] fathers, based on the recommendations of the GAL and the custody evaluators – who are, as they were in this case, paid by the father.

That was done here. The children have made it clear they do not trust their father. To this day, after almost two years away from their mother – they continue to reach out to anyone – including this writer – to say how cruel their father can be to them and how often he lies, things he says, which they know are untrue.

They have posted on social media, crying before the world that they miss their mother and yet the unbelievable cruelty continues. No contact by order of the court – supported by the GAL and the custody evaluator.

For no reason other than cruelty and the influence of money – Ambrose has money – because he took the marital funds – more than $2 million. He paid for the custody evaluation. And he paid most of the GAL’s fees to date.

A woman who was a stay at home mother who gave every day of her life to her children was outsmarted and deceived by her husband, who used the corrupt family court system in CT, that sinister place where money buys custody, and made his children miserable and his wife desolate.

Now that Riordan has no attorney, she has filed a series of motions pro se to try to not lose her children forever.

By glancing at some of these, one can see how she is up against a stacked deck.

Ambrose failed to disclose what he did with the $2 million or more that he stole from the marital assets.

Riordan told the judge: “Plaintiff [Ambrose] has not disclosed the disposal of marital assets, children medical records, source of income, desires of the children, nor copies of financial statements…. Plaintiff is still without counsel or funds to secure counsel… deprived of spousal support by malicious act of plaintiff…

Judge Adelman denied the motion, ruling, “The alleged failure to disclose is a proper issue for cross examination.”

Riordan also told the court she is suffering from COVID preventing her from attending the court in person, though able to call in or video conference as has been the practice in the past.

Adelman ruled that she submit medical documentation “to support the claim. Receiving none… the trial will proceed as scheduled. The lack of the attendance by the defendant [Riordan] may result in orders being issued without her testimony and evidence. As noted by the defendant in her own pleadings the custody issue must be resolved for the benefit of the three minor children.

Riordan thought the judge making a statement about the children’s best interest was a mockery of justice., She made a motion for the judge to rule on whether it is in the best interest of the children to be isolated from their mother.

As to whether the 662 day forced isolation of the children from mother and extended family is in their best interests, where whimsical discretion by [Judge Jane] Grossman, absent state interest, overrides heightened due process imposed on the court by the Fourteenth Amendment guarding against deprivation of liberties held by both mother and children.

Adelman denied the motion.

After years, Ambrose finally filed a financial affidavit, something required by law to be filed prior to trial. It contained false statements, one of which is that Ambrose is paying spousal support [out of Riordan’s own money which he covertly took prior to the divorce proceedings.].

Karen filed a notice of non compliance, perjury.

“Plaintiff has filed a perjured financial affidavit… wherein he states he is paying $1,038 a week in spousal support, which he has not paid since September 2021, he further states a weekly income of $571 against expenses of $4,558 a week, for which no source of funds is specified for paying such expenses….”

Adelman denied the motion, ruling, “The veracity of the plaintiff’s financial affidavit is properly developed by cross examination of the plaintiff.”

Riordan challenged the judge’s decision and made another motion concerning Ambrose’s perjury

The court is moved to make a finding of fact of perjury by plaintiff for submitting a falsified financial affidavit…. [adding that Ambrose has been] concealing funding of… expenses, claims no payments from IRA’s, while listing a joint account (Bruce Funds) for which the undersigned has no access, claims liabilities of $61k for Aldrich’s legal fees for which no invoices are disclosed nor in evidence with the court, he claims $73k GAL fees which are not in evidence before the court.

Adelman denied the motion.

The trial set to resume today puts Riordan at a disadvantage. After her attorney Cunha was disbarred, Riordan lost access to her own. The disbarment order of Judge Moukawsher, appointed a trustee to take over Cunha’s files.

Karen filed another notice.

“The court appointed trustee, under orders from [Judge Thomas ] Moukawsher, J has tied up the undersigned’s files… claiming possession by order of Moukawsher.

Judge Adelman said he would hear the matter of her not having the files at the trial today.

Riordan made a motion to disqualify Adelman, “for misconduct in failure to ensure proper disclosures of financial information… Adelman’s game to proceed in trial for pointless, meritless litigation to argue over blatant lies in defendant’s FA demonstrates judicial bias & prejudice, lack of impartiality, instantly disqualifying the errant judge under Canon Rule 2.11…. Adelman’s lack of impartiality, unfaithfulness to the law, and blatant abandonment of office requires his disqualification by Canon.”

Adelman denied the motion.

Riordan challenged Adelman, seeking clarification writing “Broad discretion of the family court does not extend to voiding statutes by whim.”

Adelman granted the motion but put it off until after the trial is complete.

Karen challenged Adelman on his decision to wait until the end of trial.

“The court is asked to address constitutional principles which do not turn on competing opinions of errant judges, an unscrupulous court vendor [Hurwitz], or a vindictive father paying attorneys over a quarter of a million dollars for abuse of process.

Riordan also again noticed the court that she cannot attend the trial in person since she has COVID, adding “If the court has legal necessity for medical documentation, a proper subpoena may issue and serve.”

Judge Adelman continued to demand medical proof of Riordan having COVID, writing “Medical documentation is required for the court to consider your request for a continuance. It is your request and your obligation to provide the necessary documentation. The defendant is reminded once again that her failure to appear will not delay the trial any longer.”

Jocelyn Hurwitz –

Meantime Hurwitz put in her bill possibly to pressure the court to require payment from Riordan.

It was Hurwitz who was instrumental in depriving the children of their mother. She has been paid $46,213.25 by Riordan, all of that being taken out of proceeds of the sale of the marital home, which was sold against her wishes. Ambrose voluntarily paid Hurwitz $68,013.25 to date

Now Hurwitz seeks an additional $25,616.84 from Ambrose and $47,416.84 from Riordan.

At $93,629, Hurwitz wants a pretty penny from Riordan for recommending her children be taken from her.

In all fairness Ambrose got the better deal. For the same amount of money as Riordan is being asked to pay, Ambrose got exclusive custody of his children – as recommended to the court by Hurwitz.

Stay tuned. There is much more to report on this story.