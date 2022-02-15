Guest View: Challenge Suneel on Value of Tourette’s ‘Study’

By Bartholomew

This is In response to the article, Suneel: Debunking Glazer’s Claims of Tourette’s ‘Cure’ in Civil Lawsuit.

Suneel’s problem is that the people of this study seem to have had ‘pressure’ put on them to resist the urge to tic in order to help skew the study towards a predetermined (successful) outcome — which isn’t shown when the cameras were rolling.

Neil Glazer’s clients will probably have plenty to say about the ‘pressure’ they faced to make the study turn out a certain way, and were probably pressured or advised to make positive social media posts.

But even if they don’t, there’s one such person who’s already went on the record on this topic (their testimony is shown below, taken from the government’s sentencing memorandum).

This person indicates that they were constantly reminded of the ‘expensive’ cost of the intensives which were being funded by Clare Bronfman (they were made to feel as though they were mentally indebted to Bronfman and NXIVM, which is not how real scientists behave during a study). This would have made them feel mentally or morally obligated to make positive social media post, in my opinion.

Plus, they claim to have had ‘pressure’ put on them not to waste this generous funding for the intensives, making them feel as though they were mentally indebted to NXIVM for this gift.

They also felt pressure to resist the urge to tic when the cameras were rolling, for fear of messing up the study and being kicked out.

They even felt at risk of being kicked out of the study if they weren’t showing positive results.

That’s not how a scientific study is performed. Real scientists don’t put pressure on participants to nudge the study towards a predetermined outcome, just to promote a film. LOL.

Why won’t Frank ask Suneel to comment on this? This person did NOT have their Tourettes cured or improved in any major way..

================

In the government’s sentencing memorandum for Clare Bronfman it refers to a victim’s participation in ‘the space of Tourette’s Syndrome,’ … but ignores that the participants in this “study” have expressed significant distress at their involvement. In a victim impact statement, one participant in the study stated:

“When I was told that I was a candidate for participation in NXIVM’s Tourette’s study I believed that it was a legitimate medical study and I was hopeful that this study would help with my Tourette’s. In fact, there was no medical screening in advance of participation, and I was given no information about the study or its risks. . . . No one informed me that the study in fact required me to take ESP intensives. I had no clue that I was going to be required to take expensive intensives that went from 8:00 am to 7:00 pm-9:00 pm, or that as a result I would be obligated to Clare Bronfman.

“I felt like the weight of the world was on my shoulders because I needed to overcome my Tourette’s in order to prove that this treatment worked. I had to resist the urge to tic at all costs because I was so afraid to tic and mess up the study, which they told me would also mess up a cure for Tourette’s and potentially other medical conditions that NXIVM wanted to cure . . . On two occasions while I was in Albany, Nancy [Salzman] and Marc [Elliot] threatened to send me home. They each mentioned that if I don’t start acting better and trying harder, I will have wasted thousands of dollars of Clare’s money that she had spent on me and their ‘medical experiment.’

“It was scary—but I couldn’t show that because showing fear means something is wrong and I need to be fixed. The ‘study’ these people did, did nothing for me except ruin my self-esteem, ruin my mental health, and made me hate myself. It did not cure my Tourette’s in any way.”

Parlato Comments:

I have asked Suneel to comment and his first comment was “this claim should be investigated but I believe all the participants signed the same agreement that Carysa Long signed which clearly stated that the study included up to four educational intensives.”

For my own part, I wonder about the narrative of being scared out of tics. That could be good or that could be bad. I look forward to hearing more from Suneel.