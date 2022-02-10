EXCLUSIVE: Frank Report Obtains Actual Snuff Film Shown in NXIVM ‘Human Fright Experiment’!

Suneel Chakravorty and I are engaged in a war of words. He thinks the Glazer civil lawsuit is full of shit and I disagree.

I oppose his and other Raniere supporters efforts to try to blow up the case. I think it should and must be heard in a court of law and damages must be paid to victims.

While my role is reporting, and the court is the venue for settling matters of controversy, I will defend the rights of plaintiffs to file a civil lawsuit without being harassed. It is up to the judge whether parties in the civil lawsuit may name plaintiffs who wish to remain anonymous in their filings.

There are apparently a dozen women who want to remain anonymous and, as readers know, Suneel and his wolf pack are threatening to name every one on their websites or social media.

To a degree, I am going to allow Suneel to have his say, partly because I want him to listen to the rebuttal – for maybe then he will learn what a rascal/criminal his Vanguard is.

I will begin with the wholly unnecessary and very suspect “Human Fright Experiment” conducted on behalf of NXIVM for reasons that remain unclear.

Here is what Neil Glazer said in his lawsuit:

“At least forty members of the NXIVM community, trusting in Raniere, Nancy Salzman and Defendant Dr. Brandon Porter, M.D. (“Porter”), were subjected to a ‘human fright experiment,’ in which individuals were seated in front of a video display with electroencephalogram (“EEG”) electrodes placed on their skulls to measure brainwaves. These subjects believed they were going to watch a talk by Raniere, but instead were subjected to scenes of escalating violence including actual, extremely graphic footage of the brutal beheading and dismemberment of five women in Mexico.”

By the way, it was in large part the human fright experiments that defendant Porter lost his medical license.

Here is the action taken by the Office of Professional Medical Conduct (OPMC) against Porter, which describes the “Human Fright Experiment” as follows:

“From on or about 2012 through 2017 the Respondent [Porter], either individually or in association with a public or private institution or agency, conducted a human subject research study (hereinafter ‘Fright Study’). Among other things, the Fright Study involved showing human subjects an actual video of the horrific and brutal murders and dismemberment of four women by machetes; and violent film clips, including a male African American being viciously stamped by a Nazi; a conscious male being forced to eat a portion of his own brain matter; and a graphic gang rape. “

First of all, some of this is overblown on the part of the OPMC.

Subjects being forced to watch “a male African American being viciously stamped by a Nazi; a conscious male being forced to eat a portion of his own brain matter; and a graphic gang rape“ are overblown.

The subjects of the fright experiments were not alone. Millions of people saw the same scenes and paid to see them.

The male African being stomped on is from the popular hit movie American History X [box office gross $24 million].

The male eating his own brain is from the best selling box office hit, Hannibal [box office gross $351.6 million].

And the third, the graphic gang rape, is from Jodie Foster’s the Accused [$91 million box office].

So popular was the film that Foster won an Academy Award for her role.

Of course, it is nonsense to declaim these scenes as too graphic films when millions of Americans enjoyed and loved them.

But one of the clips shown to the subjects of the human fright experiment is nothing anybody could enjoy unless they are deeply perverted and perhaps psychopathic – which was perhaps the secret reason for the experiments – to discover psychos to aid in building NXIVM or DOS.

While Glazer got the number of women wrong – he says five women, it is actually four — the worst one, the snuff film clip, after extensive research by Frank Report has been identified – and Glazer is right the women endure brutal beheading and dismemberment.

The clip shows four women on their knees in a field with their hands tied behind their backs. Three of them are bare-chested. They are surrounded by 13 masked men, purportedly hitmen from the Los Zetas, a Mexican criminal syndicate, with their rifles pointed at them.

The film actually shows them murdered and more than that, beheaded and chopped to pieces.

This is no hoke. This is not cinema. There is no box office numbers. This is an actual film of murder and you see it complete in less than seven minutes.

NOT FOR THE SQUEAMISH

What was shown to the subjects of the human fright experiment was real murder of four women.

Do not watch if you are sensitive to such material. This is not a joke. This film depicts actual death scene.

This film – which we will show below is also available online on the website, elblogdelnarco.com. a blog that attempts to document violent incidents and people involved in the Mexican Drug War that never made it to government reports or the mainstream media.

Here is the actual clip shown to some 40 subjects of the human fright experiment. Judge for yourself what need there was to show them to these people with an EEG to record the subjects’ brain activity, galvanic skin resistance (GSR) to measure their physiological response, and a video camcorder or audiotape to record their facial or auditory reactions.