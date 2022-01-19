Come Clean on John Tighe and Free Your Vanguard

A commenter made a comment on one our posts with this title “Come Clean & Free Your Vanguard.”

It is an important comment because it offers us a chance to pursue justice.

Here is the comment:

Reader’s Comment

By a Thoughtful Reader

It is worth noting that all of the Nxivm ‘criminal justice reform advocates’ NEVER acknowledge any such acts of mercy bestowed by the justice system upon convicted criminals such as Prefect Nancy Salzman.

Did self-appointed prison warden Keith Raniere consider letting young Daniella out of her bedroom for mental health care when she so desperately needed it?

No, Keith did not.

Shunning Daniella for not wanting Keith’s flaccid penis was more important than her severe psychological crisis. Which was brought on (of course) by Keith isolating Daniella.

When Nicki Clyne takes up John Tighe’s case and fights for John’s justice just as hard as Nicki does for Keith Raniere’s – then she could be taken seriously.

Nicki scours the world for additional proof to fit her narrative about criminal case injustice. Tighe’s prosecution is an obvious fit. Nicki has access to the key players. Why not take John’s conviction on?

Do the Nxians have what it takes to admit they participated in framing a man – if the confession could help free Keith?

By proving how Nxivm acted in a corrupt conspiracy with law enforcement and the legal system to get John convicted – the Nxians could shine a light on how such things actually happen. But first they must be brutally honest.

Can they? For Keith?

What about Keith Raniere?

Would Keith Raniere admit to orchestrating a conspiracy setting up John Tighe for child porn charges – if it would help Keith’s own claims of being a victim of such similar corruption?

I’m gonna guess… No.

Frank Parlato Comment

Great points above.

Raniere claims he was framed on child porn possession. He claims the FBI planted evidence on a hard drive, photos of Camila when she was allegedly 15, “found’ at his executive library – belatedly.

Maybe it is true, Maybe false.

But what if law enforcement – if they are prone to planting evidence – did the same to Tighe? What if Raniere actively assisted in this planting of evidence?

He obviously knew in advance of Tighe being charged. Otherwise who could he have sent Mark Vicente with a camera crew to be there?

Who would know something? I doubt Vicente was part of this scheme. I am confident he was told Tighe was a real perv and Vicente, loyal at the time to Vanguard, felt he was doing justice in exposing Tighe. This in turn would help prove that the critics of Raniere were foul creatures indeed.

Now Vicente likely knows better. (There are those who think that Vicente is also foul because he whistle blew on the Vanguard.)

What I hope is that Suneel Chakarvorty, Eduardo Asunsolo, Nicki Clyne, Marc Elliot and others who are investigating the possible planting of evidence by the FBI against Raniere, would consider investigating whether New York State police and/or the FBI, with the aid of NXIVM associates planted child porn on a computer which was later alleged to belong to Tighe.

Tighe says he was asked to sign for computers he did not own. He says law enforcement coerced him into taking a deal under the threat of charging his wife.

The child porn was never shared. It was merely on a computer. Accessed only once. The computer was later wiped clean. We do not even know which computer it was allegedly on.

How could Raniere advocates help? I do not believe for one second that Suneel, Eduardo, Nicki or Marc would ever participate in planting evidence. But there is a chance that people they know might know something about it.

Raniere might know. Clare Bronfman might know. Sara Bronfman might know.

Ben Myers might know. His wife might know.

Nancy Salzman might know. Others also might know.

How would they gain?

If it is true that child porn was planted on a computer that law enforcement claims belonged to Tighe, and the advocates for Raniere prove it, that evidence will strongly support their claim that law enforcement is capable of planting evidence and may have done so in the Raniere case as well.

What is good for the goose is good for the Vanguard.

It is clear Raniere targeted Tighe and used Bronfman money to retain Albany lawyers who previously worked for the Albany County DA P. David Soares.

The lawyers – who were paid hundreds of thousands – clearly coopted State Trooped Rodger Kirsop – who was formerly investigating NXIVM, then switched to investigation NXIVM enemies.

They coopted him or blackmailed him or both – and Kirsop, with NXIVM lawyers who used to work in the DA’s office under Soares, took the computer trespassing case out of Saratoga County where it lawfully should have been prosecuted, but where the DA there refused, and got it transferred to Albany County, where Soares was ready to help.

He appointed a special prosecutor, Holly Trexler, then an attorney in private practice, [now a judge] that used to work for him and also worked under NXIVM’s lawyer Michael McDermott, when all three were at the DA’s office.

Soares designated Trexler as special prosecutor though she was a lawyer then in private practice.

The seizure of computers at Tighe’s house (along with computers belonging to Joe O’Hara and Toni Natalie at their respective residences) was the outcrop of the computer trespass case, where jurisdiction was likely falsified, with Raniere and Bronfman’s aid.

Months after seizing the computers of Tighe and, according to Tighe, having him sign for computers he did not possess, they found porn on one of these computers. Tighe did not have the money to fight the case. The FBI threatened to charge his wife and he took a plea deal.

And this is justice?

I think the move for Raniere and supporters is to call for an investigation into Tighe’s prosecution. That would make headlines. And draw attention to Raniere’s evidence tampering case.

Tighe, who is recently out of prison, might be exonerated with their help.

If it is shown that evidence was planted on Tighe, it will be a lot easier road for supporters of Raniere to be taken seriously – as pursuers of justice.

Then we can find greater reason to believe them when they offer us evidence of planting or tampering in Raniere’s case.

Wouldn’t it be ironic, if Raniere arranged to plant child porn evidence in Tighe’s case – with or without law enforcement’s active participation – and then law enforcement planted child porn in his own case?

No, not ironic. It is karma – the nature of action – that each action moves inexorably to the next guided by a certain, inescapable momentum taking each to their destiny. The right action – the karma for Raniere and supporters is to set the wheels of justice in motion, which is – justice that is – the nature of karma itself.

