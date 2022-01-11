NXIVM: Raniere Podcasts Censored By SoundCloud; Frank Report Publishes All 10 Episodes!

SoundCloud, an online audio distribution platform based in Berlin, Germany, removed the Raniere Speaks podcast. The host account named “NXIVM” has been removed.

SoundCloud responded to complaints from anti-free speech, self-appointed censors by removing all 10 episodes of the NXIVM-loyalist podcast Raniere Speaks and has removed the account that uploaded them (https://soundcloud.com/NXIVM).

Their (boilerplate) response is below:

SoundCloud Trust & Safety (SoundCloud)

Jan 10, 2022, 16:54 GMT+1

Hi there,

Thanks for taking the time to report this content to us. While we cannot pre-screen content, we can take action on content that breaches our Terms of Use or Community Guidelines when it is reported to us.

After reviewing this content, we have removed it on the grounds of violating our ToUs and Community Guidelines which state that you should not upload any content that is; abusive, libelous, defamatory, pornographic or obscene, that promotes or incites violence, terrorism, illegal acts, or hatred on the grounds of race, ethnicity, cultural identity, religious belief, disability, gender, identity or sexual orientation, or is otherwise objectionable in SoundCloud’s reasonable discretion;

Violating these terms is something we do not condone. We want SoundCloud to be a community where every user feels safe. So we expect that all of our users abide by our Terms and Guidelines.

We have also extended a warning to this individual about their behaviour.

We hope this helps. Please let us know if you need anything else. Thanks!

Best regards,

SoundCloud Trust & Safety Team

***

Was the content “abusive, libelous, defamatory, pornographic or obscene, that promotes or incites violence, terrorism, illegal acts, or hatred on the grounds of race, ethnicity, cultural identity, religious belief, disability, gender, identity or sexual orientation”?

No.

But it was “otherwise objectionable in SoundCloud’s reasonable discretion” which means the platform censors at will.

Raniere, as odious as he may be, has the right to protest his innocence and he can do so, in my opinion, until the end of time. I will fight for his right to speak and, just to prove it, since SoundCloud cannot censor me, I am publishing all 10 of his podcasts below.

I don’t agree with much of it. I do agree with some of it. But even if I disagreed with all of it, I will defend his right to say it.

Happily Frank Report thought to capture the podcasts before they were censored and removed by the Berlin-based group. They are 10 phone calls Raniere made from prison in Dec. 2019. I am including all the audios, just as they were published on SoundCloud, with the brief introductions provided by his supporters.

Episode 001: Introduction

December 11, 2019

Keith Raniere, founder of NXIVM, breaks his silence after his conviction. He maintains his innocence.

Episode 002: Why Didn’t I Speak Before?

December 15, 2019

Keith Raniere explains why he didn’t speak before, and aspects of how the case was conducted, from his perspective, including RICO.

Episode 003: Expanding on the Hitler Quote

December 15, 2019

Keith Raniere expands on the Hitler example he made in Episode 001: Introduction, clarifying the meaning of it and how it relates to prejudice in the justice system.

Episode 004: Prosecutors and Winning

December 15, 2019

Keith Raniere describes his impression of his prosecution and their conduct, and the culture of winning versus the culture of seeking truth.

Episode 005: On Prejudice

December 15, 2019

Keith Raniere describes his situation from the perspective of prejudice, and tackles how a white man of privilege could experience any prejudice at all.

Episode 006: The Forced Labor Charge

December 15, 2019

Keith Raniere addresses his forced labor charge.

Episode 007: Truth, Lies, and Exaggeration

December 17, 2019

Keith Raniere discusses how his case was one of exaggeration upon exaggeration, starting with the bail.

Episode 008: Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde

December 19, 2019

Keith Raniere addresses the notion that there was this dark aspect of him, lurking behind the scenes, that people did not know about.

Episode 009: More on the Bail

December 19, 2019

Keith Raniere delves deeper into the absurdity of the bails in his case versus the bail in the Weinstein case.

Episode 010: Tip of the Iceberg

December 19, 2019

Keith Raniere talks about how his case relates to some of the widespread issues in the criminal justice system.

In an upcoming post I will attempt to look at the actual transcripts and see what is so damnably objectionable about what he has to say. Or whether this is censoring the man and not his ideas.

You can read the transcripts currently on RaniereSpeaks.