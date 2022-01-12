The Perfect Prison for The Perfect Prefect

[With apologies to Paul Anka and Frank Sinatra]

And now the end is near

So I face the final curtain

My friends, I’ll say it clear

And state my case of which I’m certain

**********

The Prefect Will Be Reporting to Prison on January 19th

Nancy Loshin Salzman – formerly known as The Prefect and soon to be known as Federal Prisoner #25533-052 – has received her prison assignment and will be reporting to Federal Prison Camp (FPC) Alderson on Wednesday, January 19, 2022.

FPC Alderson is a minimum-security camp located in Alderson, West Virginia with a population of just under 700 inmates.

A complete list of federal prison camps can be found HERE.

**********

I’ve lived a life that’s full

I’ve traveled each and every highway

And more, much more than this

I did it my, my way

**********

Request for Assignment to Danbury, CT Prison Turned Down

Frank Report readers will remember that Nancy had requested to be placed at the Federal Correctional Institution (FCI) in Danbury, CT – which is the closest federal prison for female inmates in terms of Albany, NY. That request was endorsed by U.S. District Court Nicholas G. Garaufis, who had presided over Nancy’s plea deal and sentencing.

But all decisions about where federal prisoners will serve their time are made by the Bureau of Prisons’ (BOP) Designation and Sentence Computation Center. In making those decisions, the BOP begins by calculating each inmate’s “security level” in order to ensure that they are placed in an appropriate facility.

Given that she was assigned to a federal prison camp – as opposed to a low-security federal prison – Nancy had to be given a Level 1 “security level”. As such, she will be serving her 42-month sentence in a facility that offers dormitory-style housing rather than one that has cells – and, because of her advanced age (67), she will automatically qualify for a lower bunk.

All of Nancy‘s sister-inmates at FPC Alderson will be there for having been convicted – or pleading guilty to – a non-violent offense. In addition, most, if not all, will have less than 10-years left on their sentences.

**********

Regrets, I’ve had a few

But then again, too few to mention

I did what I had to do

And saw it through without exception

**********

620 Mile Car Trip

Because FPC Alderson is far away from where Nancy is currently living, she has requested permission “…to leave New York early on the 18th of January, remain in a hotel that evening so that she will be able to enter the facility in the morning of the 19th rather than late in the day after a ten – eleven hour drive”.

It is expected that her request will be granted.

**********

And I planned each charted course

Each careful step along life’s byway

And more, much more than this

I did it my way

**********

Who Will Accompany Nancy to Prison?

Presumably, Nancy will be driven to Alderson, WV by one or both of her daughters, Lauren Salzman and Michelle Salzman-Myers. It’s also quite possible that Michelle will be accompanied by her computer-hacker husband, Ben Myers – and maybe even their child who was born in August 2021.

Lauren, age 45, pled guilty to two felonies – Racketeering and Racketeering Conspiracy – and was sentenced to “time served” and 5-years of probation by Judge Garaufis. She is currently working as a professional dog groomer in the Albany, NY area.

Despite their involvement in several of NXIV/ESP’s criminal activities, Michelle and her husband were never charged with any crimes. Most recently, Michelle has been working as a Life Coach for Sculpted Vegan, a company owned by former NXIVM/ESP member Kim Constable (Her fee for telling others how to improve their lives is $250.00/hour).

**********

Yes, there were times, I’m sure you knew

When I bit off more than I could chew

But through it all when there was doubt

I ate it up and spit it out

I faced it all and I stood tall

And did it my way

**********

Admission & Orientation

During her first two weeks at FPC Alderson, Nancy will participate in an Admission & Orientation Program. This will entail a series of lectures and group meetings that will allow all the new inmates to learn about the facility’s activities, programs, and regulations.

During this time, Nancy will also be given a physical examination – and complete a series of educational and psychological tests. Insofar as I have been able to determine, she will not be given any EMs at this time.

For those who want to learn all the details about day-to-day life where Nancy will be spending the next three years, here is the FPC Alderson Inmate Handbook.

**********

I loved, I laughed, I cried

Had my fill, my share of losing

And now as tears subside

I find it all so amusing

Just to think I did all that

And may I say, not in a shy way

Oh no, oh no, not me

I did it my way

**********

COVID-19 Protocols Have Been Adopted

Like most other federal prison facilities, FPC Alderson is operating under a variety of COVID-19 protocols. These reportedly include no visitation at the present time ( Inmates may still be allowed to meet with their attorneys on an “as needed” basis ).

In addition to canceling visitation, FPC Alderson has also implemented temporary changes to several other operations. This includes, among other things, reductions in access to the law library, educational programs, religious services, recreational activities, etc.

It is uncertain when federal prisons will return to “normal” operational protocols.

But probably not for several more months.

**********

For what is a woman, what has she got

If not herself, then she has not

To say the things she truly feels

And not the words of one who kneels

The record shows I took the blows

And did it my way

**********

The Biggest Challenge for Nancy May Be FPC Alderson’s Medical Facilities

Like most federal prison facilities, FPC Alderson offers a very limited array of medical services.

Following the physical exam she will receive as part of the Admission & Orientation Program, Nancy will be eligible to receive an annual physical exam and an annual breast exam and PAP smear. Given her medical history (e.g., breast cancer, double mastectomy, etc.), it is possible – but certainly not guaranteed – that she will receive additional exams.

Unfortunately for Nancy, FPC Alderson is not located near any major city.

Thus, it is unlikely that she will be transported outside the facility to receive any other medical services she may need unless/until she is in extremely serious condition.

**********

How Will Nancy Fare in Prison?

How people fare in prison depends a great deal on how adaptable they are to new conditions and lots of rules.

And prisons have all sorts of informal rules beyond the ones that are delineated in the official handbook.

One of the key ones is showing respect to other prisoners.

Another is learning to listen more than you talk – especially after you’ve first arrived.

And a third is learning to hide your emotions.

Given Nancy’s pre-prison life, it’s quite possible that she will run afoul of one or more of the informal rules at FPC Alderson.

Hopefully, once the current COVID-19 spike is over and prisons return to normal operations, we’ll be able to get information on how The Prefect is faring there. In the meantime, anyone who wants to write to Nancy can do so at the following address:

Nancy Salzman

Register Number 25533-052

Living Unit #____ (Not yet assigned)

Federal Prison Camp

Post Office Box A

Alderson, WV 24910

**********