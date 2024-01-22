NXIVM Leader Continues Legal Battle from ‘Special’ Quarters in USP Tucson; Raniere’s Deadline Extended

US District Judge Raner Collins granted Keith Raniere his sixth extension of a deadline in his lawsuit against Attorney General Merrick Garland, the Director of the Bureau of Prisons, (BOP) Colette Peters, and his warden at USP Tucson.

Raniere, from his abode at USP Tucson, where he is ensconced in private quarters reserved for inmates of distinction, such as himself and known by the alternate names of Solitary Confinement or the Special Housing Unit, filed his most recent motion through his attorneys.

He had sought, and the judge rewarded his effort with an extension of the deadline to respond to the defendants’ motion to dismiss his case until February 21, – the day before Washington’s birthday.

In his lawsuit, the clever Raniere alleges USP-Tucson Warden Barbara VonBlankensee and one of her lieutenants unlawfully interfered with his First Amendment right of access to the courts by limiting his contact with his attorneys.

The lawsuit, filed in May 2022 when he was not in the SHU, seeks to force the BOP to let him talk more to his lawyers and see his power of attorney whenever he damn well pleases.

The BOP initially responded to the lawsuit by citing the scores of phone calls he had with his attorneys.

Since the time he first sued to have more access to his attorneys, the BOP has severely limited his access to his attorneys, largely by removing him from the general population and placing him in the SHU, his home since July 25, 2022.

In fact, the irony is certainly not lost on a man of Raniere’s superior intelligence. He has had six extensions for his lawsuit seeking to be able to speak more to his lawyers. The lawyers have argued in each of the extension requests that the BOP never lets him speak to his lawyers.

In short, it shows that suing the BOP while in their custody is a rather stupid thing to do.

Raniere’s lawyers were quite transparent in seeking the extension:

His lawyers wrote:

Mr. Raniere’s incarceration continues to pose logistical challenges to enable him to easily participate with our office in the drafting of his Response.It continues to be difficult to finalize said Response due to the fact that the Plaintiff has only been afforded 10.25 hours of legal calls with his counsel since December 1, 2023, of which only 1.78 hours of that time was allowed this year. Additionally, he has not been afforded one legal visit since September 28, 2023. In spite of how punitive this is, Plaintiff made a good faith settlement terms offer yesterday.

Rainere, who modestly told his followers that he is one of the top three problem solvers in the world, (if he had been immodest, he would have told him he was one of the top two), had problems he was unable to solve in July 2022, just two months after he lodged his lawsuit when fellow inmate Maurice Adonis Withers attacked him at breakfast.

Adonis started the fight. That was clear. But Raniere ended it fast.

The former East Coast judo champion made a stunning move, dropping quickly to the floor, and held his position, lying there until the guards came to prevent Raniere from getting up and really pummeling Adonis.

Both men were sent to the SHU for fighting.

After 60 days, the BOP ruled that Adonis was to blame, and Raniere was in reality an innocent defenseless victim. In a strange gesture, the BOP released Adonis from his punishment in the SHU and kept Raniere in the SHU, where they roomed him with Mr. Toni Fly, who insists he is a woman, but is in prison for, among other things, using his male sex organ to rape a girl.

As for Adonis, he proved it is good policy to punch people who sue the BOP. They transferred him out of the max security USP Tucson to a Petersburg Medium FCI.

As one of our readers observed, “Either Withers is a model inmate, or he has an advocate who got him transferred to a better prison as a reward for something.”

Meanwhile, Raniere has remained in the SHU for 18 months.

The BOP has scheduled Adonis to get out in eight years, but because of his good behavior, he may get out sooner with “time earned.”

Raniere, if he does not catch a break, or breaks out, will be in prison until June 2120 – 96 years from this summer.

Viva Executive Success!