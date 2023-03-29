By Marie White

Clare Bronfman, Nancy Salzman and Allison Mack all have new “Release Dates” that are earlier than their prior ones.

Keith Raniere is apparently too busy suing people to knock off any of his prison time.

Keith Raniere: 57005-177 – USP Tucson

– June 27, 2120

Clare Bronfman: 91010-053 – Danbury FCI

Now June 29, 2025

– August 18, 2025

Nancy Salzman: 25533-052 – Hazelton FCI

– August 31, 2024

– October 25, 2024

– February 12, 2025

Allison Mack: 90838-053 – Dublin FCI

– August 2, 2023

– October 11, 2023

– March 29, 2024

For Allison, this means four months and four days to freedom. She will still have to serve

Allison Mack before becoming a slave to Vangaurd

Judge Nicholas Garaufis sentenced Mack to three years in custody, 1000 hours of community service, a $20,000 fine and three years of probation.

The terms of her probation forbid her to associate with any NXIVM associates.

Before her sentencing, Mack had been on home confinement at her parents’ house in California from April 2018 to June 2021 – more than three years.

It remains to be seen whether she will seek the spotlight or stay private for a time.

Milenio publishes a story about Actress Who Left Raniere

Verónica Jaspeado

Mexican actress Verónica Jaspeado broadcast an interview about what happened to her with NXIVM and Keith Raniere. She said NXIVM subjected members to physical and psychological punishment, where the women, to demonstrate their love for the cult leader, Keith Raniere, had to be branded with the initials of their Vanguard. Jaspeado participated in DOS for about a month. She did not get branded.



Jaspeado also participated in the HBO documentary The Vow, Season #2. Amid tears and anger, the actress said she was the personal victim of Raniere and that his ability to indoctrinate people is powerful. Jaspeado said she never thought she would become a victim of a cult. However, she said people like Raniere know how to win you over.

She said, “The thought ‘it will never happen to me’ is the first step with which it could happen to you. We are not vaccinated against this. It is important to open your eyes; there are many bad people.”

Jaspeado also spoke at Raniere’s sentencing, but did not reveal her name at the time. She was referred to as Jane Doe.

Dude gets Sentence 25 times longer than Raniere

Keith is lucky his trial wasn’t in Pennsylvania…

WAYNESBURG, PA — A Greene County judge sentenced 44-year-old Matthew Perry of Greensboro, PA to 3,000 years in prison after he was convicted of more than 13,000 felony counts of sex crimes against children.

Mathew Perry [above]

The charges include 2,190 counts of rape of a child under 13 and 2,190 counts of incest of a minor. Perry will not be eligible for parole until the year 3523.

District Attorney David Russo stated he is “proud to announce Matthew Perry would have to live for 3,000 years in order to pay his debt to society.”

The case, initially filed by Russo’s predecessor, originally charged Perry with only one count of rape of a child and other offenses. After reviewing the case, Russo decided to charge one count of rape of a child for each day the child was raped, as the child was raped at least once a day for six years.

Before this sentencing, Perry was already serving a 40-to-80-year prison sentence for a previous conviction involving another preteen girl. The charges included child rape, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse with a child, aggravated indecent assault, and corruption of a minor.

With time off for good behavior, Perry will not have to serve the full 3,000 years. Pennsylvania has a program known as the Recidivism Risk Reduction Incentive (RRRI), which can reduce an individual’s sentence by up to 25%. In Perry’s case, that could be 750 years.

Michele Hatchette is an excellent but misguided person. She is making a huge mistake staying on the Keith Raniere train. With Nicki gone, she will take the brunt of the scrutiny in the future for supporting a man who, indeed, was a human atrocity but knew how to disguise it.

I hope she does not ruin her future and becomes famous as his supporter. You cannot separate DOS from Raniere. After all, Michele has his initials on her crotch – because of DOS. Dossier Project and Raniere are inextricably intertwined.