Where Is the Collateral? Rosa Laura Kept It in a Vault in Her Home in Clifton Park

In creating DOS, Keith Raniere came up with a marvelous idea to secure his slaves’ loyalty and their silence. He would have them give collateral – blackmail-worthy material which would be stored securely and be released only if they were disobedient or told anyone of the existence of DOS, the secret master-slave group he had created.

Collateral and branding the women with his initials on their groin were the twin ideas that led grand master Raniere from his abode in upstate New York to a federal penitentiary in Tucson, Arizona for the rest of his life.

But where is the collateral he collected from 105 women?

Collateral consisted of diverse things; nude photographs and videos of the slaves, with closeups of, as his lawyer once tried to describe it, “vulvas” – it was face and vulva — or vulvas with faces that made up a large part of the collateral.

Then were confessions – written or videotaped — confessions to crimes or other abhorrent, deviant, aberrant things – perversion, cheating on spouses – true or untrue – confessions to being a prostitute or molesting a child or embezzling.

Then there was ratting on relatives and friends, videos or letters already stamped ready to be sent to authorities.

Collateral consisted also of tendering financial items – like the deed to one’s house or car or business.

DOS was stopped by Frank Report when we started publishing reports in June 2017.

But before that, with more than 100 women handing over collateral every month, it was a tall order to keep track of it all.

DOS was growing by leaps and bounds.

It seems Rosa Laura Junco, one of eight first line masters, was the curator of collateral, the woman assigned to judge its value and store it.

Collateral was supposed to be able to destroy every area of a woman’s life were it to be released so it had to be rated for its potency.

Raniere thought so highly of rating collateral he designated it to be a craft.

As Lauren Salzman, another of the eight first line masters testified, “Rosa Laura was head of the collateral craft, so, like, the committee that dealt with collateral, so she was responsible for reviewing and cataloging and storing and rating the effectiveness or legitimacy of each of the collaterals.”

Let’s parse that.

Rosa Laura was responsible for

reviewing cataloging storing rating the effectiveness or legitimacy of each of the collaterals.

Rosa Laura kept the collaterals in her home in Clifton Park, inside a vault in her office. There she could, at her leisure, review and catalogue and rate each nude, and study each confession to determine whether it was legitimate and how effective it would be in destroying that woman’s life.

Rosa Laura lived at 557 Englemore, not far from where her master, Keith Raniere lived.

In her home, Rosa Laura had a grand piano in case the brilliant one appeared, for she knew he had learned to play piano at concert level since the age of 12.

In this unobtrusive office [above] was a vault and inside it was the collateral.

After Frank Report broke the story of DOS, the New York Times followed, then the US DOJ began an investigation, Raniere fled to Mexico. So did Rosa Laura.

What she did with the collateral in her office is unknown.

The home appears to have sold last March

It is rumored she assigned a DOS slave to take the collateral physically from her home and stash it somewhere.

It appears the collateral went south of the border, down Mexico way.

More than 100 women repeatedly sent nudes and confessions to all sorts of crimes and other embarrassing things and a woman, the daughter of Mexico’s largest publishing magnate, reviewed it and rated its effectiveness.

It was a physical body of material. It existed both digitally and in print. Where is it now?

In our next report we will examine what eyewitnesses knew about it, including Lauren Salzman, after it got down to Mexico.