Marie White paints scenes of the wonderful world of NXIVM. Here is a little showcase of her work. In the first in our series let us present Marie’s visions of the Vanguard.

Vanguard

Marie White's depiction of Keith Raniere

Keith Raniere Conceptual Founder: Ethical Humanitarian Foundation, World Ethical Foundations Consortium, In Lak’ Ech

Marie White's Portrayal of Keith Raniere

Creator: Rational Inquiry® Ultima® Human Essentials®

Founder: Executive Success Programs, Inc. NXIVM Corporation, Jness, A Cappella Innovations, Rainbow Cultural Garden

Artist Marie White has had an interpretive view of Keith Raniere that seems to catch his inner glow and sublime beauty

Scientist, mathematician, philosopher, entrepreneur, educator, inventor and author.

Nightmare: Imagine being ordered to seduce Keith Raniere.

Imagine being ordered to seduce Keith Raniere.

Keith Raniere has devoted his life to studying the human psychodynamic and developing new tools for human empowerment, expression and ethics.

Noted as one of the world’s top three problem solvers, Keith Raniere was honored in 1989 by the Guinness Book of World Records in the category of highest IQ. He has an estimated problem-solving rarity of one in 425,000,000 with respect to the general population.

A serving of word salad.

He has intellectual patents pending in the areas of human potential and ethics, expression, voice and musical training, athletic performance, commerce, education and learning, information processing and human modeling. He also holds several technological patents on computer inventions and a sleep guidance system.

As an entrepreneur, Keith Raniere transformed a five-person organization into a corporation of nearly 400,000 in a mere two years. His company, Consumers’ Buyline, Inc., was responsible for an estimated one billion dollars in product and service sales in its second full year of business and was featured on the American Spotlight.

A millionaire at the age of thirty, Keith Raniere was worth $50 million only two years later.

In 1998, Keith Raniere founded Executive Success Programs, Inc. with Nancy Salzman, one of the world’s top trainers in the field of human potential.

The company advances human potential and ethics through personal and professional development programs, corporate trainings, and a comprehensive personal and professional coaching program.

From artist Marie White's painting "The Branding Table". "The brighter the light, the more the bugs." --Keith Raniere.

At the heart of the company is Rational Inquiry®, Keith Raniere’s revolutionary patent-pending technology designed to enhance performance in virtually every field of human endeavor.

Marie White's sketch of Keith Raniere as VanDouche.

Keith Raniere’s vision for humanity and human potential led him to found various other companies in the following years.

Marie White's Vanguard

Keith Raniere conceptualized the Ethical Humanitarian Foundation, a private, not-for-profit foundation supporting endeavors that promote embracing humanity, developing ethics, and moving humankind towards a more noble civilization.

He conceptualized the World Ethical Foundations Consortium (WEFC), a non-profit initiative dedicated to building a compassionate, ethical humanity.

Marie White's grotesque painting of Keith Raniere emitting the magic sperm as he photographs a child of 15.

Vanguard photographing of one of his slaves.

Keith Raniere conceptualized In Lak’ Ech—a civil non-violence movement in Mexico—after having met with a group of concerned citizens native to that country. This movement seeks to transform the violence gripping the social fabric of Latin America through active, non-violent protest and compassion.

Marie White's depiction of Keith Raniere

An unusually gifted individual, Mr. Raniere’s unique abilities were evident at a very early age.

He plays many musical instruments and taught himself to play piano at a concert level by age 12

Marie White's depiction of Keith Raniere

Mr. Raniere is perhaps best known as the creator of Rational Inquiry™ – the transformational model at the center of Executive Success Programs’ trainings. Rational Inquiry™ is a science based on the belief that the more consistent an individual’s beliefs and behavior patterns are, the more successful they will be in everything they do.

Barbara Bouchey Keith Raniere and Nancy Salzman in the heyday of Nxivm

The invention, which Mr. Raniere laid the groundwork for as a teenager, is considered by many to be one of most dramatic developments in the field of human potential today.

Marie White's portrayal of Keith Raniere

But despite his extraordinary talents and accomplishments, what often strikes people most about Mr. Raniere is how down to earth he is.

He has the unique ability to relate to virtually anyone, and is known by his friends as a prankster extraordinaire.

NXIVMART painting: Persistent allegations from several credible victims made over the years do form a pattern.



Presently Mr. Raniere resides in Tucson, Arizona and is known as federal prisoner #57005-177. He has reserved this number for the next 99 years.

