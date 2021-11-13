Former NXIVM Clubhouse — Apropos — to Become Privately Owned Steak and Seafood Restaurant

According to the Albany Business Review, local businessman and chef, Mike Fortin, is selling Joe’s Tavern, an 86 year old institution in suburban Albany, in a place called Cohoes He plans to relocate his business with a new restaurant at 1475 Route 9 in Halfmoon, New York, in a 4,000 square foot, vacant building.

The address may be familiar to locals because it is the former address of the Italian restaurant, Romano’s.

The address may be familiar to a smaller number of locals, and some from Vancouver and various places in Mexico, and especially to some of those who lived nearby in a townhouse subdivision called Knox Woods. That is because it is the former clubhouse/meeting place for NXIVM.

It was called Apropos.

Fortin, who also owns Max410 at the Van Schaick Island Country Club, is selling Joe’s Tavern because it is too small for his growing business and because there is no parking there.

As far as is known, there were no brandings that took place on the property. However, Apropos was the site of at least one of the human fright experiments performed by Dr. Brandon Porter, for which he lost his medical license.

Apropos was minutes away from where NXIVM founder Keith Raniere and many of his followers lived.

Kobelt said she had agreed to help her friend and fellow Nxian, Dr. Porter, with a research study in August 2016.

They went to Apropos. The room was dark. She sat in front of a TV and wore a cap with sensors. There was a camera in front to record her facial expressions, and a machine behind her. She was shown a video that had a gang rape scene from the 1988 Jodie Foster film The Accused.

Kobelt recalled that she told Porter, “Turn it off! I can’t watch this! Why the fuck are you showing me this?”

“What’s going on for you, Jen?” Porter asked.

He then showed another clip – from American History X – which showed a white supremacist, played by Edward Norton, killing a black man by stomping his face into a curb.

Kobelt said she burst out crying but then the tenor of the videos changed and she watched a number of happy clips.

Porter said he had one more clip to show but was nervous because of her “intense reactions” to the earlier films

Not wanting to appear weak, Kobelt said, ‘Just fucking do it.’”

The next clip was a a real film of four men in a cornfield, with bandanas over their mouths, and guns in hand, who chopped the heads off of four women who were on their knees, several of them topless, with arms behind their backs.

Before doing the beheading, the four men, positioning themselves behind the women, grabbed them by the hair. They chopped their heads off with machetes.

Kobelt was shocked. She had tears and snot, she said, dripping down her face.

Porter asked her, “What’s going on for you?”

Porter suggested Kobelt have an Exploration of Meaning, or EM, to find out about her reactions to some of the clips.

Koberlt said she thought, “I don’t know if this is something I want to resolve. I don’t know if I ever want to be OK with gang rape. Or… murder by machete.”

She went to where she was staying, had a shower, then she said she texted her NXIVM coach: “Hey, I really need an Exploration of Meaning.”

Kobelt was one of the few women of her age and slenderness that was not recruited into DOS. She was not even asked.