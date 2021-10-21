Did Raniere’s Attorney, Marc Fernich, Violate Attorney-Client Privilege By Letter to Court Suggesting Raniere Is Broke?

His message was clear:

Marc Fernich, former attorney for Keith Raniere, filed a letter today with the US Court of Appeals. In so doing he may have breached one of the cardinal rules for attorneys: He seems to have breached attorney-client privilege.

Fernich’s letter was about a missed deadline for a supplemental brief for Raniere’s appeal, which Fernich himself requested, and was expected to file. It was due yesterday and has not yet been as of tonight.

His letter was short and to the point: He said he won’t be filing the brief. It was a little curious that he waited until the day after the deadline to tell the court this news.

But where he erred severely was that he revealed Raniere is out of money, something he had no right to disclose to the court, the prosecution, or the public.

Here is the letter:

Hon. Catherine O’Hagan Wolfe

Clerk, US Court of Appeals – Second Circuit

Thurgood Marshall US Courthouse

40 Foley Sq.

New York, NY 10007

Re: US v. Raniere (Bronfman), 20-3520 (CA2)

Dear Ms. O’Hagan Wolfe:

I write, as lawyer of record for Keith Raniere, to respectfully advise that I won’t be filing on his behalf the optional supplemental brief authorized by the Court. I understand that alternate private counsel is expected to substitute and file, with government consent, a delayed supplemental brief, currently due yesterday. I also sent Raniere, through his designated agents, a CJA 23 Financial Affidavit, explaining how he may seek the appointment of public counsel or otherwise represent himself.

With these few simple and disloyal words in the last sentence, Fernich clearly reveals Raniere is out of funds, that Raniere in all probability owes him money or would not pay him all he demanded and that Fernich has sent Raniere a financial affidavit in order to get taxpayer funded help for him, something available only to the indigent.

How is this Fernich’s right as an attorney to disclose to the world? It isn’t. He did it, obviously for spite.

Fernich is a Manhattan attorney with around 30 years’ experience. His practice centers on criminal defense, appeals and motions.

He should know then that this was inappropriate.

Restitution Follies

Fernich rammed it to Raniere at the restitution hearing in July when he went wild on Judge Nicholas G. Garuafis.

At the hearing, for those who forgot, Fernich attacked the judge, but the attack was not on behalf of his client. That might be excusable. He went after the judge for personal reasons. He was angry because the judge would not delay the proceedings so that Fernich attend a friend’s funeral and family get together that followed.

After he insulted the judge, Fernich went on to do an incredible thing. He got into a staring contest with a federal judge for literally 30 minutes. Of course Fernich lost the contest and his apology was one of the most sickly sweet I ever read.

Not to be undone by this display of errant behavior, Fernich went on to stick it to old Vanguard today.

In so doing he may have committed an offence which might place him before the bar association, since he revealed attorney client information.

I am going to try to obtain his retainer agreement. If I do I am going to publish it. I am no fan of Raniere’s. In fact, the best place in the world for Raniere is USP Tucson – although not in the SHU where he is presently assigned but in a regular unit with other prisoners of his ilk. The prison is populated with prisoners who are sex offenders.

I hope Raniere stays at USP Tucson for as long as he lives and I hope that is for many years to come. However, I believe in due process. If the FBI tampered with evidence, I would like to see that addressed even if it means a new trial – which he will ultimately lose.

I believe in fair play too.

It troubles me when an attorney like Fernich does a disreputable job when he represents his client, as he did at the restitution hearing, then, after shitting all over his client and no doubt gouging him for money, craps on him when he runs out of money, as he goes out the door

It would have been enough for Fernich to have written the letter above without the last sentence. The last sentence was meant to stick it to his client.

I know that Raniere is a monster. I know also that he has been through numerous attorneys. He had Marc Agnifilo, and Paul DeroHanessian for the trial.

He had Jennifer Bonjean who wrote his appeal.

He had Steven Metcalf

And Joseph McBride. These two I am not sure what they did.

And Jeffrey Lichtman, another whose role seems unclear.

And he had Marc Fernich.

All of them are gone and probably most left with a bad taste in their mouths.

Still that does not give Fernich the right to reveal what he did about Raniere.

My next post on this topic will be to examine the restitution hearing and consider other evidence at my disposal.

Unless I miss my guess, between the retainer agreement Fernich had Raniere sign, his bozo-the-clown performance at the restitution hearing, and the insane letter he wrote today to the court, Fernich probably owes a complete refund of all monies he collected from Raniere.

Maybe that money could go towards restitution of his victims. I hope so.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Email





