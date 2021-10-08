Nancy Salzman’s Letters of Support Released With Names of Supporters

October 8, 2021
Nancy Salzman heads to court for her sentencing.
As per the order of Judge Nicholas G. Garaufis, Nancy Salzman’s lawyers finally publicly filed Salzman’s entire sentencing memorandum – including her letters of support.

Initially they tried to file it under seal. The judge nixed that. Then they tried to file the letters of support under seal, blaming the Frank Report.

Her lawyer, Robert A Soloway, argued that supporters were in danger of being outed by the Frank Report as reason for requesting the letters remain under seal.

“As this Court is aware, the Frank Report weaponizes statements made in support of the Nxivm defendants, and exists for virtually no purpose other than to damage the reputation and fortunes of remaining ‘loyalists,’ Soloway wrote.

The judge did not buy it and citing First Amendment considerations and common law, ordered everything to be public except references to Salzman’s medical conditions.

See: Judge Orders Nancy Salzman’s Letters of Support Made Public

We will delve into the letters of significance in future posts. For now we will name the writers and when we know them their relationship to Salzman.

Let me make it clear that the mere fact that someone writes a letter of support for Nancy Salzman does not make them evil. And that no one should draw some inference that the person is under Salzman’s hypnotic and brainwashing sway.

Here is the list of supporters. It probably would not be even of importance had lawyer Soloway not tried his best to keep it from the public because, as he wrote, “the Frank Report weaponizes statements made in support of the Nxivm defendants, and exists for virtually no purpose other than to damage the reputation and fortunes of remaining ‘loyalists.’”

The letter writers are as follows:

Family Members

Lauren Salzman

Lauren Salzman, daughter and codefendant. Lauren got probation.

Michelle Salzman Myers

Michelle Salzman, daughter. Worked for NXIVM; not charged.

Renee Krul, Salzman’s first cousin.

Geddy Krul M.D., Renee’s husband.

Milton Loshin, her late father. He wrote this shortly before he died. He was 93.

Lorriane Loshin, her mother.

Ben Myers, NXIVM member and son-in-law.

Sandy Padilla [married to Lauren and Michelle’s father]

NXIVM Students

David Ashen .

Antonio Cervantes

India Oxenberg with her then boyfriend Michel Chernitzky

Michel Chernitsky

Kim Constable, body builder and vegan advocate

Kim Constable

Marc Elliot

Natalie Gavina

Steven G, Messing

Brandon Porter had his medical license revoked in New York for his role in NXIVM.

Brandon Porter

Enrique Martin-Moreno

Virginia McIntosh

Carolina Mora

 

Leah Motishaw

Lucas Roberts

Jacqueline Ronay

Luis Sandoval

Sean Sweeney

Marian Velasquez

Matt Wakelin

Dolores Wilson

Robert Younis

Jorge Chayer

Veronica Collignon

Alayne Curtis is a Capitol region hair dresser who took NXIVM courses.

Alayne Curtis

Gabriel Delgado

Brett Diamond

Christopher Fulton

David Garza Perez

Wende Irick

Jack Levy Hasson

Elizabeth Leon Madrid

 

 


Archives