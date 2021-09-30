Guest View: Nancy Salzman Breaks the Rules; ‘Gives Judge Middle Finger’

September 30, 2021
Nancy Salzman just prior to sentencing.
Here is a commenter who has chosen to remain anonymous but has some valuable information to share.

By Anonymous

Frank, why don’t you post the documents of Nancy Salzman’s rulings? [Frank: I plan to.]

What she can and cannot do?

MK10ART’s sketch of Nancy Salzman

Condition # 4 states Nancy is to not be in contact via phone, in person, email, letter, or through a third party with anyone in NXIVM or any of their programs

This way all NXIVM members and the public know what Judge Garaufis told her in court. Nancy Salzman isn’t allowed to talk to them even if they took one day.

David Ashen, a former NXIVM member, talks to Nancy Salzman almost every day, thereby breaking one of the conditions of her bail, but neither of them gives a shit about what the Judge says to them.

Instagram banned this painting by MK10ART. It depicts the Vanguard, Keith Raniere and the Prefect, Nancy Salzman. Sources say that  Raniere informed his Prefect that she was Adolf Hitler in her past life.

David Ashen of Dash Design, a New York-based interior design firm, was at Nancy’s sentencing and later at the Marriott when Nancy was checking out

This was within four hours of the judge telling Nancy Salzman she was not to be in contact with Ex-NX members. Both gave the Judge their middle finger.

Wendy Irick, (Wendel, her birth name) from Anchorage, Alaska, is a hairdresser at Wendel Hair Design, and is another Ex-NX member who was with Nancy Salzman and David Ashen at the sentencing.

Both Wendy Irick and David Ashen were at the Marriott at Brooklyn Bridge four hours later with Nancy Salzman (without her attorney present). All three were flipping the judge off by ignoring his order that Nancy is not to be in contract with members of NXIVM programs.

Wendle/Wendy has been calling ExNxs to get EMs for Nancy. How do we know? People talk to the Ex-Nx grapevine.

David has been by Nancy’s side and calling her almost every day. How do we know? The same grapevine?

On the day of Lauren’s sentencing, David Ashen (who was at Lauren’s sentencing) called Nancy to give her the good news that Lauren wasn’t going to prison.

MK10ART’s painting of mother Nancy Salzman with daughter Lauren Salzman. Lauren escaped prison altogether by becoming a dog groomer.

The judge could pull Nancy Salzman in, throw her in prison right now, and add time to her prison sentence for such a violation.

Let’s be real, she is the Pampered Perfect. It is rumored her foot has a bad bunion and needs some surgery before she goes to prison.

Why would the judge, out of the goodness of his heart, hold her accountable for flipping him off just four hours later? Is her foot that big of a deal? Nancy was moving pretty fast when the press was looking for a comment from her after her sentencing while she made a fast dash to her car.

We are all sure she won’t do it again. Right?

Yeah, you can bet your sweet donkey’s butt. She’s been on the phone every day because she needs attention and validation. There are people out there willing to be by her side even if they are throwing the judge the middle finger.

How are they going to know anyway? She’s smart enough to get a burner phone. She was taught by the best how to get away with such BS.

Does the EDNY have bigger fish to fry at this point and they just don’t care?

They don’t know about all the people she was in contact with before her sentencing, so why now after her sentencing? They have been informed about the contact in the hotel with David Ashen and Wendy Irick.


