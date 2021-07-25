Part 5: Sentencing Memo: Lauren Cooperates With Prosecution – Flips After Reading Cami Texts With Raniere

This is part 5 of the unredacted sentencing memo of Lauren Salzman. The redacted portions I will publish in bold.

Lauren’s Indictment, Cooperation, Guilty Plea and Testimony at Keith Raniere’s Trial

DOS became public on or about May 2017, just four and one half (4½) months after Lauren had joined DOS.

Shortly thereafter, the government began its investigation into DOS, Raniere and the co-defendants in this matter. On or about April 20, 2018, the government obtained its initial Indictment against Raniere and Defendant Allison Mack charging them with sex trafficking, sex trafficking conspiracy and forced labor conspiracy.

On or about July 23, 2018, the government obtained a Superseding Indictment, alleging Racketeering Conspiracy and adding four more defendants, including Lauren.

During the first few months following her indictment, there was a short period of time that Lauren was still under the delusions created by Raniere that her actions, and the actions of all her co-defendants, were “noble.”

In fact, in the early stages of this case, Lauren held firm to the belief that Raniere’s conduct was being mischaracterized and exaggerated by the government. However, after seven months in home confinement and after a meaningful review of the voluminous discovery and the government’s submissions, the walls that Lauren had built around herself (comprised of NXIVM teachings and principles and her dedication to Keith) soon gave way to common sense.

In particular, upon her review of emails between Raniere [this next part was redacted] and Camila, coupled with the fact that Lauren had been removed from the grasp of Raniere and NXIVM, Lauren was finally able to appreciate the nature of Raniere’s abusive and manipulative tactics. For the first time, Lauren was able to see that Raniere had treated her in a similar manner to how Raniere had treated Camila.

For the first time, Lauren was able to step outside of the NXIVM bubble, free from any external influences, and see that Raniere’s actions were based on deception, manipulation, and psychological trauma. Lauren realized that Raniere, her “most important person” and the man she almost took a bullet for in Mexico, had engaged in illegal, unethical and repulsive conduct, which directly contradicted the very teachings and principles that he taught Lauren to uphold.

Lauren was able to see the abuse Raniere inflicted on not only her, but others. Based on everything that she had learned since the time of her indictment, it now became crystal clear to her that she could no longer defend Raniere or sit next to him at the defense table at a trial. In being honest with herself, and in an effort to take responsibility for all of her actions, Lauren approached the government regarding cooperation in early March 2019. Lauren was the first defendant in this case to proffer with the government, and she began proffering with the government on or about March 17, 2019.

Lauren met with the government on multiple dates—March 17, 18, 23, and 24, 2019—for lengthy proffer sessions before the government extended a Cooperation Agreement to her on March 25, 2019.

During these meetings with the government, Lauren was exceedingly helpful in detailing her involvement in NXIVM and DOS; she provided critical information regarding Raniere and the acts of all defendants in this case.

Specifically, through Lauren’s proffers, Lauren “provided the government with detailed information regarding the criminal activities of her co-defendant Raniere and his co-conspirators, including significant information regarding DOS, the secret organization led by Raniere.”

Such detailed information also specifically included facts about Raniere’s involvement in DOS, the activities of the first line DOS masters, and information regarding the concept of collateral. Id. Lauren was able to fully explain to the government the NXIVM, JNESS and SOP curriculums, and she was able to identify which specific teachings were contained within each curriculum, which allowed the government an appreciation of where Raniere was using certain principles for his continued corruption and manipulation of others

Lauren provided the government with important information about the sorority house. Notably, Lauren also provided the government with copies of the letters that Jane Doe 4 [Daniela] wrote to Raniere while she was confined to a room for nearly two years.

Specifically, Lauren testified that Jane Doe 4 “wrote Keith letters throughout the whole time she was in the room. And he asked me to keep them. And I did… I kept them and then after he was arrested, I photocopied them and they became part of the materials in this case.”

“By virtue of her close, decades-long relationship with Raniere, Lauren was privy to a significant amount of information regarding Raniere’s role in directing criminal activity within the enterprise, even where Raniere had taken great pains to conceal his role.” Gvt’s Sentencing Memorandum at 4.

There is no question that Lauren’s honesty and lifelong knowledge of the organization was the basis for her to be called to testify at Raniere’s trial. Lauren met with the government for countless hours on “dozens of occasions, both in proffers and in preparation for trial testimony.”

Because the Court was present for all of Ms. Salzman’s testimony, we will not rehash her statements. However, it bears noting that Lauren’s testimony allowed the jury to have a complete and comprehensive understanding of the complex issues in this case and a first-hand account of Raniere, his manipulation of others, and his criminal objectives.

Lauren testified for four (4) days. For most of her time on the stand, she discussed incredibly sensitive, shameful and embarrassing conduct. However, testifying at Raniere’s trial was a healing process for Lauren as she was able to acknowledge the wrongfulness of her conduct and confront the man who manipulated and abused her for over twenty (20) years.

This was the first and most important step of her recovery and rehabilitation.

