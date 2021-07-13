Guest View: Allison Mack’s Attorney, Sean Buckley, ‘Played Judge Garaufis Like a Fiddle’

A comment by one of our esteemed commenters, Aristotle’s Sausage, was posted on the report: Sean Buckley – Allison Mack Is on Path to Rehabilitation. Aristotle’s Sausage’s identity is unknown to Frank Report.
While I agree with Judge Nicholas G. Garaufis’ fair and practical decision to make an extreme downward departure from the sentencing guidelines of 14-17.5 years, and sentence Mack to three years in prison, I welcome contrasting views.
The photos and captions were selected by Frank Report. The opinions of Aristotle’s sausage are his [or her] own.
By Aristotle’s Sausage
Sean Buckley’s oral argument before Judge Nicholas G. Garaufis at the sentencing hearing of Allison Mack is an astounding piece of rhetoric.
“Now, to be clear, Ms. Mack fully accepts responsibility here. “
Except that the whole point of attorney Sean Buckley’s statement to the court is that his client should not bear responsibility for her actions. He wants zero jail time for his client.
Taking responsibility without bearing the consequences. Neat trick if you can get away with it. This is known as sophistry, the amoral art of persuasion. In modern parlance, it is often known as “spin”. Lawyers are infamous for it and Allison Mack’s expensive advocate Sean Buckley is very good at it.
Buckley even goes so far as to elaborate on his client’s crimes:
“Nothing that she has said changes anything about the abhorrent conduct that she engaged in, about the harm that she caused the victims… Nothing that she says excuses that and we’re not asking the Court to excuse that.”
Except Buckley is asking precisely that: He expects the court to excuse Mack’s abhorrent conduct and the harm that she caused the victims. He’s asking for zero prison time and to hell with her abhorrent conduct and her victims.
It’s a bold rhetorical ploy, a diabolical twisting of words. And it was effective. Judge Garaufis got played.
“We have heard that some of those individuals are not satisfied with the apologies that she has provided. We understand that completely”
Again, this is a 180 spin. Some individuals are not satisfied with poor Allison’s so very sincere apologies. Well, aren’t they unforgiving bastards! What the hell is wrong with these people! But no, we don’t blame them, those bastards. Perish the thought. We, in our generosity, understand their unforgiving nature. I mean, haters gotta hate, right?
Again, this is outrageous sophistry. But it worked! Judge Garaufis got played like a fiddle.
Forgotten were Mack’s abhorrent offenses. Forgotten were the racketeering and the criminal conspiracy, the extortion, the enslavement. Her victims and the cruel things she made them do. Her involvement in Keith Raniere’s sex trafficking. The branding with his & her initials.
For these things, Mack takes responsibility but won’t bear the consequences.
This is what comes with money and privilege and a slick legal team.
Frank, many thanks for the picture of Larry Fine, famous violinist and Stooge. As all true Three Stooges fans know, Larry Fine really was an accomplished violinist who performed professionally (well, on the Vaudville stage).
Truly a man of many talents.
The fact that a sadistic half-wit like Allison Mack can be such a recipient of sympathy and even admiration shows that American society is in a downward spiral from which it will not recover.
In the words of Mandy O’Brien of Bombard’s Body Language Allison Mack is “mentally stunted” and emotionally and socially immature.”
Allison Mack is not a role model to be emulated but is an example to be shunned.
Body Language – Allison Mack Cult Recruitment
https://bombardsbodylanguage.com/2018/04/25/body-language-allison-mack-cult-recruitment/
That “body language” analysis was fatally flawed.
Mack, the person, could not be analyzed in that clip because she was an ACTRESS ACTING. That was a performance in a commercial for Nx, so nothing there could reveal the real, inner character of Mack. The only analysis of Mack that would be valid would be as an actress in a commercial.
The fact remains (and is the premise of this article) that Allison’s attorney appears to have done an excellent job at getting her the minimum sentence possible. You can employ all the rhetoric you want about her not being a role model, our society spiraling down, etc., etc. But he got the job done quite effectively, it seems.
Clearly not Aristotle’s brains. He said he thought Allison was 15% as guilty as Keith. But if Keith had apologized and the judge had given Keith 20 years (so 3 is 15%), I doubt we’d see him complaining about the judge being played. He’s far too hung up on the 120 number. It’s meaningless, because in reality Keith probably won’t live past 80 statistically.
Give me a break. If everything Allison did was simply blamed on Keith – without her taking responsibility – you’d be screaming about her not taking responsibility. If all she did was take responsibility – without mentioning this cult thing that had her emaciated and branded etc – it would be absurd. Is the judge blind and clueless about what went down? He knows better than anyone what’s up. You saying he got played is ridiculous. Shadow-esque.
The Prosecution’s hand in the reduced sentence for Mack certainly bodes well for Lauren Salzman. We all know the story behind the judge stopping her cross-examination, but she probably assisted the Prosecution more than anyone else.