Bangkok: We Are Going to Need a Full Psych Team to Deprogram Suneel

Frank Report has glad tidings to report: Bangkok has recovered from COVID 19 and has thus fulfilled his own prophecy that if he caught it, it would be for him nothing more than a minor flu.

Now that he is fully recovered, “Mr. Know-All” has offered some thoughts on Suneel’s smack down of him, which was contained in the post Suneel Smacks Back at Bangkok, Presses Allegations of FBI Tampering With Cami Child Porn Pics.

By Bangkok

Written Before Reading Suneel’s Post

Suneel, thank you for clarifying your position and smacking back at me. 🙂

Mission accomplished.

I haven’t yet read your post though, so these are just preliminary comments.

Judging by Shivani’s uncharacteristically short reply, she may not be capable of refuting your arguments. Which means your post may be logical and sound. Hmmm. That’s interesting.

I’ve never seen anybody leave Shivani speechless. She’s among our very sharpest commenters. But oh well. I guess you’ve done it. This might mean that your post cannot be refuted and is 100% logical and sound.

I will read your post in full later, when I have time.

If I agree with your position, I may submit my application to join SOP. I may turn against Frank (and my Empress) and join your team of NXIVM holdouts, if I think your position is 100% sound.

I look forward to being a disciple of NXIVM, if your post convinces me that you’re correct and nobody else can refute it.

🙂

Written After Reading Suneel’s Post

Suneel is trying very hard to defend his Vanguard. I gotta give him respect for that.

However, like others have said, his main argument is that he chooses to believe that the FBI Agents, as well as Camila, are all liars who are defrauding the court and committing perjury in order to frame an innocent man.

His main ‘proof’ is that he says they are liars (and felons too, since falsifying federal evidence is a felony).

…And if Empress Heidi came forth, from out of the shadows, to say that she witnessed Keith leaving her underage sister’s bedroom many years ago (she did witness that) —– then Suneel’s likely response would be that she is lying too.

I just realized something. Suneel is using Mr. Spock’s logic.

Mr. Spock (and Arthur Conan Doyle) once said:

“Once you eliminate the impossible, whatever remains, no matter how improbable, must be the truth”.

In Suneel’s case, he has established that it’s BEYOND THE REALM OF POSSIBILITY (totally impossible) that Keith could have broken the law and/or bedded a 15 year old minor.

Therefore, the ONLY explanation remaining, no matter how improbable, must be the truth.

In this case, the only explanation remaining is that the FBI and Camilla are in cahoots with each other. They are lying to convict an innocent man, as well as committing serious felonies in the process (according to Suneel’s logic).

Frank says that he’s trying to deprogram Suneel. However, I can tell you right now, that’s an impossible task cuz Suneel’s critical thinking ability has fallen down a rabbit hole from which it can never recover.

For whatever reason, Suneel worships all things related to Keith.

To use a poker analogy… He’s pushed all his chips into the middle of the table. He’s ‘all in’ on Keith.

I can speculate that, after reading Suneel’s bio —— he’s probably not supporting himself with his teaching job (as he told Frank).

I could be wrong about that, but he says that he grew up competing in “competitive ballroom dancing”. That tells me he probably has ultra rich parents.

It also tells me that his mom and dad probably controlled every aspect of his life while growing up (cuz no kid would choose such a wussy sport on their own, unless mommy and daddy forced him to participate).

This also tells me that he probably didn’t quality for a scholarship to Harvard (parents were probably too rich) —- and his parents probably paid his tuition.

I could be wrong, but that’s my guess.

I’m also guessing that his rich family continues to give him money to this day, regardless of his alleged teaching job.

That would explain why he’s now trying to inject himself into the upper echelons of NXIVM’s remnants ——- since he’s trying to accomplish something on his own, away from the shadow of his wealthy parents.

Suneel also doesn’t know how to ride a bike (according to his bio) —– which tells me that he may be a social retard and might not have a lot of normal friends. I don’t know many kids who grew up ballroom dancing while not learning how to ride a bike.

Which could explain why he’s seeking the friendship of weird folks from NXIVM.

Anyway…. I think we may need to bring in the heavy artillery to help deprogram Suneel. I don’t think Frank can do it alone. But God Bless him for at least trying to deprogram Suneel. That’s a good deed.

We’re gonna need a full TEAM of psych experts to crack this nut. We’re gonna need industry leaders. We’re gonna need cutting edge psych techniques. We’re gonna need expensive equipment. I don’t know. It won’t be easy, that’s for god damn sure.

Have a good day. 🙂

Written After Thinking More About Suneel

Just wanted to clarify something.

I read Suneel’s bio online somewhere, a few months ago. It said that he can’t ride a bike and is a competitive ballroom dancer.

But just to be fair, I have no clue when he first began the sport of competitive ballroom dancing.

I ‘assumed’ he began as a kid growing up or in high school —– but that part was just a guess, LOL.

One final point about his possible wealth and why I believe his family is wealthy…

The biggest reason why I believe his family is wealthy is because he’s not afraid of the ‘court of public opinion’ (regarding his choice to publicly support a man like Keith Raniere).

This would suggest that he’s not real concerned about any impact to his career or future job prospects, which leads me to believe he’s got a wealthy family to back him up.

Why do I believe that?

Because if he NEEDED his current job to support his family and couldn’t afford to lose it —— then I highly doubt he’d be putting this much energy into publicly supporting a man as reviled as Keith Raniere.

In our current ‘cancel’ culture, people have lost careers for far less. So I’m guessing that he’s not ‘dependent’ on his teaching job to make ends meet for his family.

Since why would somebody risk a career that they ‘need’ (to support their own family) just to publicly support a man as reviled as Keith Raniere? It wouldn’t make sense UNLESS they had another source of money to back them up.

Oh well, Suneel is welcome to set the record straight if my guesses about his career or ballroom dancing are not accurate. LOL.

Have a good day. 🙂

