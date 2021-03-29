s Clara Luz Flores [left] was busy denying she ever heard of Keith Raniere or Nxivm, they were playing this video of her and Raniere filmed several years ago.

Former Nxivm Coach, Candidate for Governor of Nuevo Leon, Predicted to Lose After Lying About Raniere

March 29, 2021
FacebookTwitterRedditLinkedInEmail

Columnist Elliott Ruiz, writing for Millenio, one of the leading publications in Mexico, is predicting that the candidate for governor of Nuevo Leon, Clare Luz Flores, is going to lose the election. She was leading in the polls in a four-way race.

Then the startling revelation came, based on a story in Frank Report, that she was a coach in Nxivm. That by itself did not submarine her. It was her answers to questions of journalists denying that she ever heard the name Nxivm, only vaguely knew about a course and the people attending it from Monterrey and knew not of Keith Raniere, that made her look the fool. Especially when she was being set up — since journalists already had a video of her in a Keith Raniere conversation that was filmed not in Monterrey but in Albany, world headquarters of Nxivm.

I think it is of importance because it shows that Nxivm and Raniere can swing elections -but not as the world’s self proclaimed smartest man hoped. He wanted to install the president [Emiliano Salinas] and hand pick various candidates and control the country. Now just the dint of association with him is the death knell of candidates, fair or not.

As for Clare Luz Flores her blunder was not so much that she had taken some course  – and more than a few since one does not become a coach in Nxivm with only one or two courses – but because she lied about it.

Of  course everyone is getting burned at the stake just for being associated with Nxivm, and perhaps she felt she had to lie; it was perhaps for her as simple as denying, for example, that she was a witch back in old Salem.

But because she was a political candidate for a serious office, and because there was evidence of her lies, she might have been better advised to tell the truth. It remains to be seen how badly she will be hurt by this when election day, June 6, comes around.

Here is a translation of Ruiz’s column in Milenio: Clara Luz’s campaign was not dropped, it was already thrown away.

Mayor Clara Luz Flores of Escobedo, Nuevo Leon, Mexico is a Coach for Cult that Brands Women - Frank Report | Investigative Journalism From Frank Parlato
If your Clare Luz Flores, it is hard to say you never heard of Nxivm when there is a picture of you at a Nxivm center in a yellow sash which indicates that you are a Nxivm coach. In the entire history of Nxivm, there never was a coach ever who never heard the name of the company she was coaching, Bad lie.

By Elliot Ruiz

Everything the Morena candidate for the governorship of Nuevo Leon [Clare Luz Flores] does is useless now; she is not going to win. She has made a series of childish mistakes that demonstrate her lack of political skill and calls into question her integrity. Beyond her relationship with Keith Raniere (the convicted NXIVM cult leader), Clara Luz Flores has made it clear that lying is her strategy, and who in their right mind is going to vote for a liar?

I hope she takes it easy and does not denounce me for gender violence. This is not about being a woman or a man, but about speaking the truth. All candidates have tails to step on, questionable backgrounds, and dark moments, but when it comes to communication, nothing is more effective than the truth.

It would have been enough for Clara Luz to say, when asked by journalists: “I met Raniere. I reached a certain level… I thought he was a spiritual leader. I was deceived, but I never participated in any act of sex trafficking or sexual exploitation.” Period. That was before a video surfaced that she knew existed. She attacked first, the PRI, the party she knows best.

It was an act of political suicide.

As if that were not enough, the former mayor of Escobedo [Luz Flores]cancelled public events in the middle of the campaign and avoided the press. Mistake after mistake. With this, Clara Luz sends us a message: she has more to hide. As her words do not match her actions, her speech is losing strength every day…  not that it ever had much strength.

I am getting to the point. At this moment the Morenistas [members of her political party] are hitting their heads against the wall. Who chose Clara Luz as their candidate? Her friendship with Mario Delgado, another old friend of NXIVM, was enough. Clara Luz saw the opportunity and took it. She knew that in the PRI, before her, there were 3 or 4 better positioned candidates.

It is clear that [Clare Luz] Flores Carrales does not agree with the values of Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador {current Mexican president], much less with the party’s platform. That is why she always makes it clear: “I am a candidate of the coalition, not of Morena”.

Clara Luz’s campaign was already thrown away when it was conceived, because she runs with a political party she does not agree with, and her allies are in the same situation: Víctor Fuentes, Felipe de Jesús Cantú, Mariela Saldívar… none of them believe in the Fourth Transformation. Hunger and the desire to eat came together, and for that reason, Morena may consider the governorship in Nuevo Leon as lost.

The only ones with real chances of winning are Adrian de la Garza and Samuel Garcia. Clara Luz will contend for the third or fourth position with Larrazabal. What will weigh more, the renewed PRI structure and its electoral fang or the more than one million followers of Mariana Rodriguez?

 

 


Frank Parlato Investigates

Frank Parlato Investigates

Frank Parlato is an investigative journalist.

His work has been cited in hundreds of news outlets, like The New York Times, The Daily Mail, VICE News, CBS News, Fox News, New York Post, New York Daily News, Oxygen, Rolling Stone, People Magazine, The Sun, The Times of London, CBS Inside Edition, among many others in all five continents.

His work to expose and take down NXIVM is featured in books like “Captive” by Catherine Oxenberg; “Scarred” by Sarah Edmonson; “The Program” by Toni Natalie, and “NXIVM. La Secta Que Sedujo al Poder en México” by Juan Alberto Vasquez.

Parlato has been featured prominently on HBO’s docuseries “The Vow” and acted as lead investigator and coordinating producer for Investigation Discovery’s “The Lost Women of NXIVM.” He was credited in the Starz docuseries, 'Seduced,' for saving 'slave' women from being branded and escaping the sex-slave cult known as DOS.

Parlato has appeared on the Nancy Grace Show, Beyond the Headlines with Gretchen Carlson, Dr. Oz, American Greed, Dateline NBC and NBC Nightly News with Lester Holt, where Parlato conducted the first-ever interview with Keith Raniere after his arrest, which was ironic since many credit Parlato as being one of the primary architects of his arrest and the cratering of the cult he founded.

IMDb — Frank Parlato

If the whole world stands against you sword in hand, would you still dare to do what you think is right?

Got A Tip?

If you have a tip for Frank Report, send it here.
Email: frankparlato@gmail.com
Phone / Text: (305) 783-7083

Archives