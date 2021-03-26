Heidi: More Than a Decade Ago, We Tried to Alert Edgar Bronfman to the Crimes of Nxivm to Protect Ourselves and Save His Daughters

By Heidi Hutchinson
Stephen Herbits’ testimony in the trial of Keith Raniere was most definitely damning to Clare Bronfman.
A few verbal swipes were attempted to be elicited by Raniere defense attorney Marc Aginfilo at Frank Parlato when Herbits was cross-examined.
Herbits’ status as an advisor and confidante among the world’s “elite” carries a lot of weight, as FR reported. I’m still shocked Herbits wasn’t able to shut NXIVM down from back in 2010 when Joe O’Hara and a few of us were in touch with him about the illegal activities – some he already knew of, having witnessed them firsthand, as he testified.
I suppose Edgar Bronfman was trying to protect and maintain a good relationship with his daughters despite their wrongdoings and the immense harm they were perpetrating on others through NXIVM.
Contacting Herbits was part of the effort that Joe O’Hara, Toni Natalie and I undertook to help Yuri and Natasha Plyam, Susan Dones and Kim Woolhouse, Barbara Bouchey, the NXIVM 9, Kristin Snyder’s loved ones, and other ‘victims’ being sued, framed, gaslighted, spied on, and otherwise harassed by NXIVM at that time.
Through Herbits, (and led by Joe O’Hara), we attempted to make Edgar Bronfman and the Bronfman sons [Edgar Jr, Samuel, Matthew and Adam Bronfman, Clare and Sara’s half brothers), even their mother [Clare and Sara’s stepmother, Jan Aronson ] aware of some critical facts – such as Keith Alan Raniere’s psycho criminal history – and the real endangerment to not only Clare and Sara but to Edgar Bronfman and his associates, the World Jewish Congress leaders, etc. (Little did we know then that the victim list included underage Mexican girls being sex trafficked and held hostage, etc. but I, for one, did suspect as much after “The Rat” appeared crying out for help on John Tighe’s blog.)
I don’t know if my suspicions or the fact of the prior rapes and suicides reached any Bronfman eyes or ears until the February 2012 Albany Times Union expose wherein my deceased sister, Gina Hutchinson’s, Rhianon’s and other underage victim’s histories with Keith and cohorts were publicly revealed.
As damning as Herbits’ truthful testimony was for Clare, I believe it might have gone far worse for BOTH Bronfman sisters had the as-yet-untold, unvarnished truth emerged through witnesses of Herbits’ stature.
Instead, however, the now infamously corrupt, Bronfman-funded NXIVM defense team out of Albany (mostly) in cahoots with their crack law enforcement clean-up crew, like Rodger Kirsop, chose to “not be adult” (quoting Agnifilo at Keith’s sentencing hearing) and continued to unabashedly pursue false accusations and trumped-up charges, however possible, against witnesses and whistleblowers like Frank Parlato and myself, despite Agnifilo’s recent blessing on FR’s high journalistic standards.
Agnifilo made the defense’s intent to impugn Frank, at least, clear while Herbits was on the stand. Shortly thereafter, I discovered that I was also “under police investigation” on top of the bogus Child Protective Services investigations (wherein I was absolved of alleged pedophile activities with my own son), while in the midst of rampant harassment and gaslighting activities that included being stopped and searched by actual police, getting death threats from Mexican thugs claiming they were the police (in Spanish) against my Albany-based relatives, etc.
In short, I believe that so long as both Bronfman sisters, a whole lotta Mexican elites, and public officials in Mexico and here in the U.S. involved in or “consulting” for NXIVM remain unexposed and uncharged, innocent lives – including mine and my son’s – remain in danger in Mexico and here in the U.S.
Steve Herbits is among those who could, I believe, still help NXIVM victims and whistleblowers by ensuring the full truth is exposed and justice is fully served, which would vindicate and protect those who, over a decade ago, were harmed by Clare and Sara and their continuing to fund NXIVM despite the fact of the ongoing, ever-worsening criminal activity Raniere and they were and are, as recently as less than a year ago to my knowledge, engaged in.
I am not seeking restitution myself. But I continue to seek justice for Gina, the other true victims, and protection for me and my son.
It’s funny how many people think that the battle to take down NXIVM started so recently. Reading this post reminded me of just how long this battle has been going on for some of us (16+ years for me) — and how we all managed to survive by bonding with each other along the way (Even though I have totally cut off communications with some of my anti-NXIVM allies in recent years — mostly over unrelated matters — I still value them for what they contributed to the battle along the way).
In the early days, many of us were completely overwhelmed by the Bronfmans’ wealth, Raniere’s insistence that we bend a knee to his supremacy or be destroyed, and the willingness of so many attorneys to turn a blind eye to justice in order to earn exorbitant fees (It also didn’t help that so many law enforcement official in the NDNY had been coerced, blackmailed, bribed or otherwise intimidated into doing nothing about NXIVM’s numerous illegal activities). But thanks to Frank — and the willingness of people like Catherine Oxenberg and Sarah Edmondson to become the public face of the battle — we all eventually prevailed.
I, for one, would have willingly walked away — and not looked back. But Keith insisted that no one could ever leave him — and that those who attempted to do so had to be driven into submission or be destroyed.
I doubt that Keith will ever change his perspective of what happened — and why. And at this point, I don’t really care if he goes on believing all the crazy shit that he espoused over the years.
He will die a very lonely death in prison while I will die a contented man knowing that I helped, in a variety of small ways, to destroy him and his evil intentions.
Joe, if New York State politicians had shown backbone and done their jobs, the task of taking down NXIVM would have been easier.
As it stands now the corrupt reign of Andrew Cuomo has finally been exposed but New York politicians are too feckless to unite and remove the Emperor of Albany.
Is Nicki Clyne planning to become a criminal defense lawyer.
A female Perry Mason?
(Both Raymond Burr — Perry Mason — and Nicki Clyne came from Vancouver!)
Oh, man. Nicki Clyne is going to start a criminal defense law firm?
I wonder if she feels like only criminals will want to associate with her, now?
To be honest, I would not hire her. I’ve seen her talk and seen her website and it totally creeps me out. I can’t quite explain it but there’s a sort of an arrogance that just oozes off of her.
But? Good luck to her all the same! If she wants to continue spending the rest of her life working with criminals, that’s her prerogative.
I’ll never be convinced she’s doing this for anyone other than Keith. But the heart wants what the heart wants and eventually, everyone will reap what they sow.
We all know Keith is spending the rest of his life in prison. She can spend the rest of her life getting involved with more criminals if she wants to.
Heidi:
Edgar Bronfman already knew NXIVM was a cult.
But Clare and Sarah were adults and, as such, they could make their own decisions no matter how stupid those decisions were.
That is the essence of freedom.
“2003 Forbes exposé
In 2003, billionaire Edgar Bronfman Sr. took a NXIVM course at the encouragement of his daughters Sara and Clare. Later that year, he denounced the group as a “cult” in a quote he gave to Forbes Magazine.
n October 2003, Raniere was featured, cloaked in shadows, on the cover of Forbes magazine, accompanied by the appellation “The World’s Strangest Executive Coach.”[51] The “devastating” cover story, penned by Michael Freedman and entitled “Cult of Personality,” has been described as “a gold mine of previously unpublished information”.[12] The cover story discussed Raniere’s title “Vanguard” and detailed his business, Consumers’ Buyline, which collapsed amid accusations of being a “pyramid scheme.”[12] The cover story included a quote from billionaire Edgar Bronfman accusing the organization of being a cult.[12]
Vanity Fair subsequently reported on the cover story’s impact within the group: “People at NXIVM were stunned. Expecting a positive story, the top ranks had spoken to Forbes, including Raniere, Salzman, and Sara Bronfman. What upset them above all were Edgar Bronfman’s remarks.”[12] According to Vanity Fair, the Forbes article was a turning point in Raniere’s relationship with Edgar Bronfman: “‘That,’ says one woman, ‘was when Edgar Bronfman became NXIVM’s enemy.'”[12] A witness at Raniere’s trial later testified that Edgar Bronfman’s computer was compromised and his emails monitored by group members for a period of years”
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Keith_Raniere
Appreciate your comment here, Shadow, but I’m sorry “the essence of freedom” does not include funding a criminal enterprise (NXIVM) that destroys innocent lives.
Yes, Bronfman Sr. denounced NX as a “cult” in the 2003 Forbes article but Raniere & Salzman only used that rather mild rebuke to further manipulate his daughters and the family dynamic to perpetrate, coverup and get away with crimes against a wider group of victims – and the Bronfman family, as victims themselves, knew it all along.
I’m making the most kind assumption I can to say Edgar may have purely acted out of love for his daughters in allowing them to carry on their criminal activities under NX’s control but have not, unfortunately cannot, rule out other motives.
In fact, I’m aware that Bronfman Sr. helped quash a few write-ups apart from the TU expose’ on NXIVM set to be published back in 2011/2012 onward that mysteriously never saw the light of day because of the “embarrassment to the Bronfman family name.” (Paraphrasing Bronfman’s own words.)
How’s that for irony?