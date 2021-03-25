Clare Luz Flores may have spoken untruthfully. Either that or she has a terrible memory.

Proof that Clara Luz Flores, Candidate for Governor of Nuevo Leon, Was Lying About Not Knowing Nxivm or Raniere

March 25, 2021
The only Nxivm she knows is the purple heartburn pills, says Clara Luz Flores.

Clara Luz Flora, the candidate for governor for Nuevo Leon in Mexico, does not appear to be telling the truth about Nxivm or Keith Raniere.

Journalist Julio Astillero interviewed Luz Flores on March 24, and asked the candidate about her link with Nxivm.

Luz Flores replied, “I don’t know what NXIVM is. The only thing I know is that NXIVM is … not the one you say, I don’t know that one. I know some pills.”  She was referring to the purple Nexium pills, a drug for heartburn.

But Frank Report proved that to be a lie way back in 2017, when we exposed that Luz Flores was a coach in Nxivm.

Frank Report revealed that then-Mayor of Escobedo, Clara Luz Flores was a coach with a yellow sash with no stripes.

It is impossible for a person to become a coach for Nxivm without knowing the name of the company they are coaching for.

Clara Luz Flores, the then Mayor of Escobedo, pictured in the Nxivm center in Monterrey with her yellow coach sash, with a fellow coach whose identity is obscured. Behind her are pictures of Keith Raniere’s heroes Albert Einstein, Ayn Rand, and Mahatma Gandhi.

Astillero asked her if she knew Emiliano Salinas, son of Carlos Salinas de Gortari, the President of Mexico between 1988 and 1994, who was also linked to Nxivm.

The wily Luz Flores said, “I took a self-improvement course, I was not at NXIVM. I took a self-improvement course, you don’t want to deviate.

“Who was the head of that organization? Keith Raniere?” asked Astillero.

The evasive l]Luz Flores said, “The people I met are those who were here in Monterrey. I did not know anything else”, assured the Morena candidate for governor.

“To Emiliano Salinas, Keith Raniere?”, Astillero insisted.

Luz Flores said, “To the people of Monterrey and they are not from Monterrey. [I attended] a personal improvement course.”

The journalist asked, “Then [you had] nothing to do with NXVIM?”.

“With the pills, I take them every day, ” said the coy candidate.

The deceptive candidate also said in an interview on March 10, with journalist Julio Hernández López, that she had attended one of the courses, but was only one of the 10,000 people who attended. In addition, she said that she did not know the name of the organization, nor the people involved in Nxivm.
Then out came a video posted on YouTube of her speaking with the man she claimed she never heard of — Keith Raniere, the founder of Nxivm, for more than an hour:

This suggested that Clare Luz Flores was not truthful when she said she had no connection to Keith Raniere and only knew about the course she took, along with 10,000 others in Monterrey.

The reason I say that is because she filmed the video with Raniere not in Monterrey, Mexico, where Raniere may have been in disguise, let’s say as a Nexium salesperson out to help Luz Flores with her heartburn, but in Albany, New York, headquarters of Nxivm.

How do I know she was in Albany?

Because the video was filmed in Nancy Salzman’s house at 3 Oregon Trail, in Waterford, New York, a suburb of Albany.

Luz Flores was in town to take Nxivm courses, and possibly to get her coach’s sash and she had to go past this sign when she took the classes. .The sign is blue, not purple.

NXIVM teaches Executive Success Programs.

How do I know Luz Flores was at Nancy Salzman’s house? Because I have been inside Nancy’s house.

Here are some pictures of Nancy’s house.

Here is a picture of the FBI raiding Nancy’s house, the day after Raniere was arrested and the day they found more than $500,000 in cash stashed there.

 

If you look carefully at this photo of the inside of Nancy’s house – you will see the stone wall above the fireplace and the table where Luz Flores and Keith Raniere sat.

 

Keith Raniere and Clara Luz Flores at Nancy Salzman’s house in suburban Albany – which is, in case the candidate is confused about where she is -2,225 miles away from the Monterrey Nxivm center which she claims was the only one she attended.

Luz Flores was not the only disciple of Raniere to be interviewed there.

Keith Raniere and Allison Mack sit at the same table as Luz Flores did.

In addition to Luz Flores going to Albany, she also went to Silver Bay on the shores of Lake George in the Adirondack Mountains to attend at least one Vanguard Week – which is the 10-day celebration of the birth of Raniere.

If she was charged the same price as other attendees of Raniere’s birthday retreat, Luz Flores paid more than $2,000 to attend the celebration of the man she never heard of.

The beautiful grounds of Silver Bay where V-Week was held.

On Raniere’s birthday, the gal who never knew a thing about Nxivm or Raniere was likely dancing on stage for Raniere, who sat in the audience.

Clara Luz Flores - Wikipedia, la enciclopedia libre Mayor Clara Luz Flores of Escobedo, Nuevo Leon, Mexico is Coach for Nxivm - and Student of Keith Raniere - Artvoice

Slide from V-Week from his thankful students.

Here are Nxivm Mexican coaches dancing at V-Week for their leader, Raniere.

Emiliano Salinas [green t shirt] dances for his master Keith Raniere.
Keith Raniere sits in the audience enjoying Emiliano Salinas and other Mexican Nxivm coaches, such as Clara Luz Flores dancing for him.

 

 


  • I loved this: “where Raniere may have been in disguise, let’s say as a Nexivm salesperson out to help Luz Flores with her heartburn, but in Albany, New York, headquarters of Nxivm.”

    haha, that Keith, he is such a trickster!

    Reply

