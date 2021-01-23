Susan Dones: When I First Saw Sara Bronfman She Was Kissing and Hugging on Edgar Boone Right in the Training

When Sara Bronfman first came to Executive Success Programs, she took an intensive in Mexico City. Soon enough she entered into a relationship with the Mexican pioneer of ESP, Edgar Boone.

Because of his recruiting skills, Boone rose on the Nxivm stripe path to achieve the rank of Blue Sash. Only four people ever ranked higher than he. Keith Alan Raniere, Nancy Salzman [gold sash], Pam Cafritz [purple sash] and Barbara Jeske [purple sash.]

Boone was responsible for all the famous and wealthy Mexicans who joined and his downline earned him a fair sum of money each year.

Sara Bronfman rose in time to the rank of green sash, one of less than 20 who ever achieved that status in Nxivm.

Sometime, probably in 2003, Susan Dones, who was then operating the first satellite Nxivm center in Tacoma, came to Albany for a training and saw Sara Bronfman in attendance. Nancy Salzman was teaching the class and after each lecture period, the students would break into little groups to discuss the heady concepts being taught. Only Sara didn’t seem to be paying much attention to the curriculum.

By Susan Dones

I met Sara Bronfman at a level two training. She was a white sash. And we’re at this level two training in Albany. And, you know, we would switch from group to group to group and every time we would switch to a group there was this woman I didn’t know. And I didn’t know really who the Bronfmans were.

And there was this woman in the training, a white sash woman, hanging all over Edgar Boone. Then we’d switch to breakout group meetings and she like flies in a group with Edgar. Before the group would start, this woman was hanging all over Edgar.

And I’m like, “Who is this woman?”

It’s something you didn’t do during training. You didn’t walk into a breakout group and sit on somebody’s lap and hang all over him.

So I’m looking at her and I leaned over and said to someone, “Who is this woman all over Edgar?”

The person I asked said in a tone of voice that seemed to be meant to impart how important she was, “That is Sara Bronfman!”

I said, “like that’s supposed to mean something to me?”

I was thinking, ‘Well, what gives her the right to be all over Edgar. It was supposed to be getting ready to start a breakout group. She’s hugging on him and kissing him. What the hell? Why is she doing that? We’re supposed to be in training, not like moving around smooching all over people and Nancy Salzman is letting it happen!”

Usually during trainings, you’re not supposed to be diverting your attention from training into passionate, being in love; you’re supposed to not distract yourself that way.

“This is totally inappropriate,” I said.

Someone said, “that’s our Bronfman.”

I’m like, “well, who gives a shit?”

I was never into the whole VIP thing. People are people. People should be treated like people, not like that person is rich, so you should treat them with white kid gloves.

End of Susan’s Story

Editor’s comment:

As readers know, Sara was treated rather royally by Nancy and Keith Raniere and she in turn recruited her sister, Clare.

Both sisters became an integral part of Nxivm and both did their level best to support Raniere over the years, funding him with their wealth, with some estimates, to the tune of more than $150 million spent on his behalf.

As for Edgar Boone, who is a trust fund baby himself, he and Sara split in time, and he went on to marry Vanessa Sahagun. The couple has triplets. Edgar and family left Albany after Raniere’s arrest after living in Knox Woods for years. Boone has returned to his native Mexico where he reportedly remains one of the leaders of what is left of Nxivm in Mexico.

After Edgar, Sara’s next lover was another Mexican, Emiliano Salinas, then for a brief time she appears to have had an affair with Keith Raniere. She went next to the Tibetan monk, Lama Tenzin, the American emissary of the Dalai Lama, who helped her secure the appearance of the Dalai Lama in Albany. Finally she met and wed the Libyan, Basit Igtet.

Basit and Sara have two daughters and are reportedly living in Portugal.

