Susan Dones: ‘Judge Me If You Need, I’m Good With What I Have Done on My Journey’

“When I was staying at her [Nancy’s] house, I forgot something there and went to get it. Upon arrival, I went to take off my shoes and noticed Raniere’s shoes at the inside door.
“I thought, ‘be quiet’ as to not interfere with their meeting.
“I went upstairs and Nancy’s bedroom door was shut. OMG, went through my head. Odd noises came from her room. All I could think of is ‘get what you came for and get the hell out of here before you’re noticed.’
“I was as quiet as I could be and luckily the driveway was in the front of the house and so was the bedroom I was staying in. Nancy’s bedroom was in the back of the house.
“It was hard to look her in the face the next time I saw her. She acted as if nothing was different so I figured she didn’t know I had been there. Both were consenting adults and I had been in ESP for about nine months. It was right before the first Vanguard weekend at Crystal Lake.”
It was also pretty obvious he was romantically involved with women in the community. That was not very well hidden, it just wasn’t talked about. I did ask Nancy about it. She blew me off.
During the time I was involved, there were no signs of manipulation.
It wasn’t until the NXIVM 9 met right before we officially resigned, that is when Barbara Bouchey shared her story of how she was set up to believe she was Raniere’s only girlfriend. How she couldn’t talk to anyone about it except to the other women sleeping with Raniere.
It was then I realized it was the same set-up I had been approached about with Nancy Salzman. I was told that I would not be able to talk about a sexual relationship with her to anyone if it was to happen either. I was not going to sleep with her.
I have dealt with the karma of my involvement with NXIVM.
I left when I found out how bad things really were, I spoke out, I saved as many as I could. I was sued, and I never have stopped working to expose them, no matter what it costs me.
I’ve spoken to the press, TV, film crews, worked with the authorities, and have spoken at each sentencing [Raniere and Clare Bronfman]. I also spent years in therapy healing myself.
Most people have hidden under a rock so their Google search doesn’t say NXIVM next to their name.
Judge me if you need, I’m good with what I have done on my journey.
Oh, Susan, my respect for you has taken a hit. I’m sorry that so many things bad happened to you and you lost so much. You didn’t deserve it. However, this admission that you knew Keith was sleeping with Nancy, or suspected it and did not investigate, makes you an accomplice of your own demise. These were the two highest ranking people in the organization, fucking each other. It’s something you should have investigated. Maybe you did and you were lied to again but did not mention it. I’d apologize if that were the case.
But it’s clear, one of the most prominent lies told was that Keith was the world’s most ethical man and that he was celibate. You allowed this lie to persist.
Other people’s lives were destroyed because you allowed this lie to go on, possibly telling people of this lie yourself to recruit them.
I read a comment you made to Ivy Nevares to the effect that each of you must confront your own culpability. Perhaps you have done this already. So I’d like to know from you now if you read this, how do you feel about your role in perpetuating this lie? I would imagine that you struggle with knowing this and that you could have spoken up and stopped all the suffering you have gone through. Perhaps they would have done the same thing to you anyway. But at least you wouldn’t have had a personal role in the recruitment of others. I wonder if you have apologized to them. SMH.