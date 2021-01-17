Susan Dones: ‘Judge Me If You Need, I’m Good With What I Have Done on My Journey’

“When I was staying at her [Nancy’s] house, I forgot something there and went to get it. Upon arrival, I went to take off my shoes and noticed Raniere’s shoes at the inside door.

“I thought, ‘be quiet’ as to not interfere with their meeting.

“I went upstairs and Nancy’s bedroom door was shut. OMG, went through my head. Odd noises came from her room. All I could think of is ‘get what you came for and get the hell out of here before you’re noticed.’

“I was as quiet as I could be and luckily the driveway was in the front of the house and so was the bedroom I was staying in. Nancy’s bedroom was in the back of the house.

“It was hard to look her in the face the next time I saw her. She acted as if nothing was different so I figured she didn’t know I had been there. Both were consenting adults and I had been in ESP for about nine months. It was right before the first Vanguard weekend at Crystal Lake.”