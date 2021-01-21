American Greed: Nightmare at NXIVM on CNBC Monday, January 25 -10PM ET- See Previews Here

CNBC’s American Greed premiered its 14th season on January 18, 2021. The second episode of the season, airing Monday, January 25th, looks at the alleged greed of so-called ‘sex cult guru’ Keith Raniere.

It’s called “American Greed: Nightmare at NXIVM.”

NBC Universal announced the show as follows:

“Keith Raniere is a god-like figure to members of his mysterious organization, NXIVM. Using his powers of persuasion along with classic multilevel marketing techniques, he amasses thousands of followers—many of them rich and famous—and hundreds of millions of dollars in contributions. But what many in the group don’t know is that for Raniere, NXIVM is essentially a front for sex trafficking and horrific abuse. Ultimately they learn a painful truth: their purported “self-help” group was mainly helping Raniere.”

The episode is set up by American Greed narrator Stacy Keach like this:

“…Keith Raniere is Vanguard…A god-like figure to his followers who funnel millions to his self-help group, Nxivm. But as former insiders now reveal, he uses it to fuel his most dangerous appetites.”

So far, CNBC has released four clips for advance viewing. Some participants in the episode are actress Catherine Oxenberg, investigative reporter Frank Parlato, ex-Nxivm members Sarah Edmondson and Angela Ucci, former Nxivm consultant Joe O’Hara, and Albany Times Union reporter Robert Gavin.

You can catch the show Monday, January 25th, at 10 pm EST on CNBC.

Watch preview clips of the upcoming Nxivm American Greed episode below. We’ve also posted some screenshots after the videos.

Clip 1: American Greed: Nightmare at NXIVM

CNBC: “Referred to as ‘Vanguard’ by his followers and ‘the smartest man in the world’ by himself, Keith Raniere attracted many members to his purported self-help consortium, NXIVM. However, what was thought to help people achieve higher consciousness for Raniere only resulted in abuse, sex trafficking, and conspiracy.”

Clip 2: How the Bronfman Sisters became involved with Keith Raniere and NXIVM

CNBC: “Keith Raniere is a god-like figure to members of his mysterious organization, NXIVM. Using his powers of persuasion, he amasses thousands of followers—many of them rich and famous—and hundreds of millions of dollars in contributions…but is NXIVM all that it seems?”

Clip 3: Allison Mack helps create a new society for women in NXIVM secretly run by Keith Raniere

CNBC: “NXIVM is a mysterious organization run by Keith Raniere – but many group members don’t know that it’s essentially a front for sex trafficking and horrific abuse. Ultimately, they learn a painful truth: their purported ‘self-help”‘group was mainly helping Raniere all along.”

Clip 4: The First 10 Minutes: Nightmare at NXIVM

Some screenshots from the NXIVM American Greed episode

About “American Greed”

American Greed goes inside the dark side of the American Dream – where money seduces, power corrupts, and smooth criminals will stop at nothing to get rich. Their complex scams leave victim’s lives in shambles. Each episode is a deep dive into the minds and actions of heartless crooks who live lives most people can only dream of. But how many luxury homes and exotic cars does it take to justify these white-collar crimes? Ultimately, for the crooks, the dream turns into a nightmare when their shady plans unravel. American Greed follows the money through the eyes of the criminals, the victims, and the investigators who bring these scammers to justice.

