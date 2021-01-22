Lost-Women-of-NXIVM Rumors VS Reality
Investigation Discovery: The Lost Women of NXIVM: Rumors vs Reality

Short, New Video From ID: The Lost Women of NXIVM: Rumors vs. Reality – Watch Here

January 22, 2021

By Katherine Elm

Investigation Discovery’s “The Lost Women of NXIVM” was a two hour film featuring Frank Parlato, the investigative journalist who first revealed that NXIVM was branding women, as he takes a deep dive to answer the questions surrounding the tragic deaths and mysterious disappearances of four women who all had connections to NXIVM and Raniere himself.

The LOST WOMEN OF NXIVM, premiered Sunday, December 8 at 9/8c, on Investigation Discovery (ID) and is available for streaming on Investigation Discovery, Amazon, You Tube, Xfinity Stream and elsewhere.

In addition to the original film, a new 15 minute video, featuring some scenes from the original true crime documentary and features some new footage not shown in the original film.

The video is entitled: The Lost Women of Nxivm: Rumors vs. Reality” and is on YouTube for anyone to watch for free.

‘Rumors vs. Reality’ hones in on three questions about Nxivm and Keith Raniere:

  1. Was Keith Raniere a master at hypnotic suggestion?
  2. Did everyone in Nxivm have to get branded with Raniere’s initials?
  3. What is the Dalai Lama’s connection with the Nxivm ‘cult’?

The ID video has 160,607 views and 452 comments as of today.

The film includes appearances by Frank Parlato, Susan Dones, Dr. Janja Lalich, Rick Ross, Neil Glazer, Omar Rosales, Matt Malone and Joe O’Hara.

Some comments from YouTube viewers:

“Why do all gurus claimed God tells them to have sex with the other person?”
“TL;DR: Have you ever had a fetish so strong you started a cult about it?”
“Hypnosis really???? People do understand hypnosis only works if you ALLOW it to.”
These followers are not entirely innocent of their culpability. BTW, dude looks like he’s wearing a sweater when shirtless. Grody.”
“The Dalai Lama wrote the forward to Raniere’s 2009 book “The Sphinx and Thelxiepeia.” They’re more connected than this video admits.”
“Damn Mack was looking good, cult life treated her right.”
I use NLP to help my clients. Salzman and Raniere perverted it.”

ID’s ‘The Lost Women of NXIVM: Rumors vs. Reality’

From Investigation Discovery: “As the layers of the NXIVM story are peeled back, sensational details abound. But it’s hard to separate rumors from reality, as Keith Raniere has a long list of enemies who are all too happy to muddy the waters with salacious stories. The Lost Women of NXIVM: Rumors vs. Reality illuminates the dark and twisted world of NXIVM and Keith Raniere; separating rumors from reality by exploring three of the most shocking rumors circling around NXIVM could Keith Raniere hypnotize people with his voice, were all members of NXIVM branded, and does the Dalai Lama have ties with the cult?”

The Nxivm Hypnosis Question

Below is a short clip focusing on the question of Keith Raniere’s use of hypnosis and subliminal suggestion on his followers. In it, Frank Parlato interviews an ex-member of Nxivm’s inner-circle, Kristen Keeffe, who is the mother of Keith Raniere’s eldest son.

Investigation Discovery Full 15-Minute Video Clip


About the author

View All Posts

Katherine Elm

Writer and editor.

1 Comment

Click here to post a comment

Leave a Reply

  • The aura around Keith Raniere was body odor.

    Saying “I was hypnotized” is only an excuse for making bad decisions.

    Americans are now so weak and spineless that they will fall for celebrities and do whatever the media tells them.

    That’s how America just elected a so-called leader who is senile and essentially a brain dead puppet.

    Edgar Bronfman Senior saw that NXIVM is a cult.

    Rick Ross saw that NXIVM is a cult.

    Roger Stone saw that NXIVM is a cult.

    Doug Rutnik saw that NXIVM is a cult.

    John Tighe saw that NXIVM is a cult

    Frank Parlato saw that NXIVM is a cult.

    It’s too bad that Raniere’s followers don’t have the brains that God gave a goose.

    Reply

Frank Parlato Investigates

Frank Parlato Investigates

Frank Parlato is an investigative journalist.

His work has been cited in hundreds of news outlets, like The New York Times, The Daily Mail, VICE News, CBS News, Fox News, New York Post, New York Daily News, Oxygen, Rolling Stone, People Magazine, The Sun, The Times of London, CBS Inside Edition, among many others in all five continents.

His work helping take down NXIVM is featured in books like “Captive” by Catherine Oxenberg; “Scarred” by Sarah Edmonson; “The Program” by Toni Natalie, and “NXIVM. La secta que sedujo al poder en México” by Juan Alberto Vasquez.

Parlato has been featured prominently on HBO’s docuseries “The Vow” and acted as lead investigator and coordinating producer for Investigation Discovery’s “The Lost Women of NXIVM.” He was credited in the Starz docuseries 'Seduced' for saving 'slave' women from being branded and escaping the sex-slave cult known as DOS.

Parlato appeared on the Nancy Grace Show, Gretchen Carlson Show, Dr. Oz and NBC Nightly News with Lester Holt, where Parlato scored the first ever interview with Keith Raniere after his arrest, which many credit Parlato with engineering. He will be featured in an upcoming episode of American Greed.

IMDb — Frank Parlato

If the whole world stands against you sword in hand, would you still dare to do what you think is right?

Got A Tip?

If you have a tip for Frank Report, send it here.
Email: frankparlato@gmail.com
Phone / Text: (716) 990-5740

Archives

%d bloggers like this: