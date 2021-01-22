Short, New Video From ID: The Lost Women of NXIVM: Rumors vs. Reality – Watch Here

By Katherine Elm

Investigation Discovery’s “The Lost Women of NXIVM” was a two hour film featuring Frank Parlato, the investigative journalist who first revealed that NXIVM was branding women, as he takes a deep dive to answer the questions surrounding the tragic deaths and mysterious disappearances of four women who all had connections to NXIVM and Raniere himself.

The LOST WOMEN OF NXIVM, premiered Sunday, December 8 at 9/8c, on Investigation Discovery (ID) and is available for streaming on Investigation Discovery, Amazon, You Tube, Xfinity Stream and elsewhere.

In addition to the original film, a new 15 minute video, featuring some scenes from the original true crime documentary and features some new footage not shown in the original film.

The video is entitled: The Lost Women of Nxivm: Rumors vs. Reality” and is on YouTube for anyone to watch for free.

‘Rumors vs. Reality’ hones in on three questions about Nxivm and Keith Raniere:

Was Keith Raniere a master at hypnotic suggestion? Did everyone in Nxivm have to get branded with Raniere’s initials? What is the Dalai Lama’s connection with the Nxivm ‘cult’?

The ID video has 160,607 views and 452 comments as of today.

The film includes appearances by Frank Parlato, Susan Dones, Dr. Janja Lalich, Rick Ross, Neil Glazer, Omar Rosales, Matt Malone and Joe O’Hara.

Some comments from YouTube viewers:

“Why do all gurus claimed God tells them to have sex with the other person?”

“TL;DR: Have you ever had a fetish so strong you started a cult about it?”

“Hypnosis really???? People do understand hypnosis only works if you ALLOW it to.”

“ These followers are not entirely innocent of their culpability. BTW, dude looks like he’s wearing a sweater when shirtless. Grody.”

“The Dalai Lama wrote the forward to Raniere’s 2009 book “The Sphinx and Thelxiepeia.” They’re more connected than this video admits.”

“Damn Mack was looking good, cult life treated her right.”

“ I use NLP to help my clients. Salzman and Raniere perverted it.”

ID’s ‘The Lost Women of NXIVM: Rumors vs. Reality’

From Investigation Discovery: “As the layers of the NXIVM story are peeled back, sensational details abound. But it’s hard to separate rumors from reality, as Keith Raniere has a long list of enemies who are all too happy to muddy the waters with salacious stories. The Lost Women of NXIVM: Rumors vs. Reality illuminates the dark and twisted world of NXIVM and Keith Raniere; separating rumors from reality by exploring three of the most shocking rumors circling around NXIVM could Keith Raniere hypnotize people with his voice, were all members of NXIVM branded, and does the Dalai Lama have ties with the cult?”

The Nxivm Hypnosis Question

Below is a short clip focusing on the question of Keith Raniere’s use of hypnosis and subliminal suggestion on his followers. In it, Frank Parlato interviews an ex-member of Nxivm’s inner-circle, Kristen Keeffe, who is the mother of Keith Raniere’s eldest son.

Investigation Discovery Full 15-Minute Video Clip

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Email

Print

LinkedIn

More

Reddit



Like this: Like Loading...



