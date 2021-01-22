Short, New Video From ID: The Lost Women of NXIVM: Rumors vs. Reality – Watch Here

By Katherine Elm
Investigation Discovery’s “The Lost Women of NXIVM” was a two hour film featuring Frank Parlato, the investigative journalist who first revealed that NXIVM was branding women, as he takes a deep dive to answer the questions surrounding the tragic deaths and mysterious disappearances of four women who all had connections to NXIVM and Raniere himself.
The LOST WOMEN OF NXIVM, premiered Sunday, December 8 at 9/8c, on Investigation Discovery (ID) and is available for streaming on Investigation Discovery, Amazon, You Tube, Xfinity Stream and elsewhere.
In addition to the original film, a new 15 minute video, featuring some scenes from the original true crime documentary and features some new footage not shown in the original film.
The video is entitled: The Lost Women of Nxivm: Rumors vs. Reality” and is on YouTube for anyone to watch for free.
‘Rumors vs. Reality’ hones in on three questions about Nxivm and Keith Raniere:
- Was Keith Raniere a master at hypnotic suggestion?
- Did everyone in Nxivm have to get branded with Raniere’s initials?
- What is the Dalai Lama’s connection with the Nxivm ‘cult’?
The film includes appearances by Frank Parlato, Susan Dones, Dr. Janja Lalich, Rick Ross, Neil Glazer, Omar Rosales, Matt Malone and Joe O’Hara.
Some comments from YouTube viewers:
From Investigation Discovery: “As the layers of the NXIVM story are peeled back, sensational details abound. But it’s hard to separate rumors from reality, as Keith Raniere has a long list of enemies who are all too happy to muddy the waters with salacious stories. The Lost Women of NXIVM: Rumors vs. Reality illuminates the dark and twisted world of NXIVM and Keith Raniere; separating rumors from reality by exploring three of the most shocking rumors circling around NXIVM could Keith Raniere hypnotize people with his voice, were all members of NXIVM branded, and does the Dalai Lama have ties with the cult?”
The Nxivm Hypnosis Question
Below is a short clip focusing on the question of Keith Raniere’s use of hypnosis and subliminal suggestion on his followers. In it, Frank Parlato interviews an ex-member of Nxivm’s inner-circle, Kristen Keeffe, who is the mother of Keith Raniere’s eldest son.
1 Comment
The aura around Keith Raniere was body odor.
Saying “I was hypnotized” is only an excuse for making bad decisions.
Americans are now so weak and spineless that they will fall for celebrities and do whatever the media tells them.
That’s how America just elected a so-called leader who is senile and essentially a brain dead puppet.
Edgar Bronfman Senior saw that NXIVM is a cult.
Rick Ross saw that NXIVM is a cult.
Roger Stone saw that NXIVM is a cult.
Doug Rutnik saw that NXIVM is a cult.
John Tighe saw that NXIVM is a cult
Frank Parlato saw that NXIVM is a cult.
It’s too bad that Raniere’s followers don’t have the brains that God gave a goose.