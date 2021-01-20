Trump Does Not Pardon Keith Raniere (No Surprise) and Other Nxivm News

In his last hours in office, President Donald J. Trump granted pardons to 73 individuals and commuted the sentences of an additional 70 individuals. Keith Raniere was not on the list.

Of course it is not surprising he did not get a pardon. As I told THE SUN last week, “The chances of Keith getting a pardon from Trump are about as likely as persuading Department of Justice prosecutors to seek justice rather than to cheat to win convictions. Slim to none.”

Nancy gets to sell her empty lot and use the money

Nancy Salzman’s lawyer, David Stern requested that she be permitted to sell a vacant lot in Clifton Park, one of eight properties she used to secure her release on bail.

Stern wrote to Judge Nicholas Garaufis,

“… I write seeking a modification of her bail conditions allowing her to sell one of the eight properties encumbered as part of the

bail package securing her release. With the sale of this property Ms. Salzman will be able to continue to support herself and to cover the costs of travel and taking care of her elderly parents. This property is an empty lot located at Male Road, Clifton Park, New York for which Ms. Salzman has a potential buyer, and she will sell the land in January should Your Honor agree to the requested bail modification.

“During her time on release Ms. Salzman has been a model releasee and has complied with each and every condition of her release.

“We have conferred with AUSA Tanya Hajjar and Ms. Salzman’s pre-trial officer, Bianca Carter, neither of whom object to this request.

If you have any questions regarding this application please contact my office.”

The request was granted by Judge Garaufis on January 11. These properties were not part of any seizure efforts on the part of the feds and only secured Salzman’s bail. The decision by the judge to let her sell one of the properties is not unusual. She has complied with all conditions of her release and at this point, she is unlikely to flee the jurisdiction. She still has seven other properties securing her appearances.

Mack Made PSA for TeenPregnancy.org

Some years ago, Allison Mack made a public service announcement for teenpregnancy.org.

In her announcement, she says: “Sex if too important not to talk about. Now’s the time to get the right answers and to make the right decisions. Whether you’re a parent or a teen, find our more at http://www.teenpregnancy.org.”

It is too easy to crack jokes or condemn her for this old PSA. So I won’t do it.

Parlato on Dr. Oz

I appeared on Dr. Oz on January 7, the topic was Raniere’s alleged statutory rapes of Rhiannon and others.

I was asked, among other questions, why Raniere chose to do his first interview from prison with me.

Dr. Oz: Frank… I am sort of stunned that Keith has chosen to communicate with you now that he is in prison. You’re a big par of why he is there.

Parlato: I think he believes that I have a platform that people will listen to and I have said in response to his cry that he did not get a fair trial that I told him that I will defend even the devil himself if it was a fight for due process. However, he has to show me where he did not get due process.

Prison Lockdown Because of Inauguration/Trump Followers Uncertainty

All federal prisons in the United States have been placed on lockdown as the country braces for potential violence leading into Wednesday’s swearing-in of President-elect Joe Biden, according to the Federal Defenders Services

The lockdown went into effect at midnight Saturday, after inmates had been secured in their cells for the night. During a lockdown, inmates are kept in their cells most of the day and visiting is canceled.

A Bureau of Prisons statement) released on Saturday does not specify the length of the lockdown but says the agency was securing all of its facilities as a precautionary measure brought on by “current events occurring around the country.”

“In securing the facilities, the hope is that this prudent measure is for a short period and that operations will be restored to their prior status as soon as practical,” the agency said. “We will continue to monitor events carefully and will adjust operations accordingly as the situation continues to evolve.” The BOP acknowledged no specific information led to the lockdown nor was it in response to any ”significant” event occurring within a federal prison. The bureau is moving some of its Special Operations Response Teams to Washington, D.C., to help with security after President Trump’s supporters stormed the Capitol on Jan. 6, AP noted.

BOP imposed a lockdown last June following countrywide unrest after police killed George Floyd.

Before Saturday’s announcement, federal inmates have been in a state of strict confinement since March 2020 under modified operations to contain the spread of COVID-19. Since then, most all visitation has been canceled and many inmate programs/activities suspended. More than 38,000 inmates and 3,500 staff in federal prisons have had COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic, and 190 inmates and three staff members have died of the disease.

***

According to one former federal prisoner: “You have no idea how crazy this will make federal prisoners during the most important weekend of NFL games. Would not be surprised to hear of riots in several places.”

Servant Creator M. Night Shyamalan Is Obsessed with Cults ‘Like’ Nxivm

An article on Yahoo tells why filmmaker M. Night Shyamalan is interested in cults and the article mentions Nxivm.

“Cult television took on a whole new meaning last year when stuck-at-home viewers got hooked on the blockbuster documentary serials The Vow and Seduced, both of which chronicled the rise and fall of the notorious NXIVM cult and its since-imprisoned leader, Keith Raniere. Those shows were the latest entries in an increasingly popular sub-genre of non-fiction series that take a deep dive into the inner workings of groups ranging from the Rajneeshpuram to Heaven’s Gate “Count M. Night Shyamalan among the growing population of cult TV obsessives. “I just find it endlessly fascinating,” the celebrated director of hits like The Sixth Sense and Unbreakable tells Yahoo Entertainment. ‘I got obsessed reading about [Charles] Manson and the trials, and Jim Jones — all of that stuff.’

“Now, Shyamalan has crafted his own cult story in Servant, the Apple TV+ series that debuts its second season on Jan. 15….” It is interesting that Shyamalan does not directly mention Nxivm in the story, but the story features Nxivm in its headline. This is because Nxivm is popular and attracts readers. There have been many stories of late that bring Nxivm into the headlines without the story being substantively about Nxivm. That this story, which is in essence to promote Shyamalan’s TV show, which has a cult theme, chose Nxivm for the headline. Nxivm is growing in popularity. It is almost a phenomenon. People are getting into the Nxivm story and they know the characters, largely from the two docuseries, and perhaps a little bit from the Frank Report.

The news portion of this story is concluded.

Note to new readers: I have been telling ribald jokes about Keith Raniere for more than five years now, and it is awfully hard to stop. If you find it offensive, and many of you will, please do not read further. Keith Bad Taste Jokes

Piano

Keith Raniere is a piano player. In fact he said he achieved concert level proficiency by the age of 12. But one day they all started laughing when Keith sat down to play. Somebody should have told him he left the bathroom door open.

SOP Wife

Keith Raniere was mentoring a wife of one of the SOP men. She left home at about midnight to see the Vanguard and came back home at 5 am.

Raniere walked her home and found her anxious husband waiting at the door.

As the wife walked into the house, Keith confided to the husband, “Your wife is a really good fuck.”

Later when he told the story to Lauren, he confessed, “she really wasn’t, but I wanted to make him feel good.”

Suicide

One of his followers once asked Keith Raniere, “Why don’t suicide cults exist anymore?”

“They died out,” the world’s smartest man said.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Email

Print

LinkedIn

More

Reddit



Like this: Like Loading...



