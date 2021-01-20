Keith Raniere Transferred to Oklahoma City Federal Transfer Center – Likely Headed to Tucson in 30-60 Days

Keith Raniere has been transferred to Oklahoma City FTC.

He has left USP Lewisberg where he has been since Jan. 6 after completing his COVID quarantine there.

He was removed from the Brooklyn Metropolitan Detention Center in the early morning of Jan. 5, within hours of his attorney filing a request with Judge Nicholas Garaufis asking him to recommend that Raniere remain at the MDC until she completed his appeal.

His request was denied.

FTC Oklahoma City is an administrative security federal transfer center designed to house holdover inmates on a short term basis who are in-transit to other facilities. It serves as the main hub of the Justice Prisoner and Alien Transportation System, popularly known as Con Air.

A cadre of low-security inmates is assigned to FTC Oklahoma City to perform food service and maintenance duties. There are approximately 1,400 inmates.

It is expected that Raniere will go to the prison in Tucson next.

How long he will be in Oklahoma City is unknown but the usual stay there is less than 60 days.

Raniere will be given a screening by Correctional Systems staff and medical screening by Health Services and Mental Health staff at the time of arrival.

He will be advised about the prison’s rules and regulations, including information on sexual assault and abuse, which is posted on the unit bulletin board.

Housing units consist of double bunked cells equipped with a toilet, sink, and common showering facility. However, Raniere may be placed in the Special Housing Unit for individual safety concerns.

The average length of stay is 4 to 6 weeks. For security reasons, staff WILL NOT tell Raniere when he will be leaving.

According to the prisoner’s handbook

• It is the inmate’s responsibility to check his/her cell immediately after being assigned there and report all damages to the Unit Officer. An inmate may be held financially liable for any damage to his/her personal living area.

• Inmates are required to clean their cell prior to departure, to include turning in their linen and extra clothing to the Unit Officer.

• Beds are to be made by 8:00 a.m. daily, in accordance with posted instructions. When not in use, the mattress will be neatly covered with sheets and a blanket. The top-sheet and blanket will be utilized with the blanket being folded down at the top. Both the top-sheet and blanket will be neatly tucked in with a pillow/pillow case placed at the head of the bed. During the day, an inmate may lie on top of a properly made bed and cover themselves with the second sheet.

• Room or cell doors are closed when inmates are not in them.

• Everyone is responsible for cleaning up after themselves.

• No storing items on the desk, on the window ledge, or under the mattress.

• No covering lights, vents, or windows (including cell door or external windows).

• No graffiti/tape/stickers/engraving/carving on walls, beds, desks, chairs, windows, toilets, etc.

• No string/clothes/curtain lines of any kind.

• No excess books, toilet paper, hygiene items, envelopes, linens, clothing, etc.

• No water bags or homemade weight lifting items.

• No keeping food or food trays after the food carts have left the unit, unless authorized by medical staff.

• With the exception of the female housing unit, no keeping razors after the unit officer has directed they

be returned on razor issuance days.

• No removing razor blades from razors.

• No tampering with light or electrical fixtures; plumbing fixtures; window seals; caulking, etc.

• No using trash cans for other than trash (e.g., ice chests)

GRAFFITI:

Graffiti on chairs will result in its confiscation. Graffiti discovered on TV Room/Recreation Deck walls will result in the TV Room(s)/Recreation Deck closure by the Unit Manager, until repairs are completed or the graffiti is cleaned off. Graffiti on cell walls, lights, desk, chairs, windows, ceiling, floor, or bed is prohibited. Confiscated chairs will be returned to the individual inmate at the discretion of the Unit Officer and only after all graffiti has been removed. Graffiti discovered in cells may result in

disciplinary action.

SMOKING:

Inmate smoking is prohibited in all BOP facilities.

INDIVIDUAL PROPERTY LIMITS:

Raniere will be limited to:

Toilet Paper 1

T-Shirt 2

Mattress 1

Pants 2

Pillow 1

Boxer Shorts 2

Socks 2

Soap, Deodorant, Comb, Towel, Toothpaste, Toothbrush, Cup, Envelope [3] Books [3]. Shower Shoes. Soft Shoes. Paper/Pencil [3].

CLOTHING:

Raniere was issued clothing along with a standard bed roll consisting of a blanket, towel, two sheets, and a pillow case.

Clothing exchange will be held on Monday, Wednesday, and Friday (pants, shirts, socks, underwear and towel). Bed linens will be exchanged every Tuesday for units on the 3rd floor and every Thursday for units on the 5th floor regardless of when you arrived here.

.

INMATE DRESS CODE

Raniere is dressed in authorized institution attire. Raniere is not authorized to leave his cell unless he is wearing pants, shirt, and shoes.

This includes coming from or going to the shower, recreation deck, medical pill line, etc. Towels and bedding of any type are not to be worn as clothing or head covers, and cannot be taken to the TV rooms or Recreation Deck.

Shower shoes will be worn only when showering.

GROOMING:

If Raniere wants a haircut he must wait 30 days and the haircuts are completed based upon the availability of the Cadre Barber and escorting staff. Haircuts outside of these guidelines are prohibited.

RAZOR ISSUANCE

On Monday, Wednesday, and Friday, a sign-up sheet will be made available at approximately 6:00 a.m. At approximately 7:00 a.m. the list will be retrieved. The Unit Officer will issue a maximum of two razors to each inmate that properly signed-up on the list prior to the A.M. census count.

Inmates will be afforded approximately 30 minutes to use the razors. The Unit Officer will then make an announcement for the razors to be returned to the Officer’s office to collect the razors from each individual.

The razors must be returned in the same manner as they were issued to include the cover for the head of the razor.

SHOWERS:

Showers are open daily from 6:00 a.m. to 8:00 a.m. and from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. Showers are closed for cleaning during the day from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

INMATE COUNTS/ACCOUNTABILITY:

Inmate movement outside the unit will be under direct staff escort at all times. Official counts are conducted to ensure accurate accountability of inmates throughout the day. The counts are as follows: 1:00 a.m., 3:00 a.m., 5:00 a.m., (10:00 a.m. Saturday, Sunday, and Federal Holidays only) 4:00 p.m. and 10:00 p.m.

The mandatory stand-up counts are 10:00 a.m., 4:00 p.m., and 10:00 p.m.

Raniere will be required to stand with both feet on the floor and no head coverings for the count.

He must remain still and eliminate all noise during the count procedures.

All counts occur with the inmates locked in their cells.

TELEVISION/RECREATIONAL ACTIVITIES:

All physical recreational activities will occur on the unit’s adjacent outside recreation deck.

Various board games, paperback books, and television viewing are available within the unit.

All physical activities will be conducted on the outside recreation deck only) this includes walking, running, push-ups, sit-ups, etc.

Recreational and television activities occur from 6:00 a.m. until 9:15 p.m., daily.

The Unit Officer will maintain control over the TV remote control. Inmates may request the remote control from the Unit Officer to change the channel, and return it immediately after the change has been made.

Inmate cell chairs are authorized to be used in the cell, on the lower common area concrete floor, on the recreation deck, or in the TV rooms only. Chairs must remain in the cell when not utilized for these purposes. Chairs left unattended on the recreation deck or in the TV rooms may be confiscated. Clothing is required during recreational activities.

LATE NIGHT TV VIEWING:

Late night TV viewing requests should be addressed via electronic messaging to the Captain who will review the request with Recreation. Ordinarily, arrangements will be made to accommodate events such as the Super Bowl; finals of the MLB World Series; finals of the NBA/NCAA Championship series; finals of the World Cup Soccer series; etc. Approval for late night TV viewing will be posted in writing.

QUIET HOURS/LIGHTS OUT:

Between the hours of 9:15 p.m. and 6:00 a.m., all board games, television viewing, recreational activities, or other types of noise making activities will cease. Leisure reading or letter writing is authorized during quiet hours.

PERFORMANCE PAY:

Unit orderly job assignments are available for holdovers. Orderlies are compensated for 5 hours of work daily at grade 4 pay (.12 cents per hour).

DEPOSITS TO ACCOUNTS

People who wish to send Raniere funds through the mail must send those funds to

Federal Bureau of Prisons

KEITH RANIERE

Register Number: 57005-177

Post Office Box 474701

Des Moines, Iowa 50947-0001

The deposit must be in the form of a money order made out to Raniere’s name and complete eight-digit register number.

Personal checks and cash cannot be accepted for deposit.

Public Messaging

Raniere may correspond with friends and family using public messaging. This is a restricted version of email that will only allow text messages and no attachments. There is a cost per minute fee for using this service. Messages are limited to 13,000 characters.

LEGAL REFERENCE MATERIALS:

The Electronic Law Library (ELL) allows Raniere access to Law Library Materials. The ELL is available during open unit hours.

TELEPHONE CALLS:

Raniere’s friends can set up a prepaid account to VAC 1-800-913-6097 for collect calls at a discount. International called parties can contact (VAC) by dialing 972-367-0070.

The telephones will ordinarily be turned on between 6:00 a.m. and 9:15 p.m., daily. Telephones may be utilized when inmates are out of their cells. All calls will be limited to 15 minutes in duration. All telephone calls are recorded and monitored by staff.

MEALS:

Meal schedules are as follows:

Breakfast 6:00 a.m.,

Lunch 10:30 a.m.,

Dinner following the 4:00 p.m. count.

All food trays will be returned to the food cart no later than 30 minutes after the last tray was passed out for the meal period.

Facility Address & Contact Information

Federal Transfer Center Oklahoma City

7410 South MacArthur Boulevard

Oklahoma City, OK 73169

Phone: 405-682-4075

Fax: 405-680-4043

Email: OKL/EXECASSISTANT@BOP.GOV

BOP Website: https://www.bop.gov/locations/institutions/okl/

Wikipedia: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Federal_Transfer_Center,_Oklahoma_City

