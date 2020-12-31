Jileta Resigns from Mexico’s Ministry of Foreign Relations After Being Outed as Nxivm Member

Javier Jileta has resigned as general director of Liaison with Civil Society Organizations in the Ministry of Foreign Relations, about four months after it was revealed he was a member of Nxivm. Jilata’s letter of resignation is dated December 21.
In August, Mexican journalist Dolia Estévez reported on Jilata’s Nxivm particpation in Sinembargo,
Jilata, who is in charge of promoting foreign investment in Mexico, admitted he took classes in Nxivm, but denounced Raniere. He said he knew nothing about any crimes, or the moral conduct of Nxivm leader Keith Raniere.
It wasn’t enough. Nxivm is radioactive in Mexico just as it is in the USA. People lose jobs, are denied housing and their children are kept out of school based on past participation in Nxivm.
On December 25, Frank Report published a report on Jilata’s condemning Raniere: Senior Official for Mexican Secretary of Foreign Affairs Denounces Nxivm and Raniere.
Last August HBO’s docuseries, ‘The Vow’ aired, showing prominent Mexicans involved in the group. In episode 1, at the 40 minute mark, Jilata is seen with Raniere, which prompted Estevez’s story.
In a letter sent to Estévez in October, Jilata discusses his participation in Nxivm classes but failed to mention he was actually a Nxivm coach,
“The vast majority of those who participated in the (Nxivm) workshops were deceived. […] In all the workshops I took there were aspects with which I agreed and others disagreed, as in any course or class that I have taken ”, Jilata wrote.
Jileta joined Nxivm in 2011, and claimed he “distanced himself” in 2015 when he went abroad to study. Despite the so-called distancing in 2015, Jilata came to Silver Bay in New York state in August 2016 to participate in Raniere’s 10-day birthday celebration, Vanguard Week.
Jileta also paid “tribute” to Raniere on Twitter, “for the inspiration” in his life on December 1, 2016. On February 2, 2017, also on Twitter, Jilata thanks “Keith and Nancy” (Salzman) for “making it possible to enjoy my life” and “building meaningful relationships”.
Frank Report:
Thank you for covering this story.
I was a victim of Jileta and I am very glad to see him removed from power. His actions made me lose my job and affected me economically.
In government, he was engaging in smear campaigns against smart women. His smear campaign made me lose my job. I think I was targeted because he wanted to help his boss, Martha Delgado, get ahead. They have been doing this to anyone who gets in her way (See below for an article about other political fights she has been having).
I learned about NXIVM when I was investigating Javier Jileta and wanted to understand more about why I was so targeted so violently. For me, it was clear that he hated women. The way I was targeted was not normal. Jileta has hate towards women, probably from NXIVM. I believe Martha Delgado was using that hate to promote her own agenda, which she calls a ‘Feminist Agenda”. Similar to DOS perhaps, a women empowerment series that is actually attacking women.
Jileta was the director of the NGO response that Mexico’s Ministry of Foreign Relations provides. His office also worked with Mexican immigrant victims (e.g., like Camila or Daniela! Mexican victims living in the US) providing them help and services. He was a dangerous element to have in government because he has internalized hate towards women. How would women victims feel about having to work with an oppressor? An oppressor who has internalized that women are frauds and manipulative.
Jileta claims he is a victim of NXIVM yet he is still connected to all the people that support NXIVM and DOS. He never used his position of power to help other NXIVM victims. He could have very easily sought to provide victims with therapy. NXIVM victims were directly what his office sought to help, they were Mexicans living abroad who suffered injustices and cruelty. Yet Jileta did nothing. He didn’t offer any help or support to victims and, instead, helped to create more victims.
Grown men who favor bow ties always make me extremely suspicious.
You are right to be suspicious. Many of them are members of Barbershop Quartets.
“The US isn’t an option anymore’: why California’s immigrants are heading back to Mexico.”
“Things aren’t perfect in Mexico,” Figureo said in Spanish. But at least there’s access to healthcare, and some unemployment benefits for those who need it, he added. “In comparison to what it was in the US, the situation for us in Mexico right now is much better.”
– Maanvi Singh, The Guardian.
Precisely because the NXIVM brand is toxic, akin to an anthrax-encrusted, Ebola-infected dog turd, the NXIVM-5 type deluded bitter-enders are no threat to anyone.
This website is a key reason. Kudos to you, Mr. Parlato. It is great to see a web search for “NXIVM” leads one here. Since this is the main platform where the true-believers post their nonsense, said nonsense is always surrounded by rational voices blowing holes in it.
What I worry about are the “Vanguard” devotees who are happy to see Keith in prison because it provides an opening for them to pick up “the tech” where he left off and assume his mantel in a new guise. Perhaps this time around being careful to keep underage girls, immigration violations, international trafficking and other crimes that attract federal law enforcement attention out of the mix .
Mr. Parlato, do you see any evidence that people within the NXIVM bubble are branching out to start their own cults?
What can we do to ensure people are aware of their evil pedigree?
It’s not religious or ideological persecution. Coach-level membership is unacceptable in a public servant with authority. He lacked good ethical judgment with questionable morality in opposition to public interest and well being.
Investment in Mexico was meant to infiltrate government, and he’s a living example of Keith’s grand plan.
Exactly. This issue here is not about NXIVM’s beliefs, it is about their evil deeds.
Cults like $cientology love to make the same kinds of defenses based on “religious freedom.”
This is why it is critical we always focus on actions, not thoughts.
If “Vanguard” (The World’s Smartest, Most Ethical Human™) just sat in bed stroking himself while fantasizing about child rape and pyramid schemes, he wouldn’t be spending the rest of his life in federal prison.