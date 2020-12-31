Jileta Resigns from Mexico’s Ministry of Foreign Relations After Being Outed as Nxivm Member

Javier Jileta has resigned as general director of Liaison with Civil Society Organizations in the Ministry of Foreign Relations, about four months after it was revealed he was a member of Nxivm. Jilata’s letter of resignation is dated December 21.

On December 25, Frank Report published a report on Jilata’s condemning Raniere: Senior Official for Mexican Secretary of Foreign Affairs Denounces Nxivm and Raniere .

It wasn’t enough. Nxivm is radioactive in Mexico just as it is in the USA. People lose jobs, are denied housing and their children are kept out of school based on past participation in Nxivm.

Jilata, who is in charge of promoting foreign investment in Mexico, admitted he took classes in Nxivm, but denounced Raniere. He said he knew nothing about any crimes, or the moral conduct of Nxivm leader Keith Raniere.

Last August HBO’s docuseries, ‘The Vow’ aired, showing prominent Mexicans involved in the group. In episode 1, at the 40 minute mark, Jilata is seen with Raniere, which prompted Estevez’s story.

In a letter sent to Estévez in October, Jilata discusses his participation in Nxivm classes but failed to mention he was actually a Nxivm coach,

“The vast majority of those who participated in the (Nxivm) workshops were deceived. […] In all the workshops I took there were aspects with which I agreed and others disagreed, as in any course or class that I have taken ”, Jilata wrote.

Jileta joined Nxivm in 2011, and claimed he “distanced himself” in 2015 when he went abroad to study. Despite the so-called distancing in 2015, Jilata came to Silver Bay in New York state in August 2016 to participate in Raniere’s 10-day birthday celebration, Vanguard Week.

Jileta also paid “tribute” to Raniere on Twitter, “for the inspiration” in his life on December 1, 2016. On February 2, 2017, also on Twitter, Jilata thanks “Keith and Nancy” (Salzman) for “making it possible to enjoy my life” and “building meaningful relationships”.