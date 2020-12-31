Bangkok: Kristin Snyder and Gina Hutchinson Probably Committed Suicide Period; No Need to Blame Raniere

The following drivel is by Bangkok and if anyone is wondering why I publish this nonsense, it is because it gives me an opportunity to comment on its absurdity. My comments and clarifications on this blather will be in [brackets and in bold.]

By Bangkok

This is in response to Heidi: Was It Assisted, Hypnotically-Induced Suicide for Gina Hutchinson and Kristin Snyder?

With all due respect to Heidi since I know it’s tough to lose a family member, this whole theory of hypnotically-induced suicide is simply unrealistic.

Frank’s own investigation into these 2 deaths was never a serious one, since he was NEVER open to seeing where the evidence actually led.

Out of a sense of revenge, Frank’s been trying to frame Keith for these two deaths by stretching the flimsiest of evidence WAY past its breaking point —– while simultaneously using “mental gymnastics” to squeeze a square peg into a round hole.

Unlike Frank, I’ve actually gotten the opinion of real law enforcement personnel about the evidence Frank uncovered. They agree with me. Based on the evidence, it likely wasn’t Keith (or anybody from NXIVM) who had anything to do with either woman’s death.

Frank’s whole reputation depends on Keith being guilty of these 2 deaths.

Why?

Because if the investigation pointed to somebody other than Keith (or NXIVM) then Frank would have EGG ON HIS FACE for having wasted so much time & effort shouting that Keith was the culprit on several television shows.

[I didn’t actually shout.]

Frank is a biased party now, not a real investigator looking to uncover the TRUTH about what happened to these 2 women.

Here’s a few pieces of common sense…

1) If Keith or NXIVM had anything to do with Kristin’s death, they’d have NEVER tried to COLLECT MONEY by billing her spouse immediately after she disappeared. Why not? Because a murderer who’s looking to avoid being investigated (for murder) WILL NEVER make themselves a visible target for police. Instead, they’d just remain silent and NEVER contact anybody from Kristin’s family again. Money owed to somebody is a TOP motive that police investigate when somebody dies.

That’s just common sense and the law enforcement officers I spoke with agreed with me. It’s a pity that Frank can’t speak with any law enforcement officers to get their REAL opinions.

2) If Keith or NXIVM had anything to do with Kristin’s death, they would have NEVER hired a private investigator to try and PROVE SHE’S STILL ALIVE (by following her spouse around while trying to catch Kristin meeting with her). Duh, Frank. Nor would they ‘harass’ her spouse and bring attention to themselves IF they really killed her.

[I think Keith Raniere was cagy enough to have hired [with Clare Bronfman’s money] private detectives to pretend to search for Kristin Snyder, knowing she would never be found, to help sell his community on his story that she did not die. I am not saying he knew she was dead. But the private detective effort might have been for show.]

3) Kristin’s spouse, Heidi Clifford, had the strongest motive for murder —– after finding out that Kristin was fucking Keith and possibly even pregnant by him. That’s something she could never do for Kristin since she’s got no sperm to impregnate her with.

[Heidi said she did not believe Kristin Snyder when she told her she was pregnant. Kristin was growing increasingly erratic and reportedly said many wild, improbable things. One of which was, reportedly, that she was responsible for the implosion of the Space Shuttle Columbia. If Heidi did not believe her, she would not have been terribly jealous of Keith.]

FYI: Same sex relationships often produce “extreme jealously” when one of the parties starts fucking a member of the opposite sex. Ask any police officer about the rage it can generate.

4) Kristin’s spouse knowingly LIED to police about Kristin’s pregnancy because she was afraid it might make her look guilty. LOL. Yeah, it does. Murderers often lie. People with nothing to fear don’t lie to police in a death investigation.

[On the other hand, Heidi might have told me the truth about not mentioning the pregnancy. She said she did not think it was true and it might point suspicion on herself needlessly. Since Kristin was babbling many other things, Heidi told me she was quite certain it was suicide at the time. She said she did not want to give police information that might make them think her suicide was murder and that she might have done it. It appears none of the Nxivm members who were interviewed told the police about Kristin’s pregnancy claims either, for it is not mentioned in any police reports.]

5) Kristin’s spouse threatened to throw all of Kristin’s belongings into the garbage (just days after her death) IF her sister didn’t come to pick them up quickly. A loving SPOUSE doesn’t do that within days of losing their LIFE PARTNER. Only a sociopath does that.

[Ms. Clifford denies this throwing the garbage out and said it is a fabrication]

6) Ms. Clifford sold Kristin’s truck within weeks of her disappearance and she has never PROVED that she gave that money to NXIVM (she likely kept it herself). Again, that’s not something a sane person does. A sociopath does that.

[Ms. Clifford told me she did give the money to Nxivm because she wanted to have every bill paid and not leave anything unsettled for her late spouse.]

7) Ms. Clifford knew about the place where Kristin disappeared. However, I seriously doubt that NXIVM personnel knew about Kristin visiting that distant spot.

[A Nxivm class member, Nina C. knew that Kristin used to visit Resurrection Bay. Her boyfriend had a cabin there. And, according to police reports, it was known by Mike Miller of Miller’s Landing that Nina was a friend of Kristin’s.]

8) Ms. Clifford was the last person to see Kristin alive.

[This is stated without evidence. The last known person to admit they saw Kristin alive is Elaine Smiloff, who said she drove Kristin home from the Westmark Hotel. Ms. Clifford said she saw Kristin for the last time when she left the Westmark Hotel with Elaine Smiloff.]

Frank refuses to even consider any of these anomalies BECAUSE his reputation is now heavily invested in Keith being guilty.

Ms. Clifford is the likely guilty party.

[What was her motive? Anger over sex with Keith? But she said she did not believe Keith actually did have sex with Kristin. Insurance money? The life insurance policy, I was told by Heidi was quite a small sum.]

As for Gina’s death, I can only surmise that IF Keith had the ability to force people into suicide via hypnotic suggestions, he’d have used that power on a LOT more people than just 1 or 2.

Keith’s estranged “baby mama” is a far greater enemy of his than Gina was, yet he didn’t ‘suicide’ her.

[Kristin Keeffe is the baby mama of his eldest son. She has said that before she left Nxivm in 2014, that she thought Keith was trying to kill her. After she left, she thinks it is possible that the two kayakers sent to spy on her in the Florida Keys might have planned to kill her and make it look like suicide. She also thought it was possible that the spies use of a kayak would be in the Raniere playbook since Kristin Snyder purportedly committed suicide in a kayak.]

Toni Natalie is a greater enemy of Keith’s than Gina was, yet he didn’t suicide her.

[Toni Natalie said that Keith caused the suicide of her brother, John, evidently using the same kind of techniques purportedly used on Gina and Kristin. However, Toni’s brother’s live-in girlfriend told me that he did not commit suicide; he died of a heart attack, was not depressed, had not spoken to Keith in years, and in fact had not spoken to Toni in two years.]

Even Barb Bouchey was a greater enemy of his than Gina was, yet he didn’t suicide her.

So it’s just not likely that Keith has such hypnotic powers.

[For a guy without hypnotic powers, he sure has had a lot of people following him in ways that seem oftentimes against their own best interests.]

Besides, Gina never crossed him. She was loyal to him. She wasn’t in a position for Keith to want her dead. Whereas Toni had crossed Keith BIGTIME and if he was gonna suicide somebody, she’d be first on his list.

Toni Natalie[Bangkok is ascribing normal motives for murder. However, if Keith is the true psychopath that some claim he is, he would not necessarily murder someone because they were opposed to him. He might murder or cause someone to commit suicide because he could do it, because it would be a thrill. I am not saying he did this, but that he may have had another motive, pure pleasure at someone’s destruction.]

I view Gina Hutchinson’s death as a tragic suicide from a girl who was getting older and maybe hadn’t found her place in the world yet.

She wasn’t married and had lost Keith as her boyfriend and probably felt lonely.

Gina Hutchinson, 33, was found shot to death in Woodstock NY. Was it suicide?I view Kristin’s death as EITHER

1) A crazy girl who killed herself

OR

2) She was murdered out of jealously by her spouse.

Kristin was going bonkers near the end and was not a mentally sound person at that time.

I challenge anybody to refute my facts.

=========

Frank, if you’re gonna delete this post to keep my point of view silent again, why not just delete whatever lines offend you instead of deleting the whole thing like you usually do?

You grandpa-aged geezer! 🙂

[I did not delete any lines from your screed.]

