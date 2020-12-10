Raniere Did Not Get a Life Sentence — It Comes With Probation and 12 Conditions When He Is Released in 2121

Following Keith Alan Raniere’s statement to the court at his sentencing hearing, it was time for the judge to sentence the Vanguard.

In a sense, Judge Nicholas G. Garaufis was the Vanguard and the ethicist for defendant Raniere.

I have previously reported much of what the judge said in his sentencing memorandum. See: Judge Garaufis on Why He Sentenced Raniere to 120 Years; Part 1: ‘DOS Operated to Abuse and Exploit Young Women for Sex, Labor, and Financial Gain’

The judge began by discussing what he reviewed in determining his sentence.

56 letters submitted in support of Mr. Raniere. More than 90 victims’ letters The 14 victims’ statements read at the hearing. Counsels’ arguments Testimony introduced at Raniere’s trial.

He recited the charges Raniere was convicted of after a six-week trial over which he presided.

Racketeering Conspiracy Racketeering Forced Labor Conspiracy Wire Fraud Conspiracy Sex Trafficking Conspiracy Two counts of Sex Trafficking.

He named the 11 Racketeering acts which were found “proven” by the jury.

Conspiracy to Commit Identity Theft and Unlawfully Possess Identification, Jane Doe 1; two acts of Sexual Exploitation of Minor, Jane Doe 2; Possession of Child Pornography; Conspiracy to Commit Identity Theft; Conspiracy to Alter Records for Use in an Official Proceeding; Conspiracy to Commit Identity of Jane Doe 3; Trafficking and Document Servitude of Jane Doe 4.; State Law Extortion; Sex Trafficking and Forced Labor of Jane Doe 5; Conspiracy to Commit Identity Theft of Jane Doe 7.

After a fairly long description of the judge’s view of Raniere’s abuse of women, he told Raniere to “Please stand with your lawyers.”

The judge then sentenced Raniere for his “particularly egregious… campaign of manipulation, exploitation, and abuse, [which] no words can adequately communicate the lasting pain, trauma, and hardship he has caused so many.”

Here was the sentence:

Count 1 Racketeering Conspiracy, 40 years served concurrently with Count 2 Racketeering, 40 years Count 6, Forced Labor Conspiracy, 20 years served consecutively with all other sentences imposed. Count 7, Wire Fraud, 20 years served consecutively with all other sentences imposed. Count 8, Sex Trafficking Conspiracy, 40 years served concurrently with Count 9, Sex Trafficking Jane Doe 5 [Nicole] 40 years Count 10, Sex Trafficking of Jane Doe 8, 40 yea

In other words, 40-years for racketeering, 20-years for forced labor, 20-years for wire fraud and 40 years for sex trafficking for a cumulative sentence of 120 years.

In addition to the sentence, which was not a life sentence, the judge imposed conditions of post release supervision.

Raniere is not to be released until he completes his 120 year sentence. After which he will be on probation for a minimum of five years.

Raniere could get out, by my calculation, with good behavior, on August 29, 2121. He will be 161 years old.

Here are the terms of his probation in the 22nd century:

sex offender registration participate in mental health treatment including for sexual disorders pay for these services and any psychotropic medications or at least cooperate in securing third-party payment. disclose all financial information participate in polygraph examinations not associate with convicted sex offenders not associate with children under the age of 18, unless a responsible adult is present random inspections of his house, papers and computer devices Not view pornography or child porn full disclosure of financial records Not have contact with any of the named victims of his offenses. not associate in person, through mail, electronic mail or telephone with any individual with an affiliation to Executive Success Programs, NXIVM, DOS or any other NXIVM-affiliated organizations

Raniere plans to appeal the conviction and likely the sentence.

