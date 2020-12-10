Raniere Did Not Get a Life Sentence — It Comes With Probation and 12 Conditions When He Is Released in 2121

December 10, 2020

Following Keith Alan Raniere’s statement to the court at his sentencing hearing, it was time for the judge to sentence the Vanguard.

In a sense, Judge Nicholas G. Garaufis was the Vanguard and the ethicist for defendant Raniere.

I have previously reported much of what the judge said in his sentencing memorandum. See: Judge Garaufis on Why He Sentenced Raniere to 120 Years; Part 1: ‘DOS Operated to Abuse and Exploit Young Women for Sex, Labor, and Financial Gain’

The judge began by discussing what he reviewed in determining his sentence.

  1. 56 letters submitted in support of Mr. Raniere.
  2. More than 90 victims’ letters
  3. The 14 victims’ statements read at the hearing.
  4. Counsels’ arguments
  5. Testimony introduced at Raniere’s trial.

He recited the charges Raniere was convicted of after a six-week trial over which he presided.

  1. Racketeering Conspiracy
  2. Racketeering
  3. Forced Labor Conspiracy
  4. Wire Fraud Conspiracy
  5. Sex Trafficking Conspiracy
  6. Two counts of Sex Trafficking.

He named the 11 Racketeering acts which were found “proven” by the jury.

  1. Conspiracy to Commit Identity Theft and Unlawfully Possess Identification, Jane Doe 1;
  2. two acts of Sexual Exploitation of Minor, Jane Doe 2;
  3. Possession of Child Pornography;
  4. Conspiracy to Commit Identity Theft;
  5. Conspiracy to Alter Records for Use in an Official Proceeding;
  6. Conspiracy to Commit Identity of Jane Doe 3;
  7. Trafficking and Document Servitude of Jane Doe 4.;
  8. State Law Extortion;
  9. Sex Trafficking and Forced Labor of Jane Doe 5;
  10. Conspiracy to Commit Identity Theft of Jane Doe 7.

After a fairly long description of the judge’s view of Raniere’s abuse of women, he told Raniere to “Please stand with your lawyers.”

The judge then sentenced Raniere for his “particularly egregious… campaign of manipulation, exploitation, and abuse, [which] no words can adequately communicate the lasting pain, trauma, and hardship he has caused so many.”

Here was the sentence:

  1.  Count 1 Racketeering Conspiracy, 40 years served concurrently with Count 2 Racketeering, 40 years
  2.  Count 6, Forced Labor Conspiracy, 20 years served consecutively with all other sentences imposed.
  3. Count 7, Wire Fraud, 20 years served consecutively with all other sentences imposed.
  4. Count 8, Sex Trafficking Conspiracy, 40 years served concurrently with
  5. Count 9, Sex Trafficking Jane Doe 5 [Nicole] 40 years
  6. Count 10, Sex Trafficking of Jane Doe 8, 40 yea

In other words,  40-years for racketeering, 20-years for forced labor, 20-years for wire fraud  and 40 years for sex trafficking for a cumulative sentence of 120 years.

In addition to the sentence, which was not a life sentence, the judge imposed conditions of post release supervision.

Raniere is not to be released until he completes his 120 year sentence. After which he will be on probation for a minimum of five years.

Raniere could get out, by my calculation, with good behavior, on August 29, 2121. He will be 161 years old.

Here are the terms of his probation in the 22nd century:

  1. sex offender registration
  2. participate in mental health treatment including for sexual disorders
  3. pay for these services and any psychotropic medications or at least cooperate in securing third-party payment.
  4. disclose all financial information
  5. participate in polygraph examinations
  6. not associate with convicted sex offenders
  7. not associate with children under the age of 18, unless a responsible adult is present
  8. random inspections of his house, papers and computer devices
  9. Not view pornography or child porn
  10. full disclosure of financial records
  11. Not have contact with any of the named victims of his offenses.
  12. not associate in person, through mail, electronic mail or telephone with any individual with an affiliation to Executive Success Programs, NXIVM, DOS or any other NXIVM-affiliated organizations

Raniere plans to appeal the conviction and likely the sentence.

 


About the author

View All Posts

Frank Parlato

6 Comments

Click here to post a comment

Leave a Reply

Frank Parlato Investigates

Frank Parlato Investigates

Frank Parlato is an investigative journalist.

His work has been cited in hundreds of news outlets, like The New York Times, The Daily Mail, VICE News, CBS News, Fox News, New York Post, New York Daily News, Oxygen, Rolling Stone, People Magazine, The Sun, The Times of London, CBS Inside Edition, among many, many others in all five continents.

His work helping take down NXIVM is featured in books like “Captive” by Catherine Oxenberg; “Scarred” by Sarah Edmonson; “The Program” by Toni Natalie, and “NXIVM. La secta que sedujo al poder en México” by Juan Alberto Vasquez.

Parlato has been featured prominently on HBO’s documentary “The Vow” and acted as lead investigator and coordinating producer for Investigation Discovery’s “The Lost Women of NXIVM.”

Parlato will be featured in an upcoming episode of American Greed.

If the whole world stands against you sword in hand, would you still dare to do what you think is right?

Got A Tip?

If you have a tip for Frank Report, send it here.
Email: frankparlato@gmail.com
Phone / Text: (716) 990-5740

Archives

%d bloggers like this: