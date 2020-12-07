Keith Raniere’s Complete Sentencing Statement – First Time Ever Published

At his sentencing on October 27, 2020, Keith Alan Raniere exercised his right to make a statement.

He spoke after 14 victims spoke, after his attorney, Marc Agnifilo argued for leniency, and the prosecutor, Tanya Hajjar, argued for a life sentence.

To the best of my knowledge, no one has published his sentencing statement to date. It runs about 600 words, slightly longer than the prosecution’s statement. As he said this live, 10 of the victims were in the courtroom. They were Toni Natalie, Barbara Bouchey, Susan Dones, Kristin Keeffe, Nicole, India Oxenberg, Jane Doe/Victoria, Adrian, Adriana, and Daniela.

Judge Nicholas G. Garaufis was on the bench.

THE COURT: All right before turning to the analysis of the [sentencing] factors, is there anything defendant would like to say before sentencing?

THE DEFENDANT: Yes. I don’t have anything written. I do believe strongly that I’m innocent of the charges. But it is also true that I see all this pain, and although some of these people really are not factual, and, in some cases I believe, strongly lying, that doesn’t matter either because they are lying for a reason and that reason stems from me.

The whole issue that’s been brought up about my remorse, it is true. I am not remorseful of the crimes I don’t believe I committed at all. But I’m deeply remorseful over this pain. And I am deeply remorseful over this anger. And what I want from all of the victims, all the people who feel I’ve hurt them, even if I don’t feel it’s legitimate, I ask forgiveness and that at some point in life that I be forgiven.

And I am deeply sorry. I did not mean to cause this pain, cause this anger that is evident.

And even with the people that I believe really are not telling the truth, I feel responsible for that too, and I do feel deep remorse. I do not feel remorse for the crimes I did not commit. I’m innocent of those crimes. And a lot of the things that are said are simply really not true.

But I am, I will repeat and end with, I am so sorry, I’m truly sorry.

And I’ve listened to everything that each of you said, even the things that I didn’t believe were true and know are not true, and it’s still painful. Because to get up there and speak takes courage, takes upset, takes anger, takes all that. That does come from me.

That’s something I never want to cause in the world, and I have caused in the world. For that I am deeply sorry.

There is one final point I want to make, with respect to Clare [Bronfman], with respect to Allison [Mack], with respect to Nancy [Salzman] especially, but all my co-defendants, not only are they innocent, but please, for those of you who spoke of people like Allison and Nancy and Clare, please rethink their roles.

Blame me if you have to, because it stems from me, it’s not them. They are good souls. They are good people. Sometimes they may get angry, they may do things that are out of anger. But the real truth is Allison should spend no time in prison. Allison did testify against me, or cooperated against me.

Lauren [Salzman] shouldn’t spend any time in prison. Lauren was a key witness against me, but she’s a good person. And I may disagree with her doing that or what she said, but she wasn’t at fault; nor was Allison, especially not Nancy, and not Clare.

Please don’t lump them with me. They are good souls. They are innocent.

I believe I’m innocent. I believe I tried my best and I did have good intent, but I see that I have led to this place where there is so much anger and so much pain.

And I’m deeply sorry. And also, I see that where I am is caused by me. I don’t blame anyone for that. This is my doing, this is all my doing that way.

So I’m deeply remorseful and repentant. No matter where I am, I will be forever not only different but I will carry this with me.

I know I can’t experience as much pain as you guys, the people who I’ve hurt or who are angered, and even if you’re lying, it doesn’t matter. But I’ve caused that and I do carry that.

And I am repentant and I am remorseful over that. But I’m not remorseful over charges that those aren’t right, that those aren’t right. The hurt is true; the anger is true.

So thank you for listening. And I am sorry.

THE COURT: Thank you.

***

What to make of this statement? Let us do a little analysis, though really it speaks for itself.

Keith makes a point to say he does not have a written statement and this is in contrast to the victims who all read written statements.

His themes are small in number. First that he is innocent.

He says during the course of his statement:

I do believe strongly that I’m innocent of the charges. I am not remorseful of the crimes I don’t believe I committed at all. I do not feel remorse for the crimes I did not commit. I’m innocent of those crimes. I believe I’m innocent. I believe I tried my best and I did have good intent. I’m not remorseful over charges that those aren’t right, that those aren’t right.

Second that victims are lying

some of these people really are not factual, and, in some cases I believe, strongly lying they are lying for a reason I want from all of the victims, all the people who feel I’ve hurt them, even if I don’t feel it’s legitimate And even with the people that I believe really are not telling the truth a lot of the things that are said are simply really not true I’ve listened to everything that each of you said, even the things that I didn’t believe were true and know are not true, and even if you’re lying, it doesn’t matter.

Third: He’s remorseful [but not for the crimes of conviction] but sorry that victims are blaming him and are feeling pain

I see all this pain… and that reason stems from me. I’m deeply remorseful over this pain. I am deeply remorseful over this anger. all the people who feel I’ve hurt them, even if I don’t feel it’s legitimate, I ask forgiveness And I am deeply sorry. I did not mean to cause this pain, cause this anger. And even with the people that I believe really are not telling the truth, I feel responsible for that too, and I do feel deep remorse. I am so sorry, I’m truly sorry. I am deeply sorry. I see that I have led [as the Vanguard] to this place where there is so much anger and so much pain. And I’m deeply sorry. I’m deeply remorseful and repentant. I am repentant and I am remorseful [but[ not remorseful over charges that … aren’t right. And I am sorry.

Fourth: He wants his codefendants, including Lauren and Allison who cooperated against him, to be spared prison.

With respect to Clare [Bronfman]… Allison [Mack]… Nancy [Salzman] especially, but all my co-defendants… they [are] innocent please, for those of you who spoke [at his and Clare’s sentencing and plan to speak at Nancy and Allison’s sentencing] … please rethink [Clare, Nancy and Allison’s] roles. Blame me if you have to, because it stems from me, it’s not them. They are good souls. They are good people. Allison should spend no time in prison. Allison did testify against me, or cooperated against me. Lauren shouldn’t spend any time in prison. Lauren was a key witness against me, but she’s a good person. Please don’t lump them with me. They are good souls. They are innocent.

He also takes the responsibility for being in prison:

I see that where I am is caused by me. I don’t blame anyone for that. This is my doing, this is all my doing that way. even if you’re lying, it doesn’t matter… I’ve caused that and I do carry that.

Raniere is right. He has no one to blame but himself.

Let us give him the benefit of the doubt. Assuming, arguendo, that he, as a teacher, a Vanguard, an ethicist, the person to whom his students, his community, were to believe in faithfully, to give tribute to, the highest authority they knew or could know, had his students’ best interest at heart, that he was trying to help them grow, be more successful, happy, aware, to become “unified,” as he called it, a person without any emotional or mental wreckage – having no “disintegrations,” an integrated person, then how did it come to this?

How did the prosecution collect nearly 100 victim impact statements made against him and 14 victims to speak at his sentencing? Woman after woman who felt he deceived them, betrayed them, abused them?

How does it happen that a man with good intentions causes such grief? Are the victims lying? Did the media, the government, the greed for gain in the form of desire to be in a civil lawsuit shape their stories?

The victims stories were not the same; and yet they were. Almost always, Keith had a sexual relationship with the victim. Oftentimes the women claimed he lied. There is no victim that did not accuse Keith of lying.

Sex and lies. This is what he stands accused of. Consider, if Keith had only taught without having sex with any of them, would any of the victims be there? If he always told the truth then what would have happened?

