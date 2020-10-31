High-Status Hector, Father of Raniere Victims, Camila and Daniela, Is Also Grandfather of the ‘Avatar’ Baby

By Heidi Hutchinson

In response to Father-Idiot: Hector’s Amazing Letter in Support of Raniere — He Is the Father of Victims Daniela and Camila, I’m reminded of Lauren Salzman’s haunting testimony at the trial of Keith Raniere where she details her conversations with Hector over Daniela’s admission to the Swiss school vs. taking NXIVM courses and being personally mentored by Raniere.

Of course, the whole family would soon move to Albany from Mexico to also take advantage of the ESP teachings — while Keith and Nancy Salzman, in turn, would take full advantage of them all.

This was all happening in early 2002, the year the Bronfman’s, including Edgar Sr. —whose ‘impotence’ was allegedly cured by NXIVM and/or Nancy Salzman — joined; the year several Mexican elite families, including the newly seated Mexican President Vincente Fox’s family, also moved from Mexico to Albany to join NXIVM — and the year one of Raniere’s long time acolytes, Gina Hutchinson, was “suicided” or, possibly, murdered in October 2002.

Lauren’s testimony reveals how ably she manipulated Hector and his entire family dynamic [the family was Hector, his wife Adriana, daughters Marianna, Daniela and Camila and son, Adrian] — using the same sexist playbook and NLP tools of persuasion relied on to recruit and condition men, in particular. Something Lauren and her mother, Nancy, excel at with both sexes through different means.

Lauren often reminds Hector, for instance, that because HE is a “man of respect” and honor, he should not have to tolerate this incorrigible daughter, Daniella. She proffers ESP as the ‘cure’ for Daniela’s rebelliousness as well as the solution for her education choice — to come to the United States over Switzerland.

Perhaps there was some offer or hope of a US immigration shortcut, but, of course, that suspicion is not reflected in any testimony I know of. (I know it because of my sister’s friendship with some early ESP Mexican elites.)

The sex slave grooming started right THEN — whether or not any were ‘aware’ at the time — and it was not long before Hector was in Cohoes, NY — where my sister, Gina, was groomed and exploited as a teenager in a very, eerily similar scene, almost recreated, complete with Keith’s Christ-like portrait hanging over the bed and dirty word salad fridge magnets — renting an apartment for Camila to be trained by Raniere and the likes of sex slave Kathy Russell — not too far but not too close, and starkly separated from the Nxivm community in the Knox Woods subdivision in nearby Clifton Park.

Essentially — again, whether or not there was any awareness of the goal or framework — Hector’s children were traded for the advantages the trade brought to Hector who was, albeit, deceived into believing he was acting in the best interests of Daniela — who Lauren tagged as being in need of reform for the sake of Hector’s manhood and family reputation from the get-go.

It’s outrageous that even at this juncture —after the stone cold facts about Camilla and, even Hector’s son, Adrian, have surfaced, after the children’s mother has finally denounced the cult — that Hector continues to act and allow himself to be used as a weapon against himself and his own family.

We can’t overlook the fact of the third sister, Marianna’s role and that she bore and now rears the Avatar baby (one of them) who will carry on the Vanguard legacy and rule the world. Or that Clare Bronfman supports the special child, Kemar — a conjugation of Keith and Marianna’s name.

That’s a lot of leverage on the old man and his NXIVM-inflated, decades- condition, machismo ego. Hector has risen above even the ruling, elite Salinas family — the Betancourt’s, the Junco’s (beating out Rosa Laura’s bid on her own daughter as Keith’s virgin successor) — by becoming the grandfather of the true Avatar offspring, Kemar.

A living LEGACY. There’s always that.

