Father-Idiot: Hector’s Amazing Letter in Support of Raniere — He Is the Father of Victims Daniela and Camila

In a previous post, Part #2: Judge Garaufis on Sentencing Raniere to 120 Years: ‘Abuse Inflicted Unimaginable Trauma and Damage’ on Daniela and Camila, Judge Nicholas G. Garaufis had some unkind words for Hector F [last name redacted].

Hector is the father of three daughters who had sex with Raniere: Mariana, the mother of Keith’s three-year-old son; Daniela, the woman who was confined to a room for two years; and Camila, whom Raniere raped when she was 15.

Hector, who always took Keith’s side over his daughter Daniela, was well aware that Daniela was confined in a room. He aided Keith in keeping her there.

The judge said of this proud papa: “It is necessary for me to mention …. a letter submitted in support of Mr. Raniere that I received from Hector, the father of Daniela and Camila.

“I am frankly baffled why anyone thought this letter would help Mr. Raniere. In the letter, Mr. F [last name redacted even though the judge named it in court] waxes nostalgic about how Mr. Raniere helped him run a marathon, before turning to slandering his own daughter, Daniela, calling her a liar and a thief, and implying she had no one but herself to blame for what happened to her.

“Let me be clear: I find Mr. F. [redacted]’s letter, in support of the man who abused his own daughters, a disgrace.”

So let’s have a look at this letter. This is the first time we have heard from Hector.

By Hector

To the Honorable Judge Nicholas G. Garaufis,

My name is Héctor [redacted]. Mexican, born in 1953, now I am 67 years old. Mechanical Engineer 1970-1975 (Honorable Mention Award) and Graduate in Senior Management 1985 from ITESM.

Throughout the University I maintained a scholarship from the ITESM, with success. Entrepreneur, I participated and was a majority shareholder in the consolidation and growth of Refacciones Neumàticas La Paz from 1976 to 2002, in which we manufacture rock, pneumatic and hydraulic drills.

In 1988, I created and own Sagitta Rock Tools, a company with its own technology to manufacture and sell rock drilling steel for mining and construction.

Part 1

Some of my personal experiences with Mr. Raniere in early 2002: I took my first ESP training and met Mr. Raniere in August 2002 at Pyramid Lake.

In 2003, I moved my family to Albany to continue ESP education. At the end of 2003, I asked Mr. Raniere to train me to run a marathon, to which he agreed. My only previous experience was 10K to start with, I did a half marathon in Allentown PA on April 25, 2004, with a goal of 1hr 35min, and ran the course in 1hr 38min. I was deeply disappointed that I did not make what was qualifying time for the New York City Marathon.

Two days later, Mr. Raniere asked me, holding me by both hands and looking into my eyes, how did it go? Embarrassed and angry I answered, wrong, I did 1 h 38 min.

And he said soft but firm “excellent”. I was surprised, what he said and the way I felt were opposite. Day after day, I kept thinking and evaluating the meaning of his word. Finally, I recognized that for a 51-year-old inexperienced runner the time achieved was excellent.

This one interaction forever changed my perspective on being gentle with myself even in my failures. That punishing myself and getting mad at myself is useless.

Mr. Raniere helped me calibrate myself on the other side as well.

Once I did what I considered a very good long workout, and shared my results in an “arrogant” mood and said “good”. I was surprised and replied, just okay?

He replied, “yes, just fine, I am training you to be great, not just good.” Shocking again, but true.

And on commitment and responsibility, near the end of a week I trained 32 miles, 3 miles short of my goal of 35. At around midnight on the last day, while a 15 F storm was in the works, Mr. Raniere asked me how the week was. I told him I had 3 miles to go, and he replied, “So you still have time to finish your work, like my dad said, bundle up.”

I drove through the storm carefully to the only gym open at midnight and ran the remaining 3 miles. This event taught me to value my

word and do whatever it takes to keep it.

In the following years I successfully ran 4 marathons, Chicago 2009 and 2010 and Monterrey, Mexico 2006 and 2008.

He inspired me through the Nxivm community in different areas, while on his birthday celebration I did a short triathlon. Later, as a triathlete, I did an Olympic course in Monterrey on May 3, 2014.

I also sang and played the drums among other things. I had fun and I enjoyed myself. I participated in the “writing project” that taught me how a group can work together successfully towards the same goal. This experience challenged my previous “working alone” experience.

By participating in many Nxivm trainings, forums, and personal interactions over the years, 2002 to 2012, I experienced radical changes in my self-awareness and community work.

Working with a person specialized in the technology created by Keith I was able to explore some of my limiting beliefs, I was able to integrate knowledge and experience joy and achievement never before experienced, a brighter new life full of hope and love.

In SOP [Society of Protectors], I participate in the values of honor, care, protection and justice. This allowed me to lead my company and in general my interactions with maturity and firmness.

For that and much more, I will always honor, be respectful and be grateful to Mr. Raniere.

With his great ability, he could have chosen an easy and privileged lifestyle and decided to create technology to help us human beings achieve what we want, transcend our limitations, in a loving and compassionate environment, a community. with a goal of interdependence.

Dreaming and working diligently and powerfully for a better world.

I heard him speak honorably of even the most incisive detractors. Always honorable, even now. When I think of him, the words that come to mind are: Honest, Whole, Brilliant Intelligence, always ready to help, Cheerful and In Love with Humanity.

Part 2

The following is about Daniela, my second daughter who is extremely intelligent and was used as a witness for the prosecution.

In the early part of her childhood, she was generally charming, cheerful, sparkling, and willing to participate with family and friends. But she was also stubborn and took advantage of her siblings in various ways.

Around the age of 13, she began to behave in a way that as a parent I could not understand; staying in a dark room for long periods of time, fighting with her mother, fighting with her classmates and, at various points, being rejected by the social groups to which she belonged.

At the age of 15, she entered the ITESM, a prestigious university and high school, in the International Baccalaureate (the most demanding training baccalaureate with less than 20 students). She finished the first year and won a scholarship to an elite Swiss school that she got on her own, then changed her mind because while she was in her first ESP training in Monterrey, she asked the ESP trainer to go to Albany.

A few weeks later, I was helping out in the ESP Administration Office. A short time later, while she was working with ESP in the administration office, she stole “like a game” US $ 5,000, just to show that no one could tell. She later confessed to making them, but the decision seemed not to weigh heavily on her; I was surprised because it is incongruous with the values that we teach him in the family.

I rented a place for her in Cohoes [a suburb close to Albany] and the strange behavior continued, she spent a lot of time in a dark room lit only by candles. She expressed an interest in learning science subjects and asked Mr. Raniere to mentor her to learn some of the subjects he specialized in.

One of Daniela’s goals was to study for her GED so that she could continue her education. Her commitment to demonstrate her learning was to synthesize the books with which she was studying.

Tired of this lie and many others, I, as a father and everyone as a family, including Daniela, decided to follow Keith’s recommendation, to spend a short time alone in a room in the family’s apartment, which Daniela could leave at any time (although I don’t even think this point was specified; it was unnecessary and irrelevant, rather something obvious and consequential to the family lifestyle that we led), to allow me to think about what I really wanted (a kind of “go to your fourth to think about what you are doing ”).

I gave my room to Daniela (the main bedroom). Her mother, in the meantime, she was in the secondary room, in front of the main one, where Daniela was. I began to sleep downstairs, on the sofa, with the intention of providing Daniela with the time and space necessary for her to really evaluate her actions and direction of her life.

I personally bought the errand three times a week with the ingredients that Adriana (my ex-wife and Daniela’s mother) asked me to prepare food for both of them. All the requirements that Daniela asked for were supplemented almost immediately.

Lauren Salzman, a dear friend of the family, came to see Daniela from time to time to advise her and share her wisdom and skills to help Daniela get more of what she consistently expressed that she wanted as her life goals.

What was intended to be a short time to think things over turned into something very long (about two years) with no change in Daniela’s destructive attitude; constant requests for more opportunities and tireless broken promises.

Daniela was not willing to change her behavior from not putting in effort, lying and being a burden to the community. So again the family got together and decided, including her, to return to Mexico.

I personally took her to the border, with Kristen Keeffe, to San Antonio. After asking her for total honesty, again very lightly, she confessed that she had stolen money from my wallet and her mother’s video game. She also mentioned that she hacked my Facebook account.

These acts of theft and lies did not seem to weigh on her in the least when confronted.

In order to provide her security, I coordinated with an employee of my company (who I trust) to pick her up at the border, I paid all Daniela’s travel expenses so that she could arrive in Mérida, a place she chose, and I gave her money to be installed. When we said goodbye, Daniela kept promising to finish the work of synthesizing books.

The book synthesis work was never delivered, not a single page.

While in Merida, I flew in to visit her four times, to make sure she was okay, living well, and with the desire to build a healthy father-daughter relationship. It is sad to say that in my perception, the vast majority of our interactions involved manipulations of information on her part, lies and hidden intentions.

Later, I understood her true intention she wanted [me] to side with her against Mr. Raniere. The fear that the United States prosecutors through agreements with the Mexican government would really threaten my personal safety and my livelihood prevented me from testifying the truth about Daniela.

The perception of this single event is so twisted and wrong that it makes it impossible for Keith to get a fair trial with this lie at trial. This lie alone, not to mention other lies.

Please consider these facts when making your decisions.

Respectfully

Héctor

***

Comments by Frank Parlato:

What can you say about a father who allowed his daughter to remain in a room for two years because Raniere thought that was the best way to cure her of her “ethical breach”?

His instincts as a father may be the worst I’ve ever heard. The real reason Daniela was confined to a room was not some ethical breach related to stealing or lying but that Raniere was infuriated that she kissed another man. He wanted her in the room until she promised to never kiss another man as long as she lived.

Hector is also the father of Camila, who was 15 when Raniere raped her. All three of his daughters got pregnant by Raniere – and were required to have abortions. And one sick Christmas Eve episode was described by Daniela of how Raniere tried to get her in bed with her own sister Marianna in a sick threesome with him. She cried and fled the house.

The reason Raniere and Hector could control Daniela is that she did not have money and was out of status as a Mexican living in the USA. When Hector dropped her off at the Mexican border, he left her with almost no money and no identification.

What father would allow a scoundrel like Raniere to withhold his daughter’s ID? You can’t get a job without ID — and drop his daughter off with a hundred dollars and no home and no job? Then, he’s worried that Daniela did not do the book reports Raniere demanded.

This is a form of insanity that strikes right at the root of the kind of control Raniere had over his followers.

Didn’t Hector know that Raniere was having sex with all three of his daughters? Does he still not know? Maybe he doesn’t care because Raniere is so superior. Maybe he wanted Daniela in Raniere’s harem – which would mean that she could never be with a man other than Raniere, a man who had 20 other women.

Hector says it was mutually decided that Daniela should go back to Mexico after two years in solitary confinement. Maybe Raniere led the feeble-minded Hector to think it was jointly decided. The inside story is that Raniere alone decided Daniela had to leave the room and get back to Mexico because of the investigative series, The Secrets of Nxivm, that Jim Odato wrote for the Albany Times Union came out in February 2012.

Daniela left in February 2012, as the stories were being published. A source in Nxivm, who was with Keith when he made the decision that Daniela had to leave, said that Raniere was worried that the Times Union series might bring heat on the community and someone might find out about Daniela, who was also illegally in the USA.

He wasn’t concerned she lost two years of her life. He would have kept her in that room for years longer. The Times Union stories, especially revelations of pedophilia, alarmed the great Vanguard and he told Hector to drive Daniela down to Mexico and drop her off at the border with $100 and no identification.

Meantime, this sorry excuse for a father wasted the judge’s time telling him about how happy his life was with Raniere. It is embarrassing to hear Hector praise Raniere. Hector ran a marathon and missed his goal by three minutes. He was deeply disappointed.

“Two days later, Mr. Raniere asked me, holding me by both hands and looking into my eyes, [as if he was a little child]-‘how did it go?'”

Poor Hector told him the sad results. Raniere, the god, said soft but firm “excellent”.

Hector writes, “Day after day I kept thinking and evaluating the meaning of his word. Finally I recognized that for a 51 year old inexperienced runner the time achieved was excellent. This one interaction forever changed my perspective on being gentle with myself even in my failures. That punishing myself and getting mad at myself is useless.”

Again, when this dunce told Raniere he did “fine” at another training, the wise rapist of his daughter replied, “Just fine? I am training you to be great, not just good.”

This was another great lesson for Hector, but one has to wonder how Hector would have felt had he read the texts between Raniere and his daughter Camila.

Raniere was chastising the lonely Camila about how she had a brief affair with another man [Raniere had 20 women at the time and hardly ever visited her except for one-sided selfish sex] and finding out about the affair, Raniere demanded to know from Camila whose penis was bigger and whose semen tasted better. Or again how Raniere told Camila to find him a “fuck toy,” a woman to service him day and night.

Or my personal favorite: Camila attempted suicide and was bleeding. Raniere said to her, “Can you imagine how bad this would have been for my reputation if you committed suicide?”

None of this would have concerned Hector. He was too busy with his own joy, of how he went to Vanguard Week and “sang and played the drums and had fun and enjoyed myself.” And “experienced radical changes in my self-awareness.”

And Hector is in love with Raniere: He writes: “With his great ability, he could have chosen an easy and privileged lifestyle and decided to create technology to help us human beings achieve what we want, transcend our limitations, in a loving and compassionate environment, a community. with a goal of interdependence… When I think of him the words that come to mind are: Honest, Whole, Brilliant Intelligence, always ready to help, Cheerful and In Love with Humanity.”

Two of his daughter’s lives have been severely damaged; one of them is branded and Hector thinks of Raniere as a god.

It has been said before, but perhaps never was it ever so apt as in the case of Hector: Viva Executive Success!

