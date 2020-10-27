LAST UPDATED: 3:00 a.m. — The Sentencing of Keith Alan Raniere – With Frequent Updates as the Hearing Proceeds

October 27, 2020

3:00 a.m.

Frank Report is covering the sentencing of Keith Alan Raniere. Our method will be similar to what we did during the sentencing of Clare Webb Bronfman.

We will report with updates throughout the hearing as we get new information.  It will all go on this post and we will change the headline by posting the time after the word Last Updated.

The newest information will be at the top of the page. Scroll down for older information.

The sentencing begins at 11 a.m. The place in the Brooklyn Federal Courthouse.

Brooklyn Federal Courthouse

The judge is Nicholas G. Garaufis.

Judge Nicholas G. Garaufis, the sentencing judge for Keith Raniere

Frank Report plans to be there early in order to see who is attending the hearing.

Presently, there are at least 10 victims scheduled to speak. This number could change at any time.

During the sentencing of Clare Bronfman each victim was allotted 10 minutes, though one woman was given a few extra minutes to tell her story.

The victims expected to speak at Raniere’s sentencing include:

Barbara Bouchey, a former girlfriend who left in 2009 only to be attacked by him, civilly and criminally, for a decade.

Susan Dones, who left in 2009 and was attacked by him civilly for years.

Toni Natalie, who left him in 1998 and was attacked by him civilly and criminally for about 20 years.

Kristin Keeffe, the mother of his oldest known child, who fled with her son in 2014. He hunted her for years.

India Oxenberg, who publicly announced she will make a statement at his sentencing, was a DOS slave who was abused by him.

Mark Vicente, who testified at Raniere’s trial and will appear via video. He left the cult in 2017 and became a major whistleblower.

Four members of the same Mexican family –sisters, Camila and Daniela, their brother Adrian “Fluffy,” and their mother Adriana are expected to make victim statements.  Together they will tell a compelling story of how Raniere abused an entire family.

Daniela testified at his trial that Raniere had her placed in solitary confinement in a room for nearly two years because she had romantic feelings for another man.

Her sister, Camila’s story is probably the most important of all – since she is making her first public statement and is expected to tell how Raniere sexually abused her when she was 15.  This is especially important since Raniere’s followers have presented to the court, held press conference and made media appearances presenting evidence that the child porn pictures of Camila used as evidence in the trial, were tampered with by the FBI.

Her coming to say that the photos were real will do a lot to debunk the notion that there was a miscarriage of justice.

There will be at least one more woman testifying, whose identity cannot be revealed until she arrives safely in the courtroom.

Following the victim statements there will probably be a recess.

When court reconvenes the prosecution and the defense will argue for sentencing. Raniere himself will be permitted to speak.

He told me last Friday that he intends to speak and proclaim his innocence.

After this he will be sentenced by the judge.

We will fill in the details as we go.

 

 

 

 


Frank Parlato

