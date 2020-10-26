Brooklyn Federal Courthouse on Sept. 30, 2020 the day Clare Bronfman was sentenced.

Raniere Sentencing Moved From 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. Tomorrow

October 26, 2020

According to John Marzulli, Public Information Officer for the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of New York, the time of the sentencing of Keith Alan Raniere has been moved to 11 a.m. tomorrow.

“I will send additional emails later today when I have further clarification about the number and location of the overflow courtrooms for viewing,” Marzulli  said in a statement. “Tomorrow’s proceeding is in person and there will be no remote access. No electronics allowed in any of the courtrooms/overflow rooms.”

Meantime the supporters of Raniere are holding a 3 p.m. press conference near the courthouse to discuss their claims that there was tampering with photographs of Camila that were used at the trial to help convict Raniere. They are asking for at least a one week adjournment of the sentencing.

There is little likelihood that this will occur.

However the final call is the sentencing judge, Nicholas G. Garaufis. The odds are on Raniere being sentenced tomorrow, Camila and the other victims making powerful statements, Raniere professing his innocence and the judge giving him a life sentence and possibly recommending a harsh prison and even forbidding, if he can, further contact with his supporters.

It will be a grim day for Raneire and his supporters tomorrow.

 

 

 

 


Frank Parlato

If the whole world stands against you sword in hand, would you still dare to do what you think is right?

