BREAKING NEWS: Eight, Happy DOS ‘Slaves’ Come Out Publicly and Tell Their Stories on Website, ‘The DOSsier Project’

A new website has been launched by eight women, meant to show the positive side of DOS, the secret sorority created by Keith Raniere.

The website is called the DOSsier Project and is led by Nicki Clyne, one of the First Line Masters of DOS.

Frank Report broke the story of DOS on June 5, 2017. The revelation led to the cratering of Nxivm, as hundreds left the group and led to the October 2017 New York Times story that got the FBI involved, which led to Raniere’s arrest.

The thousands of stories that have been written about DOS since then have been almost universally told from the DOS victims’ perspective.

At the trial of Raniere, four DOS slaves testified – Sylvie, Nicole, Jaye and Lauren Salzman. They painted an extremely cruel and horrifying picture of DOS – with branding women on the groin and blackmailing them into silence. Sleep deprivation, semi-starvation and seduction assignments with Keith Raniere ordering his First Line Masters to keep his role as the ultimate master a secret from the gullible women who were being recruited.

Now an alternate story emerges — with eight DOS slaves telling their stories online – in videos and prose – of how DOS was a positive experience for them.

We heard the negative stories – and frankly I have written many- and was first to publish them – so I am glad to be the first to publish the news of another side – of DOS slaves speaking out on the positive side of DOS.

Let us review this then with an open mind. It’s possible that some had a positive experience while others found it horrifying and were true victims.

I am told that all eight DOS women made videos about their experiences and how they, as mature, adult women, made an informed choice to join DOS and are not regretful of that choice.

Without further ado, let us introduce the first eight women to come out and proclaim DOS to be a good and great thing for them.

Nicki Clyne

Nicki Clyne Brooklyn, NY Nicki Clyne, 37, began her career as an actor, most notably on the hit television series Battlestar Galactica. She has worked as a writer, a news analyst and television host, but it wasn’t until she experienced the failings of the criminal justice system first-hand that she decided to dedicate herself to much needed advocacy efforts in the field. She works directly with people inside prison, as well as produces media that brings awareness to important, and sometimes controversial, issues. Linda Chung Linda Chung Jersey City, NJ Linda Chung, 51, is a former lawyer who worked in corporate law and the music industry. She has also worked as a brand marketer for a global consumer goods company and news analyst. She has had several of her own businesses in consulting, coaching and real estate investment. She is currently a business owner in the financial services. She attended Dartmouth College, Cornell Law School and Columbia Business School. She is passionate about helping people through building businesses and relationships. Leah Motishaw Leah Mottishaw Vancouver, BC Leah Mottishaw, 34, has a background in science and business which she has leveraged in a unique career path that includes antibiotic research, hematopoietic stem cell storage, scientific consulting, technical writing/editing and professional development training (such as job readiness, team performance and entrepreneurship). She particularly enjoys working with specialized groups including women, entrepreneurs, Indigenous communities and teens. Leah is blessed to live in Vancouver, Canada with her growing family. Danielle Roberts D.O. Danielle Roberts Long Island, NY Danielle, 39, has been a body enthusiast, athlete and health advocate her entire life. She taught aerobics and personal trained her way through school. She studied psychobiology and completed a dual degree in Osteopathic Medicine & Clinical Nutrition. She served our communities as a physician, medical director, hospitalist, and entrepreneur. She has recently focused her efforts on exposing injustice and stands as an example for women to own their decisions so that they can be a more potent force in the world.

Michele Hatchette Michele Hatchette Brooklyn, NY Michele Hatchette, 33, was born and raised in Harlem and attended one of the first historically integrated schools in the country. Michele has spent her career in education, agriculture, hospitality, and community building. Most recently, she has become the co-leader of several nonviolent, humanity focused efforts that seek to ensure that the rights of all people are upheld under (what is still left) of the law. Sahajo Haertel Sahajo Haertel Berlin, Germany Sahajo Haertel, 37, has a unique multi-cultural education and background. She speaks five languages and has lived, worked and travelled in 23 countries across four continents. She has a B.Sc.Econ in European Politics, an M.Sc.Econ in Philosophy and is most passionate about, and advocates for personal growth, heightened awareness, humanity and non-violence. She has been an entrepreneur, educator and a life coach. She is currently studying how Consciousness and Self-Awareness relate to inner freedom, empathy and humanity. Samantha Le Baron Samantha Le Baron Sarasota, FL Samantha Le Baron, 31, grew up in Chihuahua, Mexico in a Mormon community. She has a BA degree in Multidisciplinary Studies, with concentrations in Language Acquisition, Language Development, and Social Sciences. She speaks Spanish, English and French. She has worked in the fields of human potential, women’s studies, education development, and economic development. She now has her own ceramic product line, as well as a financial services business. She is passionate about helping other women entrepreneurs reach their goals. Angelica Hinojos Angelica Hinojos Orange County, CA Angelica, 41, was born and raised in Mexico City. She holds a B.A. in Psychology and an MSc in Work and Organizational Psychology from University of Nottingham. Formerly endeavored to Human Resources for global and family owned corporations and currently an entrepreneur helping her community with guidance on parenting and nutrition. She is passionate about helping others create better lives, hence, creating a better world. Angelica is fortunate to share her life with her husband and 2 boys. *** Now for some testimonials of the DOS women:

Linda Chung

Transcript of Chung’s video

Hi, my name is Linda Chung. I am 51 years old and I live in New Jersey. I am a former lawyer, marketer and news analyst. I have had my own businesses in real estate, consulting and coaching. I currently work in the financial services industry.

I went to Dartmouth College, Cornell Law School and Columbia Business School. I am officially retired from the law but given recent events affecting many of my friends, I am focused on various projects aimed to bring awareness to the problems of “trial by media” and injustice in our legal system.

I was a member of DOS from early 2017 and have personal experience with this women’s group. I was not only fully aware of the nature, practices and purpose of DOS, I understand very clearly and firsthand how the media and people who were not a part of DOS and others have grossly misrepresented the portrayal of this group.

DOS was a women’s group to help women become a more potent force in the world.

The media’s portrayal of women as victims of DOS is simply not supported by facts and evidence. The focus on branding, sex and collateral is criminalizing behavior simply because women are involved.

To characterize a woman who had engaged in a sexual act of her own design and traveled from NYC to Albany as “sex trafficking” is absurd and tragic to real victims of sex trafficking.

To characterize “transcribing notes” for a memorial service as “forced labor” is similarly insulting and surely not the intent of these laws.

To characterize providing collateral as “blackmail” or somehow negating one’s consent is absurd-and doing so would make providing a house as collateral for a mortgage a crime or blackmail just because people “feared” their house would be taken.

Ask yourself, if this secret society were a group of men, would this be news? Why is it assumed that women are either “brainwashed” or “victims” and not an option that women would choose to uphold principles, their word and keep a vow of secrecy and lifelong commitment?

I WAS NOT a VICTIM:

I was not a victim of any forced labor.

I was not a victim of any branding.

I was not a victim of any coercion or sexual activity of any kind.

Instead, I CHOSE TO BE A PART OF DOS AND THEREBY:

I CHOSE to be responsible for my decisions and not a victim.

I CHOSE to commit to my decisions and not blame others.

I CHOSE to give my consent and collateral to help build my word.

I CHOSE TO BE A PART OF DOS.

I CHOOSE NOW TO SPEAK UP AGAINST INJUSTICE.

I CHOOSE NOW TO STAND UP FOR A PRINCIPLE OF TRUTH AND JUSTICE.

– Linda Chung, The DOSsier Project

Michele Hatchette

Transcript of Michele Hatchette

I really don’t believe that if the media was, you know, if the media in this country were run by black people or people of color, I don’t think this conversation would have gotten as far as it has.

And I think it would have been over the day it was presented to somebody because black people and people of color for centuries have recognized that white women have a certain kind of privilege that they can use when they feel uncomfortable.

They have a certain position where if they make a choice and they decide later that they didn’t like it, they get a pass in a way that we don’t get at all. And I think that like the NXIVM case as a whole and Keith’s case as a whole really highlights in an extreme way the system of oppression and hate that our justice system is saturated in.

Likewise, I believe this situation really highlights in a big way how for centuries we continue to allow white women to distract us from the real violence that women of color and black women are experiencing. So in this situation, you have so many inconsistencies, so many holes in these stories, so many questions not being answered or asked. And still, we’re believing that these claims, which are some of the most egregious crimes against humanity, sex trafficking and forced labor, we are just taking that. When there are women in this country, I would imagine most brown who are in situations and being sex trafficked, who no one is talking about, who continue to get ignored because we love to watch these women cry and we think that we’re prioritizing that and paying more attention to that and giving away all these, using all these resources to continue to have that on the news cycle while this is still going on.

The fact that, like, we’re living in a country where we’re OK with that, I believe is a problem. And it’s a huge reason why I’m here, because those we have an incredible platform where I want black women and women of color and any woman in this country who right now continues to be ignored and is in one of the most vulnerable positions right now to stand with us while we have this megaphone to talk about actual injustice, not ‘I’m uncomfortable and I’m going to call that rape.’

Or sex trafficking or coercion or violence, this needs to end. And I think that we have the capacity to do that.

I want black women and women of color and any woman in this country who right now continues to be ignored and is in one of the most vulnerable positions right now to stand with us while we have this megaphone to talk about actual injustice, not I’m uncomfortable and I’m going to call that rape.

Or sex trafficking or coercion or violence, this needs to end. And I think that we have the capacity to do that.

– Michele Hatchette, The DOSsier Project

Nicki Clyne

Transcript of Nicki Clyne Hopefully anyone watching this will see that we’re all grown ass women, you know. But I think there’s still a lot of space for confusion, in a way that we can easily address. So even this term ‘sex slave,’ Leah, you mentioned what that actually is, and similarly, I’ve read legal cases of what sex trafficking charges typically entail, and it’s it’s heartbreaking. It’s tragic what happens to women who are marginalized and abused. And certainly, that was not my experience, nor I think anyone who participated in DOS. So, what was our experience like? Did anyone here have an experience that was anything close to being a sex slave? – Nicki Clyne, The DOSsier Project Leah Motishaw When I think about the concept of all these women being sex slaves for Keith Raniere, of course I’m very sensitive now to the concept of sex slaves, and so I pay attention when I see that in the news or anything to do with sex slaves. And there was a ton of news coverage about NXIVM, the cult and all these sex slaves. But interestingly, during that time, I actually came across a few other articles about other sex slaves. And what really hurt a lot was to read situations where I would call women sex slaves and how different it was. And I think one of the big costs to women in the world with the whole sensationalization of DOS is that true sex slaves are diminished or what is considered a sex slave is sort of sensationalized, almost glamorized. Like, us, you know, very well-off, privileged women in North America doing something and sort of having this like cute little secret society, we’re calling that “sex slaves.” Meanwhile, I read about women in Indonesia who live in these farming villages where they live like season to season and they’re told, “come with me to some other country and I’ll give you work as a maid or something in a house. And you can make a bunch of money and send it back to your family.” And they go and they literally are chained to a room and raped. That is a sex slave. A woman participating with a group of other women to better herself is not a sex slave. – Leah Mottishaw, The DOSsier Project

*** There will be more to hear from the DOSsier Project, I am told, and it will undoubtedly be worthwhile to check for updates. Readers may want to start with Frequently Asked Questions as the women explain that “DOS no longer exists, but the spirit of compassionate, strong women working together lives on!”

Maybe, if this is true, with Raniere gone – off to a lifetime in prison – these compassionate, strong women can somehow interpret the pain of the women who feel they were victims and approach them for a healing and peace, perhaps even friendship, and with an understanding that both perspectives of DOS may be true.

