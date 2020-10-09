Nxivm’s Marc Elliot Asked to Provide Frank Report With His Evidence of ‘Corrupt’ Prosecution in Raniere Case

Marc Elliot, one of the Nxivm-5, the Brooklyn group who are working to show the world that Keith Raniere was unjustly convicted, has made a YouTube video asking for journalists to examine evidence of prosecutorial misconduct in Raniere’s case.

I am willing to do that.

In fact I have published a comment on Elliot’s YouTube inviting him to provide me with evidence of his claim that prosecutors in the case against Raniere committed acts of misconduct.

I will get to my message in a moment. First I need to put this in context.

The Nxivm-5, which includes Elliot, have been dancing on Friday nights in front of the MDC where Raniere is being held awaiting sentencing. They have presented an affidavit to prosecutors, asking them to swear they did not commit prosecutorial misconduct in Raniere’s case.

The Nxivm-5 are planning a podcast that features the voice of Raniere which is meant to demonstrate he is innocent and that prosecutors committed misconduct.

They are planning to announce details of a contest with a series of $35,000 prizes for writers who can make good legal arguments about the abuse Raniere suffered at the hands of prosecutors and the judge.

Attorneys will be judging the winners of the prizes.

As a member of the Nxivm-5, Marc Elliot is a Nxivm diehard. But if there is anybody who ought to be excused for being so, it is him.

Whether it was caused by Nxivm teachings or “tools,” or not, Marc seems to have been cured of Tourette’s Syndrome while under a regime prescribed to him by Nancy Salzman and Keith Raniere.

For years, Marc experienced nearly constant ticks from his Tourette’s and then, after following Keith and Nancy’s plan, it stopped.

His life changed. He became normal, able to be with others without the ticks.

Marc believes Keith saved him.

Sure, perhaps Marc is being willfully blind to Keith’s many defects. He only knows Keith was good to him.

In fairness to Marc’s claim that Nxivm cured him, I spoke with a young lady, a very nice person who believes she too was cured of Tourette’s by Keith and Nancy. She suffered badly and now she is cured. I interviewed her and one of my correspondents met with her repeatedly and attested it was true. We saw old videos of her and we saw that now she is cured.

She said Nxivm did that for her.

Let us listen next to Marc’s message on YouTube, understanding that the man you are listening to [the transcript of his talk follows the video] was cured of Tourette’s and believes the man he is trying to save, saved him.

Transcript of Elliot’s video: My name is Marc Elliot. I’m an award winning inspirational speaker. And I recently was featured in the HBO docuseries The Vow about Nxivm and beating Tourette’s Syndrome. So it is true. I lived with Tourette’s and with the tools from Nxivm and the incredible mentorship from Nancy Salzman and Keith Raniere, I beat my Tourette’s. Completely mind over body. I’m making this video now as I believe we need each other’s help. I don’t care who thinks I’m in a cult, or if I’m brainwashed, or that I support a convicted sex trafficker. What I’m worried about is something much worse, that we live in a country in which prosecutors can commit crimes to convict people. Of course, this is no news to Black people and other minorities. And in this case, the prosecution against Keith Raniere and Nxivm did just that. They lied to the court. They threatened potential witnesses. They allowed perjury. They tampered with evidence, and they used the media to create this monster. [Marc means that Keith Raniere was portrayed as a monster.] And then later on, you know, paraded around like heroes and winners. Now, look, you don’t have to take my word for this. We have the evidence and the videos to prove this. And we’re now looking for someone in the media, who’s caring enough, who’s smart enough and discerning enough to recognize that this injustice is completely separate from whether or not someone is innocent or guilty. And we don’t need this to come out, you know, in a documentary 20 years from now. With how big this case is and the whole world watching, we have the opportunity to expose these corrupt prosecutors in real time. And in doing so, will send a message to prosecutors around the nation: We are no longer afraid of you. Of course, there are many good judges and many good prosecutors. The fact that we have a few bad ones destroys the nature of justice for all of us. I mean, prosecutors work for us. We literally pay their salary. And yet they hurt us and then are rewarded for that. And no one is immune to this. I mean, this happens to Black kids, you know, in Central Park, all the way up to senators like Ted Stevens from Alaska. It is no wonder that these prosecutors think that they’re invincible. But this is perverted. I mean, they are willing to win at all costs, to get a conviction or promotion, at the expense of destroying the Constitutional rights of another human being. In any other industry, this would be criminal. And this is only going to change though public accountability from we the people, not from other judges and other prosecutors that they work with. So we need to band together so that who’s ever on trial next, you know, your mom and your dad, a senator, a cult member, a mafia member, an anti-masker, a gun owner, Muslim, Latino, Black, someone or whoever the newspaper and the government tell you is such a bad person, that their rights are preserved against the hate mob. And no prosecutor can break the law again for personal gain. Please share this video and connect me with someone who cares about people, justice, human rights, the Constitution, and someone who is not afraid of these prosecutors. And together we can expose them and root this cancer out from the system. Until we do. This isn’t the justice system nor the America I thought we lived in.

End of transcript

What Marc is saying is true. Prosecutors are out of control in this country. They are the only public profession who are above the law, who have no accountability, and whose goal is not justice, but convictions, which is the opposite of what they are hired to do. I am not suggesting that prosecutors in Raniere’s case were corrupt. But there are corrupt prosecutors and there is nothing wrong with calling for an investigation of prosecutors to ascertain that no defendant’s due process rights were stolen from him. Due process must extend even to those society hates, like Keith Raniere. Marc claims he has evidence of prosecutorial misconduct. It that is true I would like to see the evidence. I called out to Marc to show me the evidence he claims he has. I will publish it, if true. I may not like Raniere. He has done to me the opposite of what he did for Marc — brought me years of pain and legal turmoil — but I will still fight for his due process rights.

In his comment on his YouTube video , Marc writes: “Please connect me to any journalists/podcasters/celebrities that are brave enough to help expose corrupt prosecutors.”

My Comment on Marc’s Video:

The Frank Report is the perfect place to publish it, since FR has a large following, including media, of people who follow the Raniere case. Since I am known to oppose Keith, if you have evidence that tends to exonerate him, or show he was deprived of due process, people might be more likely to believe it, if I publish it. I invite you to share your evidence with me. Tell Keith I am interested in examining any evidence he has of prosecutorial misconduct. Get back to me. Frank Parlato 716-990-5740 or email: frankparlato@gmail.com. Hi Marc. If you have evidence of prosecutorial misconduct in the Keith Raniere case, I would like to examine it. I may not like Keith Raniere, but I will publish evidence of prosecutorial misconduct, tampering with evidence, suborning perjury, or intimidating witnesses – something you claim prosecutors did in his case – if the evidence shows this happened.

End of message to Marc

Some people will think it peculiar that I am willing to examine evidence that might help Keith Raniere, after opposing him for so long.

I am not saying prosecutors in his case cheated. But I think it is right that Keith and his followers be heard on the stray chance that on some part of his case, his due process rights were abrogated.

It does not mean he is innocent, but it might mean some aspect of his case might be properly reviewed. This is not about Keith but about due process, which must be safeguarded even for people who are as greatly despised as Keith Raniere.

