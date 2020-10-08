Jane Doe 14, a DOS ‘Slave,’ Gives Testimony as a Victim of Clare Bronfman

At the sentencing hearing of Clare Webb Bronfman, where she was ultimately sentenced to 81 months in prison, nine women spoke as victims.

The first was Sarah Edmondson. Her remarks, made by video are published here in full.

Sarah was followed by Ivy Nevares, who also appeared by video. Here remarks are published in full.

After Ivy’s video, another video was played, of Jane Doe 14, who became a DOS slave. There is a lot unsaid in this statement, namely the bad experience she had in DOS and with Keith. Try to read between the lines.

BY JANE DOE 14:

I am very grateful to have the opportunity to be heard. I hope you understand that I would like to be referred to as Jane Doe, because even though she is being sentenced, I am still afraid of retaliation by Clare Bronfman and Keith Raniere.

I was recruited into DOS and groomed for Keith Raniere [for sex slavery]; and both my experience and what I know now from all the information that has become public, I believe Clare Bronfman played a role in that.

Throughout the ten years that I actively participated in NXIVM, Clare’s influence was a turn-in for me to believe that I was in an honorable and good place. She convinced me that the organization was an important humanitarian management, and I was convinced to believe in and fully commit to what I now know to have been a lie.

Clare invited me personally to Wakaya Island in Fiji, telling me that it was Keith’s desire to have me participate in a training there, and that it was a big honor for me to receive such an invitation. She said that it was unusual for Keith to specifically ask for someone to be there, which I now know also to be a lie.

But this strategy played out over and over again.

She invited me a second time to Wakaya Island, but this time supposedly as a member of an exclusive private lifetime VIP Club of friends who shared common visions and values, but that was way beyond my financial ability because I had already spent most of my resources in what was supposed to be my personal growth. [Nxivm intensives]

Clare also persuaded me to economically sponsor different projects of Keith, to give video testimony or to take trainings to attend V-Week, which I did for nine years in a row. The last V-Week before Keith was arrested [2017], I paid for fully in advance, and when it was clear that things were falling apart [after the branding story came out on Frank Report] and I would not be attending, Clare firmly refused to give me a refund. She pretended to be my friend for a long time, when all along, I was just being manipulated and groomed for Keith.

Clare says she has nothing to do with any of that, but I don’t believe her. Why else would she have put so much time and effort into persuading me to do things for Keith and to be in places for Keith?

I thought Clare was my friend, and even though the toughest part by far was my DOS/Keith experience [she does not detail this, which is unfortunate, but it is clear that it was ugly and painful], it is devastating to find out that all those years of my life and all my money was spent serving a bogus and criminal organization.

Thank you for giving me this time to speak.

