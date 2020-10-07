Sarah Edmondson’s Statement at Bronfman Hearing: ‘If Clare Bronfman Had Her Way, I Would Be in Prison Right Now and My Children Would Not Have a Mother’

Clare Webb Bronfman was sentenced to six years and nine months in prison on Sept. 30, 2020. Her sentence was actually triple the sentencing guidelines for her two felony convictions. Part of what may have impacted the harsh sentence for the Seagram’s heiress was the statements of nine victims who appeared at the sentencing hearing.

Some appeared live and others by video.

Frank Report has previously published the victim statements that Ivy Nevares and Susan Dones made at the hearing.

Today we are publishing Sarah Edmondson’s statement. She appeared by video and hers was the first victim the court heard from at the sentencing hearing.

Here is Sarah Edmondson’s statement:

Hi there. My name is Sarah Edmondson, and I have known Clare Bronfman for the entire 12 years that I was involved in NXVIM.

I’m here today because I want to reiterate something that’s very important.

When I came forward with what had happened to me, Clare did not call me, as you may expect a friend or a compatriot in a so-called humanitarian organization might.

Instead, she flew to Vancouver and used her connections and her resources and her Bronfman name to work with the VPD, the Vancouver Police Department, to try to get me arrested on completely trumped-up charges.

This was probably one of the most scary moments of my entire life.

Thank God it was proven very quickly that this was completely made up. And the $12,000 it cost me to hire a criminal defense lawyer to protect myself is one thing, but the stress and the trauma that that did to me and my entire family is irreparable.

Never mind on top of that, the lies that she told the community, people who came to our wedding, that I was a thief, that I was a criminal, people who still to this day do not talk to me because they believe those lies.

The thing that concerns me the most is that at this point, as far as I know, Clare Bronfman does not renounce Keith Raniere and the fact that she thinks that he is a good man and is still willing to vouch for him.

I’m always going to be looking over my shoulder, if that’s the case, because as soon as she gets out prison, she will use her money to continue to attack people, to continue to use her money as a weapon.

Keith and Clare, neither of these people are humanitarians. If Clare was truly a humanitarian as she claimed to be, she would be looking to see how all of these women, all of the victims, how their stories were true, instead of trying to attack them and destroy them.

Please keep in mind that if Clare Bronfman had her way, I would be in prison right now, that I would be in prison and that my children would not have a mother with them to raise them.

That’s what would happen if Clare Bronfman had her way. Please keep this in mind.

Thank you very much for your time.

