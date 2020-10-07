Sarah Edmondson

Sarah Edmondson’s Statement at Bronfman Hearing: ‘If Clare Bronfman Had Her Way, I Would Be in Prison Right Now and My Children Would Not Have a Mother’

October 7, 2020

Clare Webb Bronfman was sentenced to six years and nine months in prison on Sept. 30, 2020.  Her sentence was actually triple the sentencing guidelines for her two felony convictions. Part of what may have impacted the harsh sentence for the Seagram’s heiress was the statements of nine victims who appeared at the sentencing hearing.

Some appeared live and others by video.

Frank Report has previously published the victim statements that Ivy Nevares and Susan Dones made at the hearing.

Today we are publishing Sarah Edmondson’s statement. She appeared by video and hers was the first victim the court heard from at the sentencing hearing.

Clare Bronfman tried to have Sarah Edmondson arrested in July 2017 in Vancouver.

Here is Sarah Edmondson’s statement:

Hi there. My name is Sarah Edmondson, and I have known Clare Bronfman for the entire 12 years that I was involved in NXVIM.

I’m here today because I want to reiterate something that’s very important.

When I came forward with what had happened to me, Clare did not call me, as you may expect a friend or a compatriot in a so-called humanitarian organization might.

Instead, she flew to Vancouver and used her connections and her resources and her Bronfman name to work with the VPD, the Vancouver Police Department, to try to get me arrested on completely trumped-up charges.

This was probably one of the most scary moments of my entire life.

Thank God it was proven very quickly that this was completely made up. And the $12,000 it cost me to hire a criminal defense lawyer to protect myself is one thing, but the stress and the trauma that that did to me and my entire family is irreparable.

Never mind on top of that, the lies that she told the community, people who came to our wedding, that I was a thief, that I was a criminal, people who still to this day do not talk to me because they believe those lies.

The thing that concerns me the most is that at this point, as far as I know, Clare Bronfman does not renounce Keith Raniere and the fact that she thinks that he is a good man and is still willing to vouch for him.

I’m always going to be looking over my shoulder, if that’s the case, because as soon as she gets out prison, she will use her money to continue to attack people, to continue to use her money as a weapon.

Keith and Clare, neither of these people are humanitarians. If Clare was truly a humanitarian as she claimed to be, she would be looking to see how all of these women, all of the victims, how their stories were true, instead of trying to attack them and destroy them.

Please keep in mind that if Clare Bronfman had her way, I would be in prison right now, that I would be in prison and that my children would not have a mother with them to raise them.

That’s what would happen if Clare Bronfman had her way. Please keep this in mind.

Thank you very much for your time.


About the author

View All Posts

Frank Parlato

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Leave a Reply

Frank Parlato Investigates

Frank Parlato Investigates

Frank Parlato is an investigative journalist.

His work has been cited in hundreds of news outlets, like The New York Times, The Daily Mail, VICE News, CBS News, Fox News, New York Post, New York Daily News, Oxygen, Rolling Stone, People Magazine, The Sun, The Times of London, CBS Inside Edition, among many, many others in all five continents.

His work helping take down NXIVM is featured in books like “Captive” by Catherine Oxenberg; “Scarred” by Sarah Edmonson; “The Program” by Toni Natalie, and “NXIVM. La secta que sedujo al poder en México” by Juan Alberto Vasquez.

Parlato has been featured prominently on HBO’s documentary “The Vow” and acted as lead investigator and coordinating producer for Investigation Discovery’s “The Lost Women of NXIVM.”

Parlato will be featured in an upcoming episode of American Greed.

If the whole world stands against you sword in hand, would you still dare to do what you think is right?

Got A Tip?

If you have a tip for Frank Report, send it here.
Email: frankparlato@gmail.com
Phone / Text: (716) 990-5740

Archives

%d bloggers like this: