Royals’ Pedophiles? Prince Charles and Pedophile Jimmy Savile; Andrew’s Secret Hard Drive; and Did the Royals Assassinate Pedophile Lord Mountbatten?

By Fred

Paul Serran’s Lord Mountbatten: The Grandfather of All Royal British Sex Scandals, is an interesting and timely article.

The links to Kincora Boys’ Home – the scene of serious organized child sexual abuse, are the most damning part of the story – there are still efforts to get the visitors’ logs to Lord Mountbatten’s estate in Ireland, which might prove that children from Kincora were being trafficked to him:

https://villagemagazine.ie/a- kincora-boy-abused-by- mountbatten-committed-suicide- a-few-months-late/

Other names linked to abuse at Kincora are Sir Anthony Blunt, Surveyor of the Queen’s Pictures and Soviet spy, and Sir Maurice Oldfield, former head of the Secret Intelligence Service. While official inquiries have refuted these claims, there is still every sign of a cover-up:

https://www.belfasttelegraph. co.uk/news/northern-ireland/ mountbatten-biographer- appeals-to-garda-chief-harris- for-his-help-in-uncovering- secret-kincora-papers- 38493136.html

Why is it so important to keep all these secrets from the past? Just consider this: Mountbatten introduced his big pal Jimmy Savile, the vicious serial child rapist, to Prince Charles. Charles then invited Savile into his office to help him draft speeches. Charles is guilty of associations just as heinous as Andrew’s, and of allowing them even closer to the seat of power.

So all the blame is being placed on Andrew, and any whispers about Mountbatten and Savile and Charles must be suppressed.

There are even worse accusations against Charles and Andrew. The American researcher Field McConnell gave a talk in the U.K., part of the Alternative View series, in which he alleged that Prince Andrew had received thumb drives “for his collection” containing particularly horrendous rape and snuff movies that had been filmed by a demented Canadian military aviator named Col. Russell Williams, and that Prince Charles was working with Williams on further exploits.

Here is the video, you can hear this material from about 52:20 (you’ll get used to McConnell’s elliptical style):

https://www.youtube.com/watch? v=Dhobro_Q1l8

Here is a reference to this talk:

https://exposingpedovore. wordpress.com/2019/03/12/av8- field-mcconnell-pizzagate- paedophilia/

This is a short account of the vile deeds of Russell Williams, how he videoed the rape and murder of two women:

https://www.businessinsider. com/that-one-time-a-canadian- air-force-pilot-who-was-also- a-serial-killer-flew-queen- elizabeth-2015-9

And this is a video of Russell Williams being photographed at Heathrow Airport with Queen Elizabeth in 2005, after personally flying her from Canada to Britain:

https://www.youtube.com/watch? v=qdPcvbQeGOk

It’s not often you see the Queen in such close smiling proximity to a known serial killer. The Royal Family has an unfortunate habit of hanging around with serial rapists – Epstein, Weinstein, Savile – but Col. Russell Williams takes things to a new level. No wonder it’s all been kept very quiet.

Field McConnell provides the identity of the police detective who gave him most of this information on the flash drives being forwarded to the British royals, saying this man had been kicked off the force and was now a hopeless alcoholic. Another reference to these allegations is this:

https://abeldanger.blogspot. com/2010/05/snuff-films- russell-williams-paul.html

Here, the following question is asked: “Is an archive of material being built up and stored of this abusive behavior – possibly of snuff films, sex and torture, perhaps involving children – and stored in online archives, to be used to blackmail and extort? Is this material being archived via D2 Banking at One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London?”

Field McConnell is an extremely controversial character, but I am completely certain that he would not make accusations like this – especially not while standing on British soil, and with a British wife – unless he was very certain of his information. Since there seems to be no other trace of these allegations on the Internet, and since very great efforts are being made to silence Field McConnell, I feel this story should be put on the record here.

But there’s more on Mountbatten. I recently had a house guest whose godfather (really) was “Uncle Dickie”, Lord Mountbatten himself, which he mentioned frequently, to the point where I was forced to ask – are you aware of these allegations against good old Uncle Dickie? And to my surprise, he had never heard of Kincora Boys’ Home or any of the other gossip about Mountbatten, although gossip seemed to be his main stock in trade.

However, he did ask me if I’d heard about the plot to overthrow Harold Wilson. I had just read a biography of Solly Zuckerman, the government’s chief scientific advisor, who was invited to a meeting with Mountbatten and a group of influential businessmen where the idea of a coup against Prime Minister Wilson was mooted. The plan was that Mountbatten would become the interim king until order could be restored. Lord Zuckerman said this was treason, he wanted nothing to do with it, and left the meeting.

So I said yes, I was familiar with the story, and then found that my informant’s extremely wealthy father was present at this very meeting and was a main financial backer of this planned coup.

You can see at around 45:20 in this quite good, partly dramatized video of the whole story of this coup plot, how Mountbatten saw himself as the “strong man” who would restore order in Britain:

https://www.youtube.com/watch? v=l3-gT7CUA2o

Now, it was not too long after this that Mountbatten was blown to bits by the IRA while sailing a boat off the coast of Ireland. A top IRA bombmaker called Thomas McMahon was jailed for this:

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/ Thomas_McMahon_(Irish_ republican)

However, there have always been whispers about this murder, that it was not quite what it seemed. And my visitor confirmed this. He said that around the same time, the British government acted to completely ruin his father, destroying him with a vast tax bill and totally bankrupting him. His mother committed suicide and his father died shortly afterwards of cancer.

But: before this all unfolded, his mother said to him, “You know, I think they’re going to kill Uncle Dickie.” They could see that the tide was turning against all the plotters. You don’t plan high treason against the Crown and expect to get away with it, even if your name is Mountbatten. The fact that the elite used the Irish to carry out the execution was perhaps a message about his nefarious activities in that country.

My informant then spent years spending his inheritance and living a surprisingly high life in the shadows in London, while dodging a hundred-million-pound tax bill. He is now living in his apartment in Budapest, and the last I heard, was panicking about how Brexit was going to affect his status there. I’m glad I don’t have the worries of the rich.

Say what you like, the British Royal Family remains an extremely powerful institution, even as it flails about like an octopus with its head cut off. Personally, I think there’s no way that Prince Charles should ever be allowed to be king, just because of his ghastly absence of judgment with Jimmy Savile. If he could not smell that Savile was a creep de luxe, then there’s something drastically wrong with that aristocratic nose.

Just so you understand what I mean by my informant “living the high life”, he had a best buddy, not quite a Lord, a Viscount or something. I honestly can’t remember his full name or title, although I was shown his story on the Internet. His first name had to be Freddy, of course, so we’ll just call him Lord Freddy.

Lord Freddy was an outrageous homosexual with a predilection for tying up, beating and raping young rent boys. My informant was quite aware of this, and saw one of these severely beaten boys at Lord Freddy’s apartment once. I asked if this didn’t bother him. He said, not really.

They used to go for drives and hijinks in the countryside. They stopped at a village fete once, where there was a “sale of work” for charity – all kinds of little homemade items, from pickles to lampshades, a very English thing. By tradition, even the humblest contribution is treated very respectfully.

Lord Freddy was amused at the seriousness of the whole affair, so to lighten the atmosphere, he bought literally everything on display. He then wrapped all the goods up in a curtain, took a sledgehammer, and personally smashed the whole lot to pieces in front of all of them, to show the good people of the village how their efforts appeared to sophisticates like him. My informant thought this was hilarious.

I was genuinely amazed that this fellow was so close to all the nefariousness, and yet seemed completely oblivious of stories like Kincora, even as a godson of Uncle Dickie himself. So at one point I asked him if he knew Dolphin Square, an apartment block near Parliament, highly favored by politicians, and which features in all the most ghastly stories of child rape and murder among the British elite.

Oh, said my guest, Dolphin Square was where Lord Freddy lived, he knew it well.

He didn’t seem to show any surprise that, out of all the apartment blocks in the whole of London, I knew the exact one where his seriously delinquent pal lived. Lord Freddy committed suicide in Paris after fleeing Britain following some particularly lurid scandal. I’m not especially interested in pursuing this story, but if you recognize this person, you can perhaps confirm these disturbing tales about him.

What’s the future for Prince Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor and the rest of the royal clan? Can Charles righteously channel his rage against Andrew for spilling the beans, when he himself was best friends forever with Jimmy Savile? Will the sordid story of Anthony Blunt, the arrogant upper-class traitor who sold out to Communism, now take another and even more devious turn?

Dwight Eisenhower is supposed to have said, “The future is just the history they haven’t told you yet.” Remember, apocalypse means disclosure, revelation. It’s an information explosion, not a nuclear holocaust. The atom bombs are just the elite’s way of desperately trying to change the subject.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Email

Print

LinkedIn

More

Reddit



Like this: Like Loading...



