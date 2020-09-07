THICK AS THIEVES: The Clinton and Epstein Association Timeline/1993-2013

By Paul Serran

In the years when Jeffrey Epstein held court like a Jay Gatsby from hell, many wealthy and celebrated people from all areas of society were drawn into the vortex, so to speak, of the International Moneyman of Mystery

Vanity Fair, in 2003, reported: “Epstein is known about town as a man who loves women—lots of them, mostly young.”

But it is not impossible that many good, honest people may have been present at functions and events, unaware of the inner workings of the trafficking and blackmail machine that Epstein allegedly operated with his best friend and partner in crime, Ghislaine Maxwell.

He needed them, the innocent bystanders, to transition from a glorified high-school math teacher to the seemingly legendary financial wizard and sponsor of philanthropy that he wanted to become.

That’s the reason why the infamous “black book” is not just a list of accomplices, victims and marks. It also had contacts for people who were in their lives to render some sort of veneer of sophistication and power.

But one thing is clear: the minute your relationship with them turned recreational, and you decided to avail yourself of the criminal opportunities that their friendship could provide, Epstein and Maxwell would be filming you to get kompromat.

“Friends don’t tape friends,” Prince Andrew’s cousin Christina Oxenberg made a point to remind us. But Epstein and Maxwell did tape, including her Royal cousin.

That is why the close relationship between former US president Bill Clinton and the King of Pedophiles is so disturbing for all but the most dedicated DNC shills.

+++ THE ILLUSTRATED EPSTEIN/CLINTON TIMELINE +++

A dispassionate look at the documentation made available so far shows that their relationship was not a mere occasional brushing of the shoulder in public events over the years. They rather appear to be thick as thieves for some period of their lives.

>>> Late 80’s: In a ‘Ponzi Scheme’ with Steven Hoffenberg

At Bear Stearns, the investment banking firm that hired Epstein away from his job teaching math, people either thought his departure had to do with “an illicit affair with a secretary,” or a question of an improper loan.

But several of Epstein’s contemporaries recall distinctly that Epstein left the company very suddenly.

His next boss, fraudster Steven Hoffenberg, said he was introduced to Epstein by Douglas Leese, a British arms dealer. What a lovely crowd.

One of Epstein’s first assignments for Hoffenberg was to mastermind the doomed bids to take over Pan American World Airways in 1987 and Emery Air Freight Corp. in 1988.

“I advanced money to Epstein perpetually because I thought this thing could work,” Hoffenberg said. “He could sell anything. People loved him.”

Hoffenberg, who spent 18 years in prison for the Towers’ Financial scandal, said that Epstein was “the architect of the scam.”

“I thought Jeffrey was the best hustler on two feet,” Hoffenberg said. “Talent, charisma, genius, criminal mastermind. We had a thing that could make a lot of money. We called it Ponzi.”

“I call it a turnover,” Hoffenberg said. “You raise a dollar here, you pay a dollar there. Epstein was brilliant at this.”

>>> Late 80’s: Epstein and Victoria’s Secret’s Les Wexler.

Epstein became increasingly involved with Fashion Mogul Leslie Wexner, whom he had met through insurance executive Robert Meister and his late wife. Epstein began working for Wexner in 1989, and there was an immediate and strong personal connection between them.

Wexner said he thought Epstein was “very smart with a combination of excellent judgment and unusually high standards. Also, he is always a most loyal friend.”

>>> 1991: Robert Maxwell dies. Ghislaine Maxwell goes to America.

In November, 1991, British media tycoon Robert Maxwell was discovered missing from his yacht, and later found floating in the sea near the Canary Islands.

The death was ruled to be an accidental drowning, but his younger daughter Ghislaine has since stated her father was murdered: “He did not commit suicide. That was just not consistent with his character. I think he was murdered.”

Ghislaine Maxwell was hunted by the tabloids. “There’s a story that the Maxwell name was so detested in London that she had to walk around in a blond wig so people wouldn’t recognize her.”

“I’m surviving—just,” she went on. “But I can’t just die quietly in a corner. I have to believe that something good will come out of this mess. It’s sad for my mother. It’s sad to have lost my dad. It’s sad for my brothers. But I would say we’ll be back. Watch this space.”

Maxwell moved to the United States just after her father’s death. Her photograph boarding a Concorde to cross the Atlantic caused outrage – her father had just defrauded pensioners out of Hundreds of Millions of Sterling Pounds.

And yet, she lived the high life. She was known in New York for her lavish entertaining. Had a “reputation for being charming and funny, and a glittering lifestyle straight out of the pages of a society magazine”.

How?

Maxwell had started a romantic relationship with Jeffrey Epstein, and remained closely associated with him for decades afterwards.

Spawning from this undeniable association, are the persistent and horrendous allegations of procuring and sexually trafficking underage girls for Epstein and others.

>>> 1991: Legal Problems ensue for Hoffenberg.

Eventually, in 1991, insurance regulators in Illinois sued Hoffenberg. He settled the case, and Epstein, who was only a paid consultant, was never deposed or accused of any wrongdoing.

Barry Gross, the attorney who was handling the suit for the regulators, says of Epstein: “He was very elusive…. It was hard to really track him down. He was this character we never got a handle on. Again, we presumed that he was involved with the Pan Am and Emery run that Hoffenberg made, but we never got a chance to depose him.”

>>> 1991: Epstein gets power of attorney for Les Wexner.

In July 1991, Wexner granted Epstein full power of attorney over his affairs. The power of attorney allowed Epstein to hire people, sign checks, buy and sell properties, borrow money, and do anything else of a legally binding nature on Wexner’s behalf.

“He is winning,” Wexner says of his protégée. “Whether in conversations or negotiations, he always stands back and lets the other person determine the style and manner of the conversation or negotiation. And then he responds in their style.”

“Jeffrey sees it in chivalrous terms. He does not pick a fight, but if there is a fight, he will let you choose your weapon.”

>>> 1992: Bill Clinton is elected. The Whitewater scandal explodes.

The financial contributions by Bill and Hillary Clinton into a real estate entity known as Whitewater Development Corporation during his time as an Arkansas state official turned into a big scandal that clouded Bill’s first year as president.

>>> 1993: Between the Travelgate Scandal and Vince Foster’s death.

In May 1993, seven workers in the White House travel office were fired. Critics revealed the Clintons got rid of government workers to make room for cronies. The FBI was tapped to investigate.

Also, White House lawyer Vince Foster was found dead in a Virginia park in 1993. Republican lawmakers and conservatives suggested foul play in the death, perhaps tied to swirling ethics investigations of the Clintons that Foster had handled.

>>> 1993: Prosecutors go after Hoffenberg. Epstein named co-conspirator.

By 1993, prosecutors in Illinois and New York had spent years investigating Hoffenberg’s companies, and were ready to indict him.

Hoffenberg claimed, in a 1993 hearing before a grand jury in Illinois, that he and Epstein came up with a scheme to steal $53 million of insurance companies’ bonds, to try to make a bid for Pan Am. They financed these bids through Towers Financial’s acquisition of two ailing Illinois insurance companies, Associated Life and United Fire.

Epstein was the ‘technical wizard’ who kept the money moving around to support Hoffenberg’s various schemes.

Over and over, prosecutor Kohler asked Hoffenberg whether Epstein had designed Towers’ scams. Hoffenberg confirmed the story at every turn.

“Jeffrey Epstein was the person in charge of the transactions,” Hoffenberg said.

“Epstein was trying to manipulate the price of the stock?” Kohler asked.

“Yes,” Hoffenberg replied.

“You didn’t object to that, sir?”

“No,” Hoffenberg said.

All federal prosecutors agreed Epstein was involved.

Yet, he was never charged. His name, initially included in prosecutors’ descriptions of the scheme, quickly vanished from the record.

Why? Maybe because of the next item in our timeline.

>> 1993: Epstein and Maxwell attend White House dinner. Epstein makes 10k donation to White House Foundation.

A few weeks before Epstein was cleared on Hoffenberg’s scam, our trail of crumbs starts for real. It is September 28th, 1993, when Epstein and Maxwell are documented to be attending a White House donor party with the Clintons.

A few days later, on October 4th, there is documentation of Epstein making a 10k donation to the White House Foundation.

>>> 1994: Epstein cleared from investigations around Hoffenberg.

Coincidence or not, right after making his donation to the WH Foundation, Epstein gets out of the focus of Tower Financial Ponzi Scheme prosecution.

In court hearings, FBI reports and affidavits throughout 1994 and 1995, prosecutors and FBI agents referred to Hoffenberg’s “co-conspirators,” “confederates” and “others” – no more mention of him.

Why Hoffenberg did not give prosecutors details of Epstein’s role in the scheme as part of his bid for a reduced sentence remains something of a mystery.

Another lawyer involved in the criminal prosecution of Hoffenberg says. “In a criminal investigation like that. when there is a guilty plea, to be quick and dirty about it, discovery is always incomplete…. They don’t have to line up witnesses: they don’t have to learn every fact that might come out on cross-examination.”

>>> 1994 – The Paula Jones/Monica Lewinsky imbroglio.

Paula Jones sued Bill Clinton for civil money damages in 1994 alleging that Clinton had propositioned her in a hotel room years earlier. In the course of the long and bitter litigation, Jones’s lawyers identified other women with whom Bill Clinton allegedly had intimate relationships. They included Gennifer Flowers and former White House intern Monica Lewinsky.

>>> 1994: The period starts from which the charges against Ghislaine Maxwell stem from (until 1997).

Here begins the period of activities of the Epstein sex trafficking ring for which Maxwell is now being prosecuted by the NYSD.

>>> 1995: Lynn de Rothschild’s letter to Bill Clinton about Epstein and ‘currency stabilization’.

From 1995, there has surfaced a Letter by Lynn Forrester (de Rothschild) to President Bill Clinton, talking about Epstein and “currency stabilization”. Lynn was also, it bears noticing, the person who introduced Epstein to lawyer Alan Dershowitz.

>>> 1995: Epstein is made director of the Wexner Foundation and Wexner Heritage Foundation.

He was also the president of Wexner’s Property, which developed part of the town of New Albany outside Columbus, Ohio where Wexner lived. Epstein made millions in fees by managing Wexner’s financial affairs.

Epstein often attended Victoria’s Secret fashion shows, and hosted the models at his New York City home, as well as ‘helping aspiring models get work with the company’.

>>> 1997 – The Clinton Foundation is launched.

It has surfaced later on, during his prosecution in Florida, a letter by Epstein’s lawyers filed in court, stating that Jeffrey Epstein had helped conceive and launch the Clinton Foundation to the tune of $4 million.

Let me repeat: Epstein’s legal team made the UNCHALLENGED claim that the soon-to-be convicted sex offender had been one of the people that conceived and launched the Clinton Foundation.

How that is not front and center of every story about the both of them, we will never know.

>>> 1998: Bill Clinton denies ever having “sexual relations” with Lewinsky.

Her name had already come to the attention of Independent Counsel Ken Starr, who sought her cooperation in his own investigation.

In front of a federal grand jury, Clinton acknowledged the personal relationship with Lewinsky and later appeared on television to offer a public apology. A vote in the U.S. House of Representatives was held that impeached the president.

Clinton settled the Paula Jones lawsuit for $850,000 but the terms did not demand acknowledgement of any wrongdoing. In February 1999, the U.S. Senate acquitted Clinton of perjury and obstruction of justice.

>>> 2002/2003 – 27 Flights on Lolita Express.

We all know that birds of a feather fly and flock together.

Bill Clinton had a Lolita Express’ Frequent Flyer Mileage card: Clinton has 27 documented flights on Epstein’s plane, some of it DURING OFFICIAL CLINTON FOUNDATION TRIPS.

YES, YOU READ IT RIGHT.

Official Clinton Foundation trips on the Lolita Express. Makes some sense, if only in retrospect.

Lately, images of Clinton pictured embraced with sex slave Chauntae Davis have surfaced, and also receiving massage on Airport Lobby from the same young girl.

Listen investigative journalist Conchita Sarnoff:

>>> Around 2001: Epstein victim claims to have seen Clinton on the ‘Pedophile Island’.

Virginia Roberts Giuffre said, in correspondence to her lawyers, that Clinton visited the private Caribbean island of Little Saint James some time after his presidency ended, in 2001.

Virginia Giuffre told investigators that she, Ghislaine Maxwell and two other ‘young girls’ from New York were also on the island at the time.

Virgina Roberts Giuffre

When she asked Epstein what Clinton was doing on the island, she claims the King of Pedophiles laughed and said: ‘He owes me a favor.’

‘He never told me what favors they were. I never knew. I didn’t know if he was serious, or if it was just a joke,’ she said.

>>> 2005-2006: Investigation of Palm Beach PD takes place.

This is the point where most narratives of the Epstein case begin, but for the purposes of our story here, it’s a moment when all the major developments had already taken place, and the tragic consequences were just about to unfold.

The Palm Beach PD investigation made it clear Epstein was training his trafficking victims as sex slaves.

>>> 2006 – Charges are filed that could put Epstein behind bars for the rest of his life.

In the same year that he was fighting for his survival and his liberty, Epstein made a sizable donation to the same Clinton Foundation he claims to have helped build.

“Still, others have quietly welcomed Epstein’s cash. His former charity, the C.O.U.Q. Foundation, donated $25,000 to Bill and Hillary Clinton’s charity, according to C.O.U.Q.’s 2006 tax return. The group is listed among past and present donors on the Clinton Foundation’s website.

>>> 2007: Hillary Clinton gave Ghislaine Maxwell’s nephewa job at US State Department.

Alexander Djerassi was given his first job with the former First Lady straight out of college, and was given “special treatment” by Clinton.

>>> 2008 – The sweetheart plea deal for Epstein is reached.

This is also a preferred starting point for many narratives about Epstein. It would make us forget that it was not the first, but the second time he evaded justice for his crimes.

Also, on both occasions, Epstein made a donation to a Foundation run by Clinton right before his escape from punishment. It can be just a coincidence, if you believe in that.

We now know for a fact that powerful people told then-US Attorney Alex Acosta to stand down because “Epstein belonged to intelligence.”

>>> 2008: Hillary loses primary to Barak Obama.

Maxwell’s nephew Alexander Djerassi served as policy associate for Clinton’s 2008 presidential campaign when she lost the Democratic nomination to Barack Obama.

>>> 2009: Alexander Djerassi joins Hillary’s State Department – where he worked as a ‘special assistant’.

This shows more than mere cronyism on Clinton’s part. It shows an enduring bond of the Clintons and the Maxwells.

>>> 2009: Chelsea and Maxwellpartying on boat. 2010: Maxwell on Chelsea’s wedding.

Ghislaine Maxwell became a close friend of Chelsea Clinton. The family grew close with Maxwell after Clinton left office in early 2001.

“The Clintons were relatively intimate with her,” said a friend of Maxwell’s. “She ended up being close to the family because she and Chelsea ended up becoming close.”

She vacationed on a yacht with Chelsea in 2009 and attended her wedding to Marc Mezvinsky the following year.

>>> 2011: Epstein downplays his Florida conviction.

The new, free Epstein, believing himself shielded by an NPA (Non-Prosecute Agreement), tells the New York Post, “I’m not a sexual predator , I’m an ‘offender’. It’s the difference between a murderer and a person who steals a bagel.”

>>> 2012: Epstein buys a painting of Clinton in drag, sporting a blue dress.

The painting of Clinton was purchased from the 2012 Tribeca Ball, a fundraiser for the school. The painter believes it was sold for about $1,300.

>>> 2013: Maxwell was still in good standing with the CGI.

Maxwell was associated with the Clinton Global Initiative as recently as 2013, when it promoted a “commitment to action” by a group that included Maxwell’s environmental nonprofit, the TerrarMar Project, which she shuttered in the wake of Epstein’s arrest.

Everyone has a right to a proper defense, and that includes the Clintons, no doubt about that. However, when he instructs his PR team to downplay his association with the Epstein ring like it was of no consequence, former President Clinton is insulting the public’s intelligence.

The fact is that the close relationship between Clinton and the King of Pedophiles is extremely disturbing for all but the most dedicated DNC shills. And rightly so.

Bill and Jeff got on famously, and contrary to the saying, they made the most logical bedfellows.

Thick as thieves.