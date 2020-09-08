WHO Wants to Introduce Sex Education for Infants and Toddlers
The same good people who helped China cover up the extent and danger of the coronavirus which in turn helped create a worldwide pandemic – the World Health Organization – is also bringing us new recommendations on sex education for children.
The WHO recommends that children under four, for instance, should receive information about masturbation and their “right to explore gender identities”.
The WHO Regional Office for Europe and Federal Centre for Health Education (BZgA) document, titled ‘Standards for Sexuality Education in Europe’, contains a “Sexuality education matrix” recommending that children aged 0-4 should be given information about “enjoyment and pleasure when touching one’s own body, early childhood masturbation” and “the right to explore gender
identities”.
The matrix recommends that
children 0-4 should be taught:
“enjoyment and pleasure when touching one’s own body,”
“early childhood masturbation.”
expressing one’s wishes when “playing doctor”
the right to explore gender identities,
Children aged 4-6 should be taught about
“same-sex relationships”
“skills” to “consolidate their gender identity”
basics of human reproduction
enjoyment and pleasure when touching one’s own body
early childhood masturbation
talk about sexual matters (communication skills)
consolidate their gender identity [decide if they want to change sexual identity]
sexual feelings
secret loves, first love (infatuations and “crushes”, unrequited love)
same-sex relationships
Children aged 6-9 should be taught about
“the positive influence of sexuality on health and wellbeing”;
“first sexual experience”
“gender orientation”
“skills” to “Enable children to… make a conscious decision to have sexual experiences or not”.
ejaculation
contraception
sex in the media (including the Internet)
enjoyment and pleasure when touching one’s own body (masturbation/self stimulation)
appropriate sexual language
sexual intercourse
Children 9-12 should be taught
size and shape of penis, breasts and vulva
different types of contraception and their use
use condoms and contraceptives effectively
understanding that contraception is the responsibility of both sexes
first sexual experience
gender orientation
sexual behavior of young people
pleasure, masturbation, orgasm
make a conscious decision to have sexual experiences or not
the understanding of sexuality as a learning process
the positive influence of sexuality on health and well being
take responsibility in relation to safe and pleasant sexual experiences for oneself and others
an acceptance of sexual rights for oneself and others
acquire modern media competence (mobile phone, Internet, dealing with pornography)
That’s an awful lot of learning for prepubescent children. The WHO however thinks it is age appropriate.