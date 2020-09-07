Framing of People Made Ill by Radiation as Being ‘Tinfoil-hat’ and ‘Idiopathic’ Hysterical Cases Is Part of 5G War on Humanity

By Fred

Apologies for the long absence, I’ve been working on a big editing job, a whole series of academic papers on the COVID-19 pandemic.

None of the authors saw anything like it coming. All of them agree, however, that this pandemic is just the very thing we need to “reset” the world economy and “reset” society as a whole, it’s all such a wonderful opportunity. Good to know.

I’m planning to update my saga (see above) with the fact checkers, I have taken it one step further, but in the meanwhile, a most interesting document has appeared. Since it’s decidedly in the “conspiracy” bracket, it’s not something I can use in formal appeals, but it’s definitely worth mentioning here.

This document is a 190-page analysis of the COVID-19 scenario and 5G, conducted by an Investigation Group of the Association des Officiers De Réserve, the Association of Army Reserve Officers in France.

It was translated and released by Ms Claire Edwards, a former top editor and translator for the United Nations. She was based in Vienna, and much of her editing work concerned space law, including the international prohibition of the weaponization of space.

She became aware of the issue of 5G when they installed Wifi and cell phone routers in the ceilings of her UN building in Vienna, and she suffered months of illness – flu-like symptoms, as is so often reported with microwave exposure – without any idea that the radiation might be the cause. Other staffers contracted cancer and died. She took early retirement to escape the radiation, when it became clear that no one was going to pay any attention to the issue.

However, as a retiree, she kept a pass to the building, and thus in May 2018 she was able to attend a meeting and address United Nations Secretary General António Guterres directly on the subject. You can see the video of this historic interchange here:

https://www.takebackyourpower.net/un-staff-member-5g-is-war-on-humanity/

As she points out in a subsequent interview, which I’ll reference below, Guterres had about three minutes to think how he was going to respond to this query. She notes that he responded by LAUGHING at her, joined by laughter and applause from the rest of the United Nations audience.

Guterres also responded by saying that he knew absolutely nothing about this issue, it was the very first time he’d ever heard about it, and he would ask the WHO to look into it (which he never did, another blatant lie).

Now, António Guterres is a telecommunications engineer by training, and lectured on telecommunications in his early career. Claire Edwards does not think it is an accident that he was appointed as Secretary General shortly before 5G was due to be rolled out – right now, they absolutely need someone at the top who really understands telecoms.

As it happens, several appeals on this matter had been addressed directly to Secretary General António Guterres, so his office cannot claim to be ignorant of the matter. I myself personally sent a major appeal to him in 2017, taking great care to use every possible working email address I could obtain for him from my United Nations friends with internal directories. (The only mail that bounced – repeatedly – was sent to his official email address as given on the UN’s main website.)

Of course, it goes without saying that I never received even an acknowledgement of receipt for this effort. No one ever receives so much as an acknowledgement of receipt from the UN on this issue, not even the world’s very top scientists, like Dr Martin Blank of Columbia University, as I’ve detailed elsewhere on Frank Report. Dr Blank died without receiving the slightest acknowledgement of his heartfelt appeal, made along with 240 other top scientists.

So, if you’d like to watch a top global politician lying through his teeth, to see how it’s done with a smirk and a laugh, just watch António Guterres in this video. If he honestly knows nothing about the issue, then he was defective and incompetent as a telecoms lecturer, but I can guarantee you he is telling absolute lies here, lies that we will be able to prove when we obtain the background correspondence of these global moguls and see exactly how they strategized the rollout of 5G. Just one prior email on this subject from him, and his whole fat stinking lie will be exposed forever, making him directly culpable of crimes against humanity.

Guterres has made big statements about how we must not stigmatize people during this pandemic, and yet here he adds his voice and his patronizing laughter to the insulting and stigmatizing of people who are made ill by wireless technology.

The framing of people made ill by radiation as being “tinfoil-hat” and “idiopathic” hysterical cases has been led globally by psychologists, as I’ve also documented on this forum. These vicious and absolutely deliberate liars are far worse than the quacks of old, the ones who said that epileptics were “possessed” by “demons”.

I honestly believe these modern psychologists are the most evil creatures that have ever walked the Earth, and they are now threatening all life on this planet with their lies and deceptions.

